Starfield | First Mercenary Outfit

First Mercenary Outfit Apparel PHYS

5 ENGY

15 EM

25 THERMAL

0 AIRBORNE

0 CORROSIVE

15 15 RADIATION

10 10 MASS

1.4 VALUE

225 +5% Intimidation chance

First Mercenary Outfit is a Common Apparel in Starfield. Apparel is a category of armor that provides minor defensive stats, but is not a necessary item for Space exploration. The equipped apparel can be shown in Settlements where a full spacesuit is not required by toggling the ‘Hide/Show Spacesuits in Settlements’ from the Spacesuits inventory tab. Apparel can sometimes provide a small amount of defensive attributes, First Mercenary Outfit provides 5 Physical, 15 Environmental, and 25 Electromagnetic Damage Resistance as well as Resistances to Environmental Hazards: 0 Thermal, 0 Airborne, 15 Corrosive 10 Radiation.

The base item has a Mass of 1.4 and Value of 225. This makes it a low value per weight item.

How to Get First Mercenary Outfit

Players can find First Mercenary Outfit from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors.

First Mercenary Outfit Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

player.additem 003E5D26

All First Mercenary Outfit Mods

Since First Mercenary Outfit is a clothing Apparel, you cannot craft any modifications. However, you can add or change modififcations to certain Apparel with the following ID Codes:

Name Description Code Analytical +5% chance of Research Sudden Developments 0013DDE1 Commanding +5% Intimidation chance 0013DDE2 Disciplined +5% Reload Speed 0013DDE3 Influential +5% Persuasion chance 0013DDF5 Influential 2 +10% Persuasion chance 0013DDF6 Sanctums Blessing Health slowly regenerates while in lower than Earth gravity 000FFDBC Relaxed Actions use -5% O2 0013DDF7 Renegade +5% Critical Damage 0013DDF9 Resilient +10 Health 0013DDFB Resourceful +5 Carry Capacity 0013DDFC Restorative Medical items restore +5% Health 0013DDFD Stealth Lining Become 25% harder to detect 002EC4B9 Tailored +5% O2 Recovery 0013DDFE Weapon Designer Chance to craft weapon mods without using resources 000FF7F9 Versatile +5 Health and O2 0013DE00

Additionally, if you would like to further enhance your Apparel with ID Codes, the table below outlines the effects: