Starfield | Syrma III Planet Information and Resources

Syrma III
|TYPE
|ROCK
|GRAVITY
|0.38 G
|TEMPERATURE
|TEMPERATE
|ATMOSPHERE
|THIN O2
|MAGNETOSPHERE
|WEAK
|FAUNA
|MARGINAL
|FLORA
|MARGINAL
|WATER
|CHEMICAL
TRAITS: (1)
Starfield’s Syrma III Planet Location On MapSyrma III is a Planet in Starfield and can be found in the Syrma System and does not have any moons..
Syrma III Resources AvailableThe following table shows the resources available on the Planet Syrma III: H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Ar, C6Hn, Co, R-COC
Resources in the same System as Syrma IIIThe table below shows the Resources available on other Planets and Moons within the same System as Syrma III:
|Location
|Resources
|Type
|Syrma I
|Ni, Pb, U, Co
|Planet
|Syrma I-a
|He-3, Al
|Moon
|Syrma I-b
|He-3, Al, Be
|Moon
|Syrma II
|Cl, Ni, Fe, U, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Pt, Pu
|Planet
|Syrma II-a
|He-3, Al, Be
|Moon
|Syrma III
|H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Ar, C6Hn, Co, R-COC
|Planet
|Syrma IV
|H20, Al, Ar
|Planet
|Syrma IV-a
|He-3, Al
|Moon
|Syrma V
|H20, Cu, Ni, U, F, Ir, xF4, Pt
|Planet
|Syrma VI
|None
|Planet
|Syrma VI-a
|H20, Ni
|Moon
|Syrma VI-b
|H20, Pb
|Moon
|Syrma VI-c
|H20, Ni, Fe, Pb, U, Pt, Ta, Yb
|Moon
|Syrma VI-d
|H20, Ar, R-COC
|Moon
|Syrma VII
|None
|Planet
|Syrma VII-a
|H20, Cl, Ni, Ar, SiH3Cl, Co, Li, Pt
|Moon
|Syrma VII-b
|H20, Ar
|Moon