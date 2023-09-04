Starfield | Syrma VII-a Moon Information and Resources

Syrma VII-a
|TYPE
|ROCK
|GRAVITY
|0.50 G
|TEMPERATURE
|TEMPERATE
|ATMOSPHERE
|STD O2
|MAGNETOSPHERE
|AVERAGE
|FAUNA
|MARGINAL
|FLORA
|MARGINAL
|WATER
|SAFE
TRAITS: (1)
Starfield’s Syrma VII-a Moon Location On MapSyrma VII-a is a Moon in Starfield and can be found orbiting Syrma VII in the Syrma System.
Syrma VII-a Resources AvailableThe following table shows the resources available on the Moon Syrma VII-a: H20, Cl, Ni, Ar, SiH3Cl, Co, Li, Pt
Resources in the same System as Syrma VII-aThe table below shows the Resources available on other Planets and Moons within the same System as Syrma VII-a:
|Location
|Resources
|Type
|Syrma I
|Ni, Pb, U, Co
|Planet
|Syrma I-a
|He-3, Al
|Moon
|Syrma I-b
|He-3, Al, Be
|Moon
|Syrma II
|Cl, Ni, Fe, U, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Pt, Pu
|Planet
|Syrma II-a
|He-3, Al, Be
|Moon
|Syrma III
|H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Ar, C6Hn, Co, R-COC
|Planet
|Syrma IV
|H20, Al, Ar
|Planet
|Syrma IV-a
|He-3, Al
|Moon
|Syrma V
|H20, Cu, Ni, U, F, Ir, xF4, Pt
|Planet
|Syrma VI
|None
|Planet
|Syrma VI-a
|H20, Ni
|Moon
|Syrma VI-b
|H20, Pb
|Moon
|Syrma VI-c
|H20, Ni, Fe, Pb, U, Pt, Ta, Yb
|Moon
|Syrma VI-d
|H20, Ar, R-COC
|Moon
|Syrma VII
|None
|Planet
|Syrma VII-a
|H20, Cl, Ni, Ar, SiH3Cl, Co, Li, Pt
|Moon
|Syrma VII-b
|H20, Ar
|Moon