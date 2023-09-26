Starfield | Snake Oil

Snake Oil
Aid
0.1
125
- +20% O2 Recovery for 2m
- Treats Brain Injury, Concussion, Heatstroke, Hernia, Hypothermia, Lung Damage, Lung Poisoning, Radiation Poisoning
Snake Oil is a Common Aid in Starfield. When consumed, it provides the following effects: +20% O2 Recovery for 2m, Treats Brain Injury, Concussion, Heatstroke, Hernia, Hypothermia, Lung Damage, Lung Poisoning, Radiation Poisoning.
The base item has a Mass of 0.1 and Value of 125. This makes it a low value per weight item.
How to Get Snake Oil
Players can find Snake Oil from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors. Certain Aid items that cure Status Effects can be purchased from a Doctor in most settlements, such as at Reliant Medical on Jemison. Others can be purchased from specific Vending Machines for a small fee.
Snake Oil Item Code
Players can spawn this item with the following console command:
- player.additem 0029A850
How to Craft Snake Oil
Players can craft Snake Oil at a Cooking Station with the following ingredients:
|Resources
|Requirements
|1x Cl
1x Sedative
2x Metabolic Agent
|None
Snake Oil Uses In Crafting
Snake Oil can also be used in crafting in the following recipes:
|Item
|Type
|O2 shot
|Food