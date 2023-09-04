Starfield | Fermi X Planet Information and Resources

Fermi X

TYPEBARREN
GRAVITY0.94 G
TEMPERATUREDEEP FREEZE
ATMOSPHERENONE
MAGNETOSPHEREWEAK
FAUNANONE
FLORANONE
WATERNONE

Starfield’s Fermi X Planet Location On Map

Fermi X is a Planet in Starfield and can be found in the Fermi System and does not have any moons..

Fermi X Resources Available

The following table shows the resources available on the Planet Fermi X: He-3, Fe, Ta, Yb

Resources in the same System as Fermi X

The table below shows the Resources available on other Planets and Moons within the same System as Fermi X:
LocationResourcesType
Fermi IPb, U, Ag, V, HgPlanet
Fermi IIFe, Pb, HnCn, AgPlanet
Fermi II-aHe-3, Al, Be, EuMoon
Fermi IIIH20, Fe, U, Ar, C6Hn, HnCn, Ir, VPlanet
Fermi III-aHe-3, Al, EuMoon
Fermi III-bHe-3, FeMoon
Fermi IVH20, Cu, Ni, U, F, Co, Ir, VPlanet
Fermi IV-aHe-3, Al, BeMoon
Fermi IV-bHe-3, Al, BeMoon
Fermi VH20, Cl, Ni, Pb, Co, XePlanet
Fermi V-aHe-3, AlMoon
Fermi VIH20, Cl, Cu, Fe, SiH3Cl, F, HnCn, TaPlanet
Fermi VI-aHe-3, FeMoon
Fermi VIINonePlanet
Fermi VII-aH20, Cu, Ni, U, F, Co, Pt, PdMoon
Fermi VII-bH20, He-3, Al, Pb, W, Eu, DyMoon
Fermi VII-cH20, Al, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Be, NdMoon
Fermi VIIINonePlanet
Fermi VIII-aH20, Ar, C6HnMoon
Fermi VIII-bH20, PbMoon
Fermi VIII-cH20, Cl, SiH3ClMoon
Fermi VIII-dH20, Cu, FMoon
Fermi IXNonePlanet
Fermi IX-aH20, Ni, CoMoon
Fermi IX-bH20, Ni, PdMoon
Fermi IX-cH20, Ar, C6HnMoon
Fermi IX-dHe-3, Al, BeMoon
Fermi IX-eH20, Ar, R-COCMoon
Fermi XHe-3, Fe, Ta, YbPlanet

