Starfield | Gamma Vulpes IV-b Moon Information and Resources

Gamma Vulpes IV-b
|TYPE
|BARREN
|GRAVITY
|0.32 G
|TEMPERATURE
|DEEP FREEZE
|ATMOSPHERE
|NONE
|MAGNETOSPHERE
|NONE
|FAUNA
|NONE
|FLORA
|NONE
|WATER
|NONE
Starfield’s Gamma Vulpes IV-b Moon Location On MapGamma Vulpes IV-b is a Moon in Starfield and can be found orbiting Gamma Vulpes IV in the Gamma Vulpes System.
Gamma Vulpes IV-b Resources AvailableThe following table shows the resources available on the Moon Gamma Vulpes IV-b: He-3, Fe
Resources in the same System as Gamma Vulpes IV-bThe table below shows the Resources available on other Planets and Moons within the same System as Gamma Vulpes IV-b:
|Location
|Resources
|Type
|Gamma Vulpes I
|H20, Cl, Cu, SiH3Cl, Li
|Planet
|Gamma Vulpes II
|None
|Planet
|Gamma Vulpes II-a
|H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Ar, Co, Ir
|Moon
|Gamma Vulpes II-b
|H20, Cu, xF4
|Moon
|Gamma Vulpes II-c
|H20, Cu
|Moon
|Gamma Vulpes II-d
|H20, Al, Cl, Ni, Ar, C6Hn, Co
|Moon
|Gamma Vulpes III
|None
|Planet
|Gamma Vulpes III-a
|H20, Ar, C6Hn
|Moon
|Gamma Vulpes IV
|None
|Planet
|Gamma Vulpes IV-a
|H20, Pb, U, W, Ti, Dy
|Moon
|Gamma Vulpes IV-b
|He-3, Fe
|Moon
|Gamma Vulpes IV-c
|H20, Cl
|Moon
|Gamma Vulpes IV-d
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Moon