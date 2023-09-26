Starfield | The Deep

The Deep
Aid
Grilled pieces of alien salmon, served alongside mixed vegetables and mashed potatoes.
MASS
0.5
0.5
VALUE
1055
1055
- Restores 20 Health
The Deep is a Common Aid in Starfield. When consumed, it provides the following effects: Restores 20 Health.
The base item has a Mass of 0.5 and Value of 1055. This makes it a high value per weight item.
How to Get The Deep
Players can find The Deep from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors. Certain Aid items that cure Status Effects can be purchased from a Doctor in most settlements, such as at Reliant Medical on Jemison. Others can be purchased from specific Vending Machines for a small fee.
The Deep Item Code
Players can spawn this item with the following console command:
- player.additem 00249C3C
How to Craft The Deep
Players can craft The Deep at a Cooking Station with the following ingredients:
|Resources
|Requirements
|1x Spice
1x Celery
1x Red Meat
1x Carrot
1x Potato
|New Atlantian 01