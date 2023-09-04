Starfield | Strix III-a Moon Information and Resources

Strix III-a

TYPEROCK
GRAVITY0.41 G
TEMPERATUREFROZEN
ATMOSPHERETHIN CO2
MAGNETOSPHEREWEAK
FAUNANONE
FLORAPRIMORDIAL
WATERSAFE

Starfield’s Strix III-a Moon Location On Map

Strix III-a is a Moon in Starfield and can be found orbiting Strix III in the Strix System.

Strix III-a Resources Available

The following table shows the resources available on the Moon Strix III-a: H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ag

Resources in the same System as Strix III-a

The table below shows the Resources available on other Planets and Moons within the same System as Strix III-a:
LocationResourcesType
Strix IH20, He-3, Al, Cu, Fe, U, Be, HnCnPlanet
Strix I-aHe-3, FeMoon
Strix IIH20, Cu, Fe, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, FPlanet
Strix IIINonePlanet
Strix III-aH20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Co, AgMoon
Strix III-bH20, Pb, DyMoon
Strix III-cH20, Cu, Ni, U, F, Co, Ir, PdMoon
Strix III-dH20, ArMoon
Strix IVH20, Cu, Ni, Pb, F, Co, Au, HgPlanet
Strix IV-aHe-3, FeMoon
Strix VH20, Cl, Ni, U, Ir, Li, XePlanet
Strix VINonePlanet
Strix VI-aH20, CuMoon
Strix VI-bH20, Cl, SiH3ClMoon
Strix VI-cH20, CuMoon

