Starfield | Stellar Kebabs

Stellar Kebabs
Aid
Cubes of roasted meat, and possibly additional “special” ingredients. Served skewered on a wodden stick, kebab style.
MASS
0.5
0.5
VALUE
240
240
- Restores 20 Health
- +175 Energy Resistance for 12m
- 20% O2 Recovery for 12m
Stellar Kebabs is a Common Aid in Starfield. When consumed, it provides the following effects: Restores 20 Health, +175 Energy Resistance for 12m, 20% O2 Recovery for 12m.
The base item has a Mass of 0.5 and Value of 240. This makes it a low value per weight item.
How to Get Stellar Kebabs
Players can find Stellar Kebabs from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors. Certain Aid items that cure Status Effects can be purchased from a Doctor in most settlements, such as at Reliant Medical on Jemison. Others can be purchased from specific Vending Machines for a small fee.
Stellar Kebabs Item Code
Players can spawn this item with the following console command:
- player.additem 00122E98
How to Craft Stellar Kebabs
Players can craft Stellar Kebabs at a Cooking Station with the following ingredients:
|Resources
|Requirements
|1x Spice
1x Quark-Degenerate Tissues
1x Aromatic
|Exotic Recipes 3
Gastronomy 4