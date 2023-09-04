Starfield | Shorun Moon Information and Resources

Shorun

TYPEICE
GRAVITY0.11 G
TEMPERATUREDEEP FREEZE
ATMOSPHERENONE
MAGNETOSPHERENONE
FAUNANONE
FLORANONE
WATERCHEMICAL

Starfield’s Shorun Moon Location On Map

Shorun is a Moon in Starfield and can be found orbiting Lumos in the Valo System.

Shorun Resources Available

The following table shows the resources available on the Moon Shorun: H20, Cl, SiH3Cl, Li

Resources in the same System as Shorun

The table below shows the Resources available on other Planets and Moons within the same System as Shorun:
LocationResourcesType
PolvoH20, Ni, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, VPlanet
MiathaHe-3, Al, NdMoon
NavacciHe-3, Al, EuMoon
CantraHe-3, Al, Be, NdPlanet
PraxHe-3, AlPlanet
HillexHe-3, AlPlanet
LumosNonePlanet
GolgaHe-3, AlMoon
KindiHe-3, Al, Be, NdMoon
ShorunH20, Cl, SiH3Cl, LiMoon
VirumH20, Ni, CoMoon

