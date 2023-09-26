Starfield | The Strip

The Strip Aid A seared strip steak, served alongside mixed vegetables. MASS

0.5 VALUE

1055 Restores 20 Health

+2% Exp Gain for 30m

The Strip is a Common Aid in Starfield. When consumed, it provides the following effects: Restores 20 Health, +2% Exp Gain for 30m.

The base item has a Mass of 0.5 and Value of 1055. This makes it a high value per weight item.

How to Get The Strip

Players can find The Strip from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors. Certain Aid items that cure Status Effects can be purchased from a Doctor in most settlements, such as at Reliant Medical on Jemison. Others can be purchased from specific Vending Machines for a small fee.

The Strip Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command: