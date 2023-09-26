Starfield | Terrabrew Macchiato

Terrabrew Macchiato
Aid
0.3
75
- Restores 3 Health
- +18% O2 Recovery for 3m
Terrabrew Macchiato is a Common Aid in Starfield. When consumed, it provides the following effects: Restores 3 Health, +18% O2 Recovery for 3m.
The base item has a Mass of 0.3 and Value of 75. This makes it a low value per weight item.
How to Get Terrabrew Macchiato
Players can find Terrabrew Macchiato from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors. Certain Aid items that cure Status Effects can be purchased from a Doctor in most settlements, such as at Reliant Medical on Jemison. Others can be purchased from specific Vending Machines for a small fee.
Terrabrew Macchiato Item Code
Players can spawn this item with the following console command:
- player.additem 003E3408
Terrabrew Macchiato Uses In Crafting
Terrabrew Macchiato can also be used in crafting in the following recipes:
*note that Terrabrew Macchiato is classified as Coffee, and can be used in recipes that call for any Coffee.
|Item
|Type
|Bullet Coffee
|Food