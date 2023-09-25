Starfield | Peacemaker Pack

Peacemaker Pack

Pack

PHYS
28
ENGY
44
EM
36
THERMAL
0
AIRBORNE
10
CORROSIVE
20
RADIATION
0
MASS
6.3
VALUE
2850
  • Basic Boostpack

Peacemaker Pack is a Common Pack in Starfield. Packs are required for space exploration; without one, the player will slowly lose health and die while in space or on a planet without an appropriate atmosphere. Packs also provide a fair amount of defensive attributes, Peacemaker Pack provides 28 Physical, 44 Environmental, and 36 Electromagnetic Damage Resistance as well as Resistances to Environmental Hazards: 0 Thermal, 10 Airborne, 20 Corrosive 0 Radiation.

The use of Packs require the item to have a Boostpack modification (see Modifcation table below) and at least one skill point invested in the Tech Tree skill Boost Pack Training.

The base item has a Mass of 6.3 and Value of 2850. This makes it a low value per weight item. Additional Affixes and Modifications will increase the value of the item. Weapons and Armor can have up to 3 random affixes on it, having 1 will make the item Rare Quality, 2 for Epic, and 3 for Legendary. These Affixes will also change the name of the item.

All Armor Affixes in Starfield

How to Get Peacemaker Pack

Players can find Peacemaker Pack from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors.

Peacemaker Pack Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

  • player.additem 0013F97C

All Peacemaker Pack Mods

Packs can be modified at a Spacesuit Workstation to obtain additional stats or change their function. For some modifications, you will need to complete pre-requisite research at a Research Lab and may need to invest in the appropriate skills. The table below outlines the Pack modifications for Peacemaker Pack including the Modification Slot, Description, Resources, and Item Code.

SlotNameDescriptionMatsCode

Slot 1 Extra Capacity Increases carrying capacity by 10 kilograms. 3x Al
3x Polymer
2x Sealant		 0024529A
Slot 1 Hazard Protection Increases resistance to Airborne, Thermal, Corrosive, and Radiation hazards. 1x Isotopic Coolant
1x Molecular Sieve
2x Pb
2x Biosuppressant		 001CAC94
Slot 1 Oxygen Reserve +10% Oxygen capacity. 1x Mag Pressure Tank
1x Reactive Gauge		 00050AB3
Slot 1 No Mod None 1x Al
1x Sealant		 0007D4E8
Slot 2 Emergency Aid Administers emergency aid when health is low. Recharges a short time after use. 2x Trauma Pack
2x Heart+
3x Sedative		 0034BAA3
Slot 2 Medic Aid Items restore additional health and heal more quickly. 2x Analgesic
2x Med Pack		 0034BAA4
Slot 2 Regeneration Slowly regenerate health outside of combat. 1x Positron Battery
3x Amino Acids
2x Emergency Kit
3x Hypercatalyst		 0034BAA6
Slot 2 No Mod None 1x Al
1x Sealant		 0034BAA5
Boostpack Balanced Boostpack Boostpack with balanced power output. 1x Zero-G Gimbal
1x Monopropellant
1x Microsecond Regulator
1x Zero Wire		 003E612F
Boostpack Basic Boostpack Entry-level boostpack. 1x Monopropellant
2x Be		 003E6131
Boostpack Power Boostpack Boostpack with increased power output. ideal for navigating high-gravity environments. 1x Zero-G Gimbal
1x Tau Grade Rheostat
3x Monopropellant
3x Be		 003E6130
Boostpack Skip Capacity Boostpack Boostpack with low-duration. high-intensity output. sacrificing boost height for mobility. 1x Zero-G Gimbal
2x Monopropellant
2x Be		 003E6132
Boostpack No Boostpack None 1x Al
1x Sealant		 00092D51
Quality Calibrated 2nd quality level N/A 001CAE34
Quality Refined 3rd quality level N/A 001CAE35
Quality Advanced 4th quality level N/A 001CAE36
Quality Superior 5th quality level N/A 0003AF7F

Additionally, if you would like to further enhance your Pack with ID Codes, the table below outlines the effects:

NameDescriptionCode

Physical Reistance +25 PHYS, +15 ENGY, +5 EM 0025AF2B
Energy Reistance 1 +5 PHYS, +25 ENGY, +15 EM 001C6CDC
Energy Reistance 2 +15 PHYS, +25 ENGY, +5 EM 001C5AA4
Electromagnetic Resitance 1 +5 PHYS, +15 ENGY, +25 EM 001C6CDD
Electromagnetic Resitance 2 +5 PHYS, +15 ENGY, +25 EM 001C5AA6
Hazard Resistance 1 +15 Thermal, +15 Airbone, +15 Corrosive, +10 Radiation 001C5AFA
Hazard Resistance 2 +10 Thermal, +15 Airbone, +15 Corrosive, +15 Radiation 001C5AFB
Hazard Resistance 3 +50 Thermal, +50 Airbone, +50 Corrosive, +50 Radiation 002C38BF

