Starfield | Fermi VIII-c Moon Information and Resources

By

Home Guides Weapons Armor Aid Resources Planets

Fermi VIII-c

TYPEICE
GRAVITY0.09 G
TEMPERATUREDEEP FREEZE
ATMOSPHERENONE
MAGNETOSPHERENONE
FAUNANONE
FLORANONE
WATERSAFE

Starfield’s Fermi VIII-c Moon Location On Map

Fermi VIII-c is a Moon in Starfield and can be found orbiting Fermi VIII in the Fermi System.

Fermi VIII-c Resources Available

The following table shows the resources available on the Moon Fermi VIII-c: H20, Cl, SiH3Cl

Resources in the same System as Fermi VIII-c

The table below shows the Resources available on other Planets and Moons within the same System as Fermi VIII-c:
LocationResourcesType
Fermi IPb, U, Ag, V, HgPlanet
Fermi IIFe, Pb, HnCn, AgPlanet
Fermi II-aHe-3, Al, Be, EuMoon
Fermi IIIH20, Fe, U, Ar, C6Hn, HnCn, Ir, VPlanet
Fermi III-aHe-3, Al, EuMoon
Fermi III-bHe-3, FeMoon
Fermi IVH20, Cu, Ni, U, F, Co, Ir, VPlanet
Fermi IV-aHe-3, Al, BeMoon
Fermi IV-bHe-3, Al, BeMoon
Fermi VH20, Cl, Ni, Pb, Co, XePlanet
Fermi V-aHe-3, AlMoon
Fermi VIH20, Cl, Cu, Fe, SiH3Cl, F, HnCn, TaPlanet
Fermi VI-aHe-3, FeMoon
Fermi VIINonePlanet
Fermi VII-aH20, Cu, Ni, U, F, Co, Pt, PdMoon
Fermi VII-bH20, He-3, Al, Pb, W, Eu, DyMoon
Fermi VII-cH20, Al, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Be, NdMoon
Fermi VIIINonePlanet
Fermi VIII-aH20, Ar, C6HnMoon
Fermi VIII-bH20, PbMoon
Fermi VIII-cH20, Cl, SiH3ClMoon
Fermi VIII-dH20, Cu, FMoon
Fermi IXNonePlanet
Fermi IX-aH20, Ni, CoMoon
Fermi IX-bH20, Ni, PdMoon
Fermi IX-cH20, Ar, C6HnMoon
Fermi IX-dHe-3, Al, BeMoon
Fermi IX-eH20, Ar, R-COCMoon
Fermi XHe-3, Fe, Ta, YbPlanet

Leave a Reply