Starfield | First Mercenary Outfit

First Mercenary Outfit
Apparel
5
15
25
0
0
15
10
1.4
225
- +5% Intimidation chance
First Mercenary Outfit is a Common Apparel in Starfield. Apparel is a category of armor that provides minor defensive stats, but is not a necessary item for Space exploration. The equipped apparel can be shown in Settlements where a full spacesuit is not required by toggling the ‘Hide/Show Spacesuits in Settlements’ from the Spacesuits inventory tab. Apparel can sometimes provide a small amount of defensive attributes, First Mercenary Outfit provides 5 Physical, 15 Environmental, and 25 Electromagnetic Damage Resistance as well as Resistances to Environmental Hazards: 0 Thermal, 0 Airborne, 15 Corrosive 10 Radiation.
The base item has a Mass of 1.4 and Value of 225. This makes it a low value per weight item.
How to Get First Mercenary Outfit
Players can find First Mercenary Outfit from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors.
First Mercenary Outfit Item Code
Players can spawn this item with the following console command:
- player.additem 003E5D26
All First Mercenary Outfit Mods
Since First Mercenary Outfit is a clothing Apparel, you cannot craft any modifications. However, you can add or change modififcations to certain Apparel with the following ID Codes:
|Name
|Description
|Code
|Analytical
|+5% chance of Research Sudden Developments
|0013DDE1
|Commanding
|+5% Intimidation chance
|0013DDE2
|Disciplined
|+5% Reload Speed
|0013DDE3
|Influential
|+5% Persuasion chance
|0013DDF5
|Influential 2
|+10% Persuasion chance
|0013DDF6
|Sanctums Blessing
|Health slowly regenerates while in lower than Earth gravity
|000FFDBC
|Relaxed
|Actions use -5% O2
|0013DDF7
|Renegade
|+5% Critical Damage
|0013DDF9
|Resilient
|+10 Health
|0013DDFB
|Resourceful
|+5 Carry Capacity
|0013DDFC
|Restorative
|Medical items restore +5% Health
|0013DDFD
|Stealth Lining
|Become 25% harder to detect
|002EC4B9
|Tailored
|+5% O2 Recovery
|0013DDFE
|Weapon Designer
|Chance to craft weapon mods without using resources
|000FF7F9
|Versatile
|+5 Health and O2
|0013DE00
Additionally, if you would like to further enhance your Apparel with ID Codes, the table below outlines the effects:
|Name
|Description
|Code
|Physical Reistance
|+25 PHYS, +15 ENGY, +5 EM
|0025AF2B
|Energy Reistance 1
|+5 PHYS, +25 ENGY, +15 EM
|001C6CDC
|Energy Reistance 2
|+15 PHYS, +25 ENGY, +5 EM
|001C5AA4
|Electromagnetic Resitance 1
|+5 PHYS, +15 ENGY, +25 EM
|001C6CDD
|Electromagnetic Resitance 2
|+5 PHYS, +15 ENGY, +25 EM
|001C5AA6
|Hazard Resistance 1
|+15 Thermal, +15 Airbone, +15 Corrosive, +10 Radiation
|001C5AFA
|Hazard Resistance 2
|+10 Thermal, +15 Airbone, +15 Corrosive, +15 Radiation
|001C5AFB
|Hazard Resistance 3
|+50 Thermal, +50 Airbone, +50 Corrosive, +50 Radiation
|002C38BF