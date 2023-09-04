Starfield | Gamma Vulpes IV-b Moon Information and Resources

Gamma Vulpes IV-b

TYPEBARREN
GRAVITY0.32 G
TEMPERATUREDEEP FREEZE
ATMOSPHERENONE
MAGNETOSPHERENONE
FAUNANONE
FLORANONE
WATERNONE
RESOURCES: (2) Helium-3 Iron

Starfield’s Gamma Vulpes IV-b Moon Location On Map

Gamma Vulpes IV-b is a Moon in Starfield and can be found orbiting Gamma Vulpes IV in the Gamma Vulpes System.

Gamma Vulpes IV-b Resources Available

The following table shows the resources available on the Moon Gamma Vulpes IV-b: He-3, Fe

Resources in the same System as Gamma Vulpes IV-b

The table below shows the Resources available on other Planets and Moons within the same System as Gamma Vulpes IV-b:
LocationResourcesType
Gamma Vulpes IH20, Cl, Cu, SiH3Cl, LiPlanet
Gamma Vulpes IINonePlanet
Gamma Vulpes II-aH20, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Ar, Co, IrMoon
Gamma Vulpes II-bH20, Cu, xF4Moon
Gamma Vulpes II-cH20, CuMoon
Gamma Vulpes II-dH20, Al, Cl, Ni, Ar, C6Hn, CoMoon
Gamma Vulpes IIINonePlanet
Gamma Vulpes III-aH20, Ar, C6HnMoon
Gamma Vulpes IVNonePlanet
Gamma Vulpes IV-aH20, Pb, U, W, Ti, DyMoon
Gamma Vulpes IV-bHe-3, FeMoon
Gamma Vulpes IV-cH20, ClMoon
Gamma Vulpes IV-dHe-3, Al, NdMoon

