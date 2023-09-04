Starfield | Masada I Planet Information and Resources

Masada I

TYPEBARREN
GRAVITY0.72 G
TEMPERATUREINFERNO
ATMOSPHERENONE
MAGNETOSPHERENONE
FAUNANONE
FLORANONE
WATERNONE
RESOURCES: (3) Helium-3 Aluminum Beryllium

Starfield’s Masada I Planet Location On Map

Masada I is a Planet in Starfield and can be found in the Masada System and does not have any moons..

Masada I Resources Available

The following table shows the resources available on the Planet Masada I: He-3, Al, Be

Resources in the same System as Masada I

The table below shows the Resources available on other Planets and Moons within the same System as Masada I:
LocationResourcesType
Masada IHe-3, Al, BePlanet
Masada IIPb, U, Ag, IrPlanet
Masada IIIH20, Ni, Fe, Ar, Co, HnCn, Pt, YbPlanet
Masada IVH20, Ni, Pb, U, F, Co, W, VPlanet
Masada IV-aNoneMoon
Masada VNonePlanet
Masada V-aH20, Ni, CoMoon
Masada V-bH20, NiMoon
Masada V-cH20, Ni, Pb, U, Ar, C6Hn, WMoon
Masada VINonePlanet
Masada VI-aH20, Ar, C6HnMoon
Masada VIINonePlanet
Masada VII-aH20, ArMoon
Masada VII-bH20, Cu, ILMoon
Masada VIIIH20, ClPlanet
Masada VIII-aH20, CuMoon
Masada IXNonePlanet

