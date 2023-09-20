Starfield | Hazmat Suit

Hazmat Suit

Apparel

PHYS
5
ENGY
25
EM
15
THERMAL
15
AIRBORNE
15
CORROSIVE
15
RADIATION
10
MASS
1.3
VALUE
375
  • +5 Health and O2

Hazmat Suit is a Common Apparel in Starfield. Apparel is a category of armor that provides minor defensive stats, but is not a necessary item for Space exploration. The equipped apparel can be shown in Settlements where a full spacesuit is not required by toggling the ‘Hide/Show Spacesuits in Settlements’ from the Spacesuits inventory tab. Apparel can sometimes provide a small amount of defensive attributes, Hazmat Suit provides 5 Physical, 25 Environmental, and 15 Electromagnetic Damage Resistance as well as Resistances to Environmental Hazards: 15 Thermal, 15 Airborne, 15 Corrosive 10 Radiation.

The base item has a Mass of 1.3 and Value of 375. This makes it a low value per weight item.

How to Get Hazmat Suit

Players can find Hazmat Suit from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors.

Hazmat Suit Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

  • player.additem 0029AEAE

All Hazmat Suit Mods

Since Hazmat Suit is a clothing Apparel, you cannot craft any modifications. However, you can add or change modififcations to certain Apparel with the following ID Codes:

Name Description Code
Analytical +5% chance of Research Sudden Developments 0013DDE1
Commanding +5% Intimidation chance 0013DDE2
Disciplined +5% Reload Speed 0013DDE3
Influential +5% Persuasion chance 0013DDF5
Influential 2 +10% Persuasion chance 0013DDF6
Sanctums Blessing Health slowly regenerates while in lower than Earth gravity 000FFDBC
Relaxed Actions use -5% O2 0013DDF7
Renegade +5% Critical Damage 0013DDF9
Resilient +10 Health 0013DDFB
Resourceful +5 Carry Capacity 0013DDFC
Restorative Medical items restore +5% Health 0013DDFD
Stealth Lining Become 25% harder to detect 002EC4B9
Tailored +5% O2 Recovery 0013DDFE
Weapon Designer Chance to craft weapon mods without using resources 000FF7F9
Versatile +5 Health and O2 0013DE00

Additionally, if you would like to further enhance your Apparel with ID Codes, the table below outlines the effects:

Name Description Code
Physical Reistance +25 PHYS, +15 ENGY, +5 EM 0025AF2B
Energy Reistance 1 +5 PHYS, +25 ENGY, +15 EM 001C6CDC
Energy Reistance 2 +15 PHYS, +25 ENGY, +5 EM 001C5AA4
Electromagnetic Resitance 1 +5 PHYS, +15 ENGY, +25 EM 001C6CDD
Electromagnetic Resitance 2 +5 PHYS, +15 ENGY, +25 EM 001C5AA6
Hazard Resistance 1 +15 Thermal, +15 Airbone, +15 Corrosive, +10 Radiation 001C5AFA
Hazard Resistance 2 +10 Thermal, +15 Airbone, +15 Corrosive, +15 Radiation 001C5AFB
Hazard Resistance 3 +50 Thermal, +50 Airbone, +50 Corrosive, +50 Radiation 002C38BF

