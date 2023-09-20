Starfield | System Def Ace Space Helmet

System Def Ace Space Helmet
Helmet
System Def Ace Space Helmet is a Common Helmet in Starfield. Helmets are required for space exploration; without one, the player will slowly lose health and die while in space or on a planet without an appropriate atmosphere. Helmets also provide a moderate amount of defensive attributes, System Def Ace Space Helmet provides 28 Physical, 36 Environmental, and 32 Electromagnetic Damage Resistance as well as Resistances to Environmental Hazards: 20 Thermal, 5 Airborne, 5 Corrosive 0 Radiation
The base item has a Mass of 2.2 and Value of 1585. This makes it a low value per weight item. Additional Affixes and Modifications will increase the value of the item. Weapons and Armor can have up to 3 random affixes on it, having 1 will make the item Rare Quality, 2 for Epic, and 3 for Legendary. These Affixes will also change the name of the item.
How to Get System Def Ace Space Helmet
Players can find System Def Ace Space Helmet from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors.
System Def Ace Space Helmet Item Code
Players can spawn this item with the following console command:
- player.additem 002AAF45
All System Def Ace Space Helmet Mods
Helmets can be modified at a Spacesuit Workstation to obtain additional stats or change their function. For some modifications, you will need to complete pre-requisite research at a Research Lab and may need to invest in the appropriate skills. The table below outlines the Helmet modifications for System Def Ace Space Helmet including the Modification Slot, Description, Resources, and Item Code.
|Slot
|Name
|Description
|Mats
|Code
|Slot 1
|Ballistic Shielding
|Increases Damage Resistance.
|1x Cosmetic
1x Ni
|003AD4D9
|Slot 1
|Em Shielding
|Increases Electromagnetic Resistance.
|1x Cu
2x W
1x Cosmetic
|003AD4DA
|Slot 1
|Energy Shielding
|Increases Energy Resistance.
|2x W
1x Cosmetic
1x Polymer
|003AD4DB
|Slot 1
|No Mod
|None
|1x Al
1x Sealant
|003A0B3C
|Slot 2
|Explosive Shielding
|Reduces damage from explosives.
|1x Ti
1x Sterile Nanotube
2x Adhesive
|000F77AA
|Slot 2
|No Mod
|None
|1x Al
1x Sealant
|003A0B3D
|Slot 2
|Sensor Array
|Increases the range for enemy detection on the Compass.
|1x Positron Battery
2x Adhesive
1x Zero Wire
|003A83D9
|Slot 3
|Heavy Shielding
|Increases all Damage Resistance.
|1x W
1x Adhesive
1x High-Tensile Spidroin
1x Polymer
|000F77AF
|Slot 3
|No Mod
|None
|1x Al
1x Sealant
|003A0B3E
|Slot 4
|Gravitic Composites
|Reduces detection from enemies.
|3x Caelumite
2x Adhesive
1x Microsecond Regulator
|000F77B7
|Slot 4
|No Mod
|None
|1x Al
1x Sealant
|003A0B3F
|Quality
|Calibrated
|2nd quality level
|N/A
|0011E2B6
|Quality
|Refined
|3rd quality level
|N/A
|0011E2B7
|Quality
|Advanced
|4th quality level
|N/A
|0011E2B8
|Quality
|Superior
|5th quality level
|N/A
|0003AF80
Additionally, if you would like to further enhance your Helmet with ID Codes, the table below outlines the effects:
|Name
|Description
|Code
|Physical Reistance
|+25 PHYS, +15 ENGY, +5 EM
|0025AF2B
|Energy Reistance 1
|+5 PHYS, +25 ENGY, +15 EM
|001C6CDC
|Energy Reistance 2
|+15 PHYS, +25 ENGY, +5 EM
|001C5AA4
|Electromagnetic Resitance 1
|+5 PHYS, +15 ENGY, +25 EM
|001C6CDD
|Electromagnetic Resitance 2
|+5 PHYS, +15 ENGY, +25 EM
|001C5AA6
|Hazard Resistance 1
|+15 Thermal, +15 Airbone, +15 Corrosive, +10 Radiation
|001C5AFA
|Hazard Resistance 2
|+10 Thermal, +15 Airbone, +15 Corrosive, +15 Radiation
|001C5AFB
|Hazard Resistance 3
|+50 Thermal, +50 Airbone, +50 Corrosive, +50 Radiation
|002C38BF