Starfield | Syrma VII-b Moon Information and Resources

By

Home Guides Weapons Armor Aid Resources Planets

Syrma VII-b

TYPEICE
GRAVITY0.09 G
TEMPERATUREDEEP FREEZE
ATMOSPHERENONE
MAGNETOSPHERENONE
FAUNANONE
FLORANONE
WATERSAFE
RESOURCES: (2) Water Argon

Starfield’s Syrma VII-b Moon Location On Map

Syrma VII-b is a Moon in Starfield and can be found orbiting Syrma VII in the Syrma System.

Syrma VII-b Resources Available

The following table shows the resources available on the Moon Syrma VII-b: H20, Ar

Resources in the same System as Syrma VII-b

The table below shows the Resources available on other Planets and Moons within the same System as Syrma VII-b:
LocationResourcesType
Syrma INi, Pb, U, CoPlanet
Syrma I-aHe-3, AlMoon
Syrma I-bHe-3, Al, BeMoon
Syrma IICl, Ni, Fe, U, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Pt, PuPlanet
Syrma II-aHe-3, Al, BeMoon
Syrma IIIH20, He-3, Al, Ni, Ar, C6Hn, Co, R-COCPlanet
Syrma IVH20, Al, ArPlanet
Syrma IV-aHe-3, AlMoon
Syrma VH20, Cu, Ni, U, F, Ir, xF4, PtPlanet
Syrma VINonePlanet
Syrma VI-aH20, NiMoon
Syrma VI-bH20, PbMoon
Syrma VI-cH20, Ni, Fe, Pb, U, Pt, Ta, YbMoon
Syrma VI-dH20, Ar, R-COCMoon
Syrma VIINonePlanet
Syrma VII-aH20, Cl, Ni, Ar, SiH3Cl, Co, Li, PtMoon
Syrma VII-bH20, ArMoon

Leave a Reply