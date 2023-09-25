Starfield | Every Pack (Boostpack) In The Game

Packs are a type of equipable armor in Starfield that provide Damage Resistance and Hazard Resistances to the player or companion wearing them. Packs are mandatory for space exploration, without one, the player will die in hostile environments. Packs can be modified at a Spacesuit workbench to provide additional stats or to change the way their Boostpack functions. There are 4 different types of Boostpacks:

  • Balanced Boostpack
    • Boostpack with balanced power output.
  • Basic Boostpack
    • Entry-level boostpack.
  • Power Boostpack
    • Boostpack with increased power output, ideal for navigating high-gravity environments.
  • Skip Capacity Boostpack
    • Boostpack with low-duration. high-intensity output, sacrificing boost height for mobility.

Here is a list of every obtainable Pack in Starfield ordered by Total Damage Resistance. The individual stats for each Pack are located on their corresponding page. Note that some of these Packs may only be obtainable by spawning them via their associated ID Code in the table below.

Image Name Damage Resistance Hazard Resistance ID Code
Ground Crew Pack 78 30 002392B3
Navigator Pack 78 30 00067C95
Space Trucker Pack 78 30 0016E0BB
Star Roamer Pack 78 30 00003E90
SY-920 Pilot Pack 78 30 001773BD
Tunnel Mining Pack 78 30 00029C7A
Deimos Tunnel Pack 78 40 00026BF2
High School Backpack 82 40 00003A77
Deepcore Pack 84 30 000FD333
Deimos Pack 84 30 00026BEF
Pirate Raiding Pack 84 30 00066824
Pirate Survival Pack 84 30 00066825
Cydonia Pack 92 30 0003B423
Constellation Pack 93 30 001E2B19
Ecliptic Pack 93 30 00166407
UC Ace Pilot Pack 96 30 0016640E
UC Marine Pack 96 30 00257807
UC Security Pack 96 30 000EF9AC
Deep Recon Pack 102 30 00169F55
SysDef Pack 102 30 00398105
UC Vanguard Pilot Pack 102 30 002E3D4F
Va’ruun Pack 102 40 0016D3D0
Peacemaker Pack 108 30 0013F97C
Deepseeker Pack 111 30 0016D15B
Ranger Pack 120 30 001E2AF7
Shocktroop Pack 126 30 00169F59
Armor-Plated UC AntiXeno Pack 132 30 0010A25D
Mercury Pack 150 80 001D0F95
Mantis Pack 153 30 0016640B
Bounty Hunter Seek Pack 192 30 001C0F34
Bounty Hunter Stalk Pack 192 30 001C0F35
Bounty Hunter Track Pack 192 30 001C0F33
Mercenary Pack 192 30 0016E0B6
Trackers Alliance Pack 192 30 00166402
UC Shock Armor Pack 192 30 0021A86C
Explorer Pack 198 30 00169F51
Mark I Pack 198 30 0001754E
Old Earth Pack 204 30 0003084C

