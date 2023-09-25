Starfield | SysDef Recon Spacesuit

SysDef Recon Spacesuit Spacesuit PHYS

SysDef Recon Spacesuit is a Common Spacesuit in Starfield. Spacesuits are required for space exploration; without one, the player will slowly lose health and die while in space or on a planet without an appropriate atmosphere. Spacesuits generally provide the majority of defensive attributes, SysDef Recon Spacesuit provides 53 Physical, 85 Environmental, and 69 Electromagnetic Damage Resistance as well as Resistances to Environmental Hazards: 20 Thermal, 0 Airborne, 30 Corrosive 10 Radiation

The base item has a Mass of 8.6 and Value of 7475. This makes it a low value per weight item. Additional Affixes and Modifications will increase the value of the item. Weapons and Armor can have up to 3 random affixes on it, having 1 will make the item Rare Quality, 2 for Epic, and 3 for Legendary. These Affixes will also change the name of the item.

How to Get SysDef Recon Spacesuit

Players can find SysDef Recon Spacesuit from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors.

SysDef Recon Spacesuit Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

player.additem 00398108

All SysDef Recon Spacesuit Mods

Spacesuits can be modified at a Spacesuit Workstation to obtain additional stats or change their function. For some modifications, you will need to complete pre-requisite research at a Research Lab and may need to invest in the appropriate skills. The table below outlines the Spacesuit modifications for SysDef Recon Spacesuit including the Modification Slot, Description, Resources, and Item Code.

Additionally, if you would like to further enhance your Spacesuit with ID Codes, the table below outlines the effects:

