Starfield | Syrma VI-b Moon Information and Resources

Syrma VI-b
|TYPE
|ICE
|GRAVITY
|0.22 G
|TEMPERATURE
|FROZEN
|ATMOSPHERE
|NONE
|MAGNETOSPHERE
|NONE
|FAUNA
|NONE
|FLORA
|NONE
|WATER
|SAFE
Starfield’s Syrma VI-b Moon Location On MapSyrma VI-b is a Moon in Starfield and can be found orbiting Syrma VI in the Syrma System.
Syrma VI-b Resources AvailableThe following table shows the resources available on the Moon Syrma VI-b: H20, Pb
Resources in the same System as Syrma VI-bThe table below shows the Resources available on other Planets and Moons within the same System as Syrma VI-b:
|Location
|Resources
|Type
|Syrma I
|Ni, Pb, U, Co
|Planet
|Syrma I-a
|He-3, Al
|Moon
|Syrma I-b
|He-3, Al, Be
|Moon
|Syrma II
|Cl, Ni, Fe, U, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Pt, Pu
|Planet
|Syrma II-a
|He-3, Al, Be
|Moon
|Syrma III
|H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Ar, C6Hn, Co, R-COC
|Planet
|Syrma IV
|H20, Al, Ar
|Planet
|Syrma IV-a
|He-3, Al
|Moon
|Syrma V
|H20, Cu, Ni, U, F, Ir, xF4, Pt
|Planet
|Syrma VI
|None
|Planet
|Syrma VI-a
|H20, Ni
|Moon
|Syrma VI-b
|H20, Pb
|Moon
|Syrma VI-c
|H20, Ni, Fe, Pb, U, Pt, Ta, Yb
|Moon
|Syrma VI-d
|H20, Ar, R-COC
|Moon
|Syrma VII
|None
|Planet
|Syrma VII-a
|H20, Cl, Ni, Ar, SiH3Cl, Co, Li, Pt
|Moon
|Syrma VII-b
|H20, Ar
|Moon