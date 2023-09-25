Starfield | SysDef Recon Spacesuit

By

SysDef Recon Spacesuit

Spacesuit

PHYS
53
ENGY
85
EM
69
THERMAL
20
AIRBORNE
0
CORROSIVE
30
RADIATION
10
MASS
8.6
VALUE
7475

SysDef Recon Spacesuit is a Common Spacesuit in Starfield. Spacesuits are required for space exploration; without one, the player will slowly lose health and die while in space or on a planet without an appropriate atmosphere. Spacesuits generally provide the majority of defensive attributes, SysDef Recon Spacesuit provides 53 Physical, 85 Environmental, and 69 Electromagnetic Damage Resistance as well as Resistances to Environmental Hazards: 20 Thermal, 0 Airborne, 30 Corrosive 10 Radiation

The base item has a Mass of 8.6 and Value of 7475. This makes it a low value per weight item. Additional Affixes and Modifications will increase the value of the item. Weapons and Armor can have up to 3 random affixes on it, having 1 will make the item Rare Quality, 2 for Epic, and 3 for Legendary. These Affixes will also change the name of the item.

All Armor Affixes in Starfield

How to Get SysDef Recon Spacesuit

Players can find SysDef Recon Spacesuit from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors.

SysDef Recon Spacesuit Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

  • player.additem 00398108

All SysDef Recon Spacesuit Mods

Spacesuits can be modified at a Spacesuit Workstation to obtain additional stats or change their function. For some modifications, you will need to complete pre-requisite research at a Research Lab and may need to invest in the appropriate skills. The table below outlines the Spacesuit modifications for SysDef Recon Spacesuit including the Modification Slot, Description, Resources, and Item Code.

SlotNameDescriptionMatsCode

Slot 1 Ballistic Shielding Increases Damage Resistance. 1x Cosmetic
2x Fiber		 0011A478
Slot 1 Em Shielding Increases Electromagnetic Resistance. 2x Cu
2x Cosmetic
3x Polytextile		 000E6935
Slot 1 Energy Shielding Increases Energy Resistance. 3x Polytextile
2x Adhesive
2x Polymer		 000E6936
Slot 1 No Mod None 1x Fiber
1x Sealant		 001CFA0B
Slot 2 Explosive Shielding Reduces damage from explosives. 2x Ti
2x Sterile Nanotube
3x Adhesive		 00380C54
Slot 2 No Mod None 1x Fiber
1x Sealant		 003A83E0
Slot 2 Optimized Servos Reduces Oxygen cost for sprinting. 2x Positron Battery
1x Microsecond Regulator		 003A83E1
Slot 3 Exo Servos Increases Melee Damage. 1x Positron Battery
3x Ti
2x Semimetal Wafer		 003A83E6
Slot 3 Heavy Shielding Increases all Damage Resistance. 2x W
2x Adhesive
2x High-Tensile Spidroin
1x Polymer		 003A83E7
Slot 3 No Mod None 1x Fiber
1x Sealant		 00380C55
Slot 4 Gravitic Composites Reduces detection from enemies. 4x Caelumite
3x Adhesive
1x Microsecond Regulator		 003A83EA
Slot 4 Pocketed Increases carrying capacity. 1x Polytextile
1x Adhesive
2x Sealant		 003D6D3B
Slot 4 No Mod None 1x Fiber
1x Sealant		 00380C56
Quality Calibrated 2nd quality level N/A 0011E2B6
Quality Refined 3rd quality level N/A 0011E2B7
Quality Advanced 4th quality level N/A 0011E2B8
Quality Superior 5th quality level N/A 0003AF80

Additionally, if you would like to further enhance your Spacesuit with ID Codes, the table below outlines the effects:

NameDescriptionCode

Physical Reistance +25 PHYS, +15 ENGY, +5 EM 0025AF2B
Energy Reistance 1 +5 PHYS, +25 ENGY, +15 EM 001C6CDC
Energy Reistance 2 +15 PHYS, +25 ENGY, +5 EM 001C5AA4
Electromagnetic Resitance 1 +5 PHYS, +15 ENGY, +25 EM 001C6CDD
Electromagnetic Resitance 2 +5 PHYS, +15 ENGY, +25 EM 001C5AA6
Hazard Resistance 1 +15 Thermal, +15 Airbone, +15 Corrosive, +10 Radiation 001C5AFA
Hazard Resistance 2 +10 Thermal, +15 Airbone, +15 Corrosive, +15 Radiation 001C5AFB
Hazard Resistance 3 +50 Thermal, +50 Airbone, +50 Corrosive, +50 Radiation 002C38BF

