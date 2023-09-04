Starfield | Fermi X Planet Information and Resources

Fermi X
|TYPE
|BARREN
|GRAVITY
|0.94 G
|TEMPERATURE
|DEEP FREEZE
|ATMOSPHERE
|NONE
|MAGNETOSPHERE
|WEAK
|FAUNA
|NONE
|FLORA
|NONE
|WATER
|NONE
Starfield’s Fermi X Planet Location On MapFermi X is a Planet in Starfield and can be found in the Fermi System and does not have any moons..
Fermi X Resources AvailableThe following table shows the resources available on the Planet Fermi X: He-3, Fe, Ta, Yb
Resources in the same System as Fermi XThe table below shows the Resources available on other Planets and Moons within the same System as Fermi X:
|Location
|Resources
|Type
|Fermi I
|Pb, U, Ag, V, Hg
|Planet
|Fermi II
|Fe, Pb, HnCn, Ag
|Planet
|Fermi II-a
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Moon
|Fermi III
|H20, Fe, U, Ar, C6Hn, HnCn, Ir, V
|Planet
|Fermi III-a
|He-3, Al, Eu
|Moon
|Fermi III-b
|He-3, Fe
|Moon
|Fermi IV
|H20, Cu, Ni, U, F, Co, Ir, V
|Planet
|Fermi IV-a
|He-3, Al, Be
|Moon
|Fermi IV-b
|He-3, Al, Be
|Moon
|Fermi V
|H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, Co, Xe
|Planet
|Fermi V-a
|He-3, Al
|Moon
|Fermi VI
|H20, Cl, Cu, Fe, SiH3Cl, F, HnCn, Ta
|Planet
|Fermi VI-a
|He-3, Fe
|Moon
|Fermi VII
|None
|Planet
|Fermi VII-a
|H20, Cu, Ni, U, F, Co, Pt, Pd
|Moon
|Fermi VII-b
|H20, He-3, Al, Pb, W, Eu, Dy
|Moon
|Fermi VII-c
|H20, Al, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Be, Nd
|Moon
|Fermi VIII
|None
|Planet
|Fermi VIII-a
|H20, Ar, C6Hn
|Moon
|Fermi VIII-b
|H20, Pb
|Moon
|Fermi VIII-c
|H20, Cl, SiH3Cl
|Moon
|Fermi VIII-d
|H20, Cu, F
|Moon
|Fermi IX
|None
|Planet
|Fermi IX-a
|H20, Ni, Co
|Moon
|Fermi IX-b
|H20, Ni, Pd
|Moon
|Fermi IX-c
|H20, Ar, C6Hn
|Moon
|Fermi IX-d
|He-3, Al, Be
|Moon
|Fermi IX-e
|H20, Ar, R-COC
|Moon
