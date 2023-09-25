Starfield | Every Pack (Boostpack) In The Game

Packs are a type of equipable armor in Starfield that provide Damage Resistance and Hazard Resistances to the player or companion wearing them. Packs are mandatory for space exploration, without one, the player will die in hostile environments. Packs can be modified at a Spacesuit workbench to provide additional stats or to change the way their Boostpack functions. There are 4 different types of Boostpacks:

Balanced Boostpack Boostpack with balanced power output.

Basic Boostpack Entry-level boostpack.

Power Boostpack Boostpack with increased power output, ideal for navigating high-gravity environments.

Skip Capacity Boostpack Boostpack with low-duration. high-intensity output, sacrificing boost height for mobility.



Here is a list of every obtainable Pack in Starfield ordered by Total Damage Resistance. The individual stats for each Pack are located on their corresponding page. Note that some of these Packs may only be obtainable by spawning them via their associated ID Code in the table below.