Starfield | Shorun Moon Information and Resources

Shorun
|TYPE
|ICE
|GRAVITY
|0.11 G
|TEMPERATURE
|DEEP FREEZE
|ATMOSPHERE
|NONE
|MAGNETOSPHERE
|NONE
|FAUNA
|NONE
|FLORA
|NONE
|WATER
|CHEMICAL
RESOURCES: (4) Water Chlorine Chlorosilanes Lithium
Starfield’s Shorun Moon Location On MapShorun is a Moon in Starfield and can be found orbiting Lumos in the Valo System.
Shorun Resources AvailableThe following table shows the resources available on the Moon Shorun: H20, Cl, SiH3Cl, Li
Resources in the same System as ShorunThe table below shows the Resources available on other Planets and Moons within the same System as Shorun:
|Location
|Resources
|Type
|Polvo
|H20, Ni, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, V
|Planet
|Miatha
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Moon
|Navacci
|He-3, Al, Eu
|Moon
|Cantra
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Planet
|Prax
|He-3, Al
|Planet
|Hillex
|He-3, Al
|Planet
|Lumos
|None
|Planet
|Golga
|He-3, Al
|Moon
|Kindi
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Moon
|Shorun
|H20, Cl, SiH3Cl, Li
|Moon
|Virum
|H20, Ni, Co
|Moon