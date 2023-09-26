Starfield | Snake Oil

Snake Oil Aid Used to purge the body of toxins (initially developed as a hangover preventative.) MASS

0.1 VALUE

125 +20% O2 Recovery for 2m

Treats Brain Injury, Concussion, Heatstroke, Hernia, Hypothermia, Lung Damage, Lung Poisoning, Radiation Poisoning

Snake Oil is a Common Aid in Starfield. When consumed, it provides the following effects: +20% O2 Recovery for 2m, Treats Brain Injury, Concussion, Heatstroke, Hernia, Hypothermia, Lung Damage, Lung Poisoning, Radiation Poisoning.

The base item has a Mass of 0.1 and Value of 125. This makes it a low value per weight item.

How to Get Snake Oil

Players can find Snake Oil from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors. Certain Aid items that cure Status Effects can be purchased from a Doctor in most settlements, such as at Reliant Medical on Jemison. Others can be purchased from specific Vending Machines for a small fee.

Snake Oil Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

player.additem 0029A850

How to Craft Snake Oil

Players can craft Snake Oil at a Cooking Station with the following ingredients:

Resources Requirements 1x Cl

1x Sedative

2x Metabolic Agent None

Snake Oil Uses In Crafting

Snake Oil can also be used in crafting in the following recipes: