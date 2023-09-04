Starfield | Masada I Planet Information and Resources

Masada I
|TYPE
|BARREN
|GRAVITY
|0.72 G
|TEMPERATURE
|INFERNO
|ATMOSPHERE
|NONE
|MAGNETOSPHERE
|NONE
|FAUNA
|NONE
|FLORA
|NONE
|WATER
|NONE
Starfield’s Masada I Planet Location On MapMasada I is a Planet in Starfield and can be found in the Masada System and does not have any moons..
Masada I Resources AvailableThe following table shows the resources available on the Planet Masada I: He-3, Al, Be
Resources in the same System as Masada IThe table below shows the Resources available on other Planets and Moons within the same System as Masada I:
|Location
|Resources
|Type
|Masada I
|He-3, Al, Be
|Planet
|Masada II
|Pb, U, Ag, Ir
|Planet
|Masada III
|H20, Ni, Fe, Ar, Co, HnCn, Pt, Yb
|Planet
|Masada IV
|H20, Ni, Pb, U, F, Co, W, V
|Planet
|Masada IV-a
|None
|Moon
|Masada V
|None
|Planet
|Masada V-a
|H20, Ni, Co
|Moon
|Masada V-b
|H20, Ni
|Moon
|Masada V-c
|H20, Ni, Pb, U, Ar, C6Hn, W
|Moon
|Masada VI
|None
|Planet
|Masada VI-a
|H20, Ar, C6Hn
|Moon
|Masada VII
|None
|Planet
|Masada VII-a
|H20, Ar
|Moon
|Masada VII-b
|H20, Cu, IL
|Moon
|Masada VIII
|H20, Cl
|Planet
|Masada VIII-a
|H20, Cu
|Moon
|Masada IX
|None
|Planet