Starfield | Stellar Kebabs

Stellar Kebabs Aid Cubes of roasted meat, and possibly additional “special” ingredients. Served skewered on a wodden stick, kebab style. MASS

0.5 VALUE

240 Restores 20 Health

+175 Energy Resistance for 12m

20% O2 Recovery for 12m

Stellar Kebabs is a Common Aid in Starfield. When consumed, it provides the following effects: Restores 20 Health, +175 Energy Resistance for 12m, 20% O2 Recovery for 12m.

The base item has a Mass of 0.5 and Value of 240. This makes it a low value per weight item.

How to Get Stellar Kebabs

Players can find Stellar Kebabs from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors. Certain Aid items that cure Status Effects can be purchased from a Doctor in most settlements, such as at Reliant Medical on Jemison. Others can be purchased from specific Vending Machines for a small fee.

Stellar Kebabs Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

player.additem 00122E98

How to Craft Stellar Kebabs

Players can craft Stellar Kebabs at a Cooking Station with the following ingredients: