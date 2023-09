Starfield | Pyraas VI-b Moon Information and Resources

Pyraas VI-b TYPE ICE GRAVITY 0.37 G TEMPERATURE DEEP FREEZE ATMOSPHERE NONE MAGNETOSPHERE NONE FAUNA NONE FLORA NONE WATER CHEMICAL RESOURCES: (3) Water Nickel Cobalt

Starfield’s Pyraas VI-b Moon Location On Map

Pyraas VI-b Resources Available

Resources in the same System as Pyraas VI-b

Pyraas VI-b is a Moon in Starfield and can be found orbiting Pyraas VI in the Pyraas System.The following table shows the resources available on the Moon Pyraas VI-b: H20 The table below shows the Resources available on other Planets and Moons within the same System as Pyraas VI-b: