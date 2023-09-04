Starfield | Syrma III Planet Information and Resources

By

Home Guides Weapons Armor Aid Resources Planets

Syrma III

TYPEROCK
GRAVITY0.38 G
TEMPERATURETEMPERATE
ATMOSPHERETHIN O2
MAGNETOSPHEREWEAK
FAUNAMARGINAL
FLORAMARGINAL
WATERCHEMICAL
TRAITS: (1)

Starfield’s Syrma III Planet Location On Map

Syrma III is a Planet in Starfield and can be found in the Syrma System and does not have any moons..

Syrma III Resources Available

The following table shows the resources available on the Planet Syrma III: H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Ar, C6Hn, Co, R-COC

Resources in the same System as Syrma III

The table below shows the Resources available on other Planets and Moons within the same System as Syrma III:
LocationResourcesType
Syrma INi, Pb, U, CoPlanet
Syrma I-aHe-3, AlMoon
Syrma I-bHe-3, Al, BeMoon
Syrma IICl, Ni, Fe, U, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Pt, PuPlanet
Syrma II-aHe-3, Al, BeMoon
Syrma IIIH20, He-3, Al, Ni, Ar, C6Hn, Co, R-COCPlanet
Syrma IVH20, Al, ArPlanet
Syrma IV-aHe-3, AlMoon
Syrma VH20, Cu, Ni, U, F, Ir, xF4, PtPlanet
Syrma VINonePlanet
Syrma VI-aH20, NiMoon
Syrma VI-bH20, PbMoon
Syrma VI-cH20, Ni, Fe, Pb, U, Pt, Ta, YbMoon
Syrma VI-dH20, Ar, R-COCMoon
Syrma VIINonePlanet
Syrma VII-aH20, Cl, Ni, Ar, SiH3Cl, Co, Li, PtMoon
Syrma VII-bH20, ArMoon

Leave a Reply