Starfield | The Deep

The Deep Aid Grilled pieces of alien salmon, served alongside mixed vegetables and mashed potatoes. MASS

0.5 VALUE

1055 Restores 20 Health

The Deep is a Common Aid in Starfield. When consumed, it provides the following effects: Restores 20 Health.

The base item has a Mass of 0.5 and Value of 1055. This makes it a high value per weight item.

How to Get The Deep

Players can find The Deep from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors. Certain Aid items that cure Status Effects can be purchased from a Doctor in most settlements, such as at Reliant Medical on Jemison. Others can be purchased from specific Vending Machines for a small fee.

The Deep Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

player.additem 00249C3C

How to Craft The Deep

Players can craft The Deep at a Cooking Station with the following ingredients: