Starfield | Strix III-a Moon Information and Resources

Strix III-a
|TYPE
|ROCK
|GRAVITY
|0.41 G
|TEMPERATURE
|FROZEN
|ATMOSPHERE
|THIN CO2
|MAGNETOSPHERE
|WEAK
|FAUNA
|NONE
|FLORA
|PRIMORDIAL
|WATER
|SAFE
Starfield’s Strix III-a Moon Location On MapStrix III-a is a Moon in Starfield and can be found orbiting Strix III in the Strix System.
Strix III-a Resources AvailableThe following table shows the resources available on the Moon Strix III-a: H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ag
Resources in the same System as Strix III-aThe table below shows the Resources available on other Planets and Moons within the same System as Strix III-a:
|Location
|Resources
|Type
|Strix I
|H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Fe, U, Be, HnCn
|Planet
|Strix I-a
|He-3, Fe
|Moon
|Strix II
|H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, F
|Planet
|Strix III
|None
|Planet
|Strix III-a
|H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ag
|Moon
|Strix III-b
|H20, Pb, Dy
|Moon
|Strix III-c
|H20, Cu, Ni, U, F, Co, Ir, Pd
|Moon
|Strix III-d
|H20, Ar
|Moon
|Strix IV
|H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, F, Co, Au, Hg
|Planet
|Strix IV-a
|He-3, Fe
|Moon
|Strix V
|H20, Cl, Ni, U, Ir, Li, Xe
|Planet
|Strix VI
|None
|Planet
|Strix VI-a
|H20, Cu
|Moon
|Strix VI-b
|H20, Cl, SiH3Cl
|Moon
|Strix VI-c
|H20, Cu
|Moon