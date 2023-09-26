Starfield | Smoked Salmon Fillet

Smoked Salmon Fillet Aid A packaged portion of smoked alien salmon. MASS

Smoked Salmon Fillet is a Common Aid in Starfield. When consumed, it provides the following effects: Restores 5 Health.

The base item has a Mass of 0.5 and Value of 75. This makes it a low value per weight item.

How to Get Smoked Salmon Fillet

Players can find Smoked Salmon Fillet from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors. Certain Aid items that cure Status Effects can be purchased from a Doctor in most settlements, such as at Reliant Medical on Jemison. Others can be purchased from specific Vending Machines for a small fee.

Smoked Salmon Fillet Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command: