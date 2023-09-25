Starfield | Every Pack (Boostpack) In The Game

Packs are a type of equipable armor in Starfield that provide Damage Resistance and Hazard Resistances to the player or companion wearing them. Packs are mandatory for space exploration, without one, the player will die in hostile environments. Packs can be modified at a Spacesuit workbench to provide additional stats or to change the way their Boostpack functions. There are 4 different types of Boostpacks:
- Balanced Boostpack
- Boostpack with balanced power output.
- Basic Boostpack
- Entry-level boostpack.
- Power Boostpack
- Boostpack with increased power output, ideal for navigating high-gravity environments.
- Skip Capacity Boostpack
- Boostpack with low-duration. high-intensity output, sacrificing boost height for mobility.
Here is a list of every obtainable Pack in Starfield ordered by Total Damage Resistance. The individual stats for each Pack are located on their corresponding page. Note that some of these Packs may only be obtainable by spawning them via their associated ID Code in the table below.
|Image
|Name
|Damage Resistance
|Hazard Resistance
|ID Code
|Ground Crew Pack
|78
|30
|002392B3
|Navigator Pack
|78
|30
|00067C95
|Space Trucker Pack
|78
|30
|0016E0BB
|Star Roamer Pack
|78
|30
|00003E90
|SY-920 Pilot Pack
|78
|30
|001773BD
|Tunnel Mining Pack
|78
|30
|00029C7A
|Deimos Tunnel Pack
|78
|40
|00026BF2
|High School Backpack
|82
|40
|00003A77
|Deepcore Pack
|84
|30
|000FD333
|Deimos Pack
|84
|30
|00026BEF
|Pirate Raiding Pack
|84
|30
|00066824
|Pirate Survival Pack
|84
|30
|00066825
|Cydonia Pack
|92
|30
|0003B423
|Constellation Pack
|93
|30
|001E2B19
|Ecliptic Pack
|93
|30
|00166407
|UC Ace Pilot Pack
|96
|30
|0016640E
|UC Marine Pack
|96
|30
|00257807
|UC Security Pack
|96
|30
|000EF9AC
|Deep Recon Pack
|102
|30
|00169F55
|SysDef Pack
|102
|30
|00398105
|UC Vanguard Pilot Pack
|102
|30
|002E3D4F
|Va’ruun Pack
|102
|40
|0016D3D0
|Peacemaker Pack
|108
|30
|0013F97C
|Deepseeker Pack
|111
|30
|0016D15B
|Ranger Pack
|120
|30
|001E2AF7
|Shocktroop Pack
|126
|30
|00169F59
|Armor-Plated UC AntiXeno Pack
|132
|30
|0010A25D
|Mercury Pack
|150
|80
|001D0F95
|Mantis Pack
|153
|30
|0016640B
|Bounty Hunter Seek Pack
|192
|30
|001C0F34
|Bounty Hunter Stalk Pack
|192
|30
|001C0F35
|Bounty Hunter Track Pack
|192
|30
|001C0F33
|Mercenary Pack
|192
|30
|0016E0B6
|Trackers Alliance Pack
|192
|30
|00166402
|UC Shock Armor Pack
|192
|30
|0021A86C
|Explorer Pack
|198
|30
|00169F51
|Mark I Pack
|198
|30
|0001754E
|Old Earth Pack
|204
|30
|0003084C