Starfield | Red Mile Service Uniform

Red Mile Service Uniform is a Common Apparel in Starfield. Apparel is a category of armor that provides minor defensive stats, but is not a necessary item for Space exploration. The equipped apparel can be shown in Settlements where a full spacesuit is not required by toggling the ‘Hide/Show Spacesuits in Settlements’ from the Spacesuits inventory tab. Apparel can sometimes provide a small amount of defensive attributes, Red Mile Service Uniform provides 15 Physical, 5 Environmental, and 15 Electromagnetic Damage Resistance as well as Resistances to Environmental Hazards: 15 Thermal, 10 Airborne, 0 Corrosive 0 Radiation.
The base item has a Mass of 1 and Value of 150. This makes it a low value per weight item.
How to Get Red Mile Service Uniform
Players can find Red Mile Service Uniform from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors.
Red Mile Service Uniform Item Code
Players can spawn this item with the following console command:
- player.additem 001CFA01
All Red Mile Service Uniform Mods
Since Red Mile Service Uniform is a clothing Apparel, you cannot craft any modifications. However, you can add or change modififcations to certain Apparel with the following ID Codes:
|Name
|Description
|Code
|Analytical
|+5% chance of Research Sudden Developments
|0013DDE1
|Commanding
|+5% Intimidation chance
|0013DDE2
|Disciplined
|+5% Reload Speed
|0013DDE3
|Influential
|+5% Persuasion chance
|0013DDF5
|Influential 2
|+10% Persuasion chance
|0013DDF6
|Sanctums Blessing
|Health slowly regenerates while in lower than Earth gravity
|000FFDBC
|Relaxed
|Actions use -5% O2
|0013DDF7
|Renegade
|+5% Critical Damage
|0013DDF9
|Resilient
|+10 Health
|0013DDFB
|Resourceful
|+5 Carry Capacity
|0013DDFC
|Restorative
|Medical items restore +5% Health
|0013DDFD
|Stealth Lining
|Become 25% harder to detect
|002EC4B9
|Tailored
|+5% O2 Recovery
|0013DDFE
|Weapon Designer
|Chance to craft weapon mods without using resources
|000FF7F9
|Versatile
|+5 Health and O2
|0013DE00
Additionally, if you would like to further enhance your Apparel with ID Codes, the table below outlines the effects:
|Name
|Description
|Code
|Physical Reistance
|+25 PHYS, +15 ENGY, +5 EM
|0025AF2B
|Energy Reistance 1
|+5 PHYS, +25 ENGY, +15 EM
|001C6CDC
|Energy Reistance 2
|+15 PHYS, +25 ENGY, +5 EM
|001C5AA4
|Electromagnetic Resitance 1
|+5 PHYS, +15 ENGY, +25 EM
|001C6CDD
|Electromagnetic Resitance 2
|+5 PHYS, +15 ENGY, +25 EM
|001C5AA6
|Hazard Resistance 1
|+15 Thermal, +15 Airbone, +15 Corrosive, +10 Radiation
|001C5AFA
|Hazard Resistance 2
|+10 Thermal, +15 Airbone, +15 Corrosive, +15 Radiation
|001C5AFB
|Hazard Resistance 3
|+50 Thermal, +50 Airbone, +50 Corrosive, +50 Radiation
|002C38BF