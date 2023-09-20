Starfield | Tracker Alliance Pack

Tracker Alliance Pack Pack PHYS

68 ENGY

60 EM

64 THERMAL

0 AIRBORNE

20 20 CORROSIVE

5 RADIATION

5 MASS

10.8 VALUE

6785 Basic Boostpack

Tracker Alliance Pack is a Common Pack in Starfield. Packs are required for space exploration; without one, the player will slowly lose health and die while in space or on a planet without an appropriate atmosphere. Packs also provide a fair amount of defensive attributes, Tracker Alliance Pack provides 68 Physical, 60 Environmental, and 64 Electromagnetic Damage Resistance as well as Resistances to Environmental Hazards: 0 Thermal, 20 Airborne, 5 Corrosive 5 Radiation.

The use of Packs require the item to have a Boostpack modification (see Modifcation table below) and at least one skill point invested in the Tech Tree skill Boost Pack Training.

The base item has a Mass of 10.8 and Value of 6785. This makes it a low value per weight item. Additional Affixes and Modifications will increase the value of the item. Weapons and Armor can have up to 3 random affixes on it, having 1 will make the item Rare Quality, 2 for Epic, and 3 for Legendary. These Affixes will also change the name of the item.

How to Get Tracker Alliance Pack

Players can find Tracker Alliance Pack from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors.

Tracker Alliance Pack Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

player.additem 00166402

All Tracker Alliance Pack Mods

Packs can be modified at a Spacesuit Workstation to obtain additional stats or change their function. For some modifications, you will need to complete pre-requisite research at a Research Lab and may need to invest in the appropriate skills. The table below outlines the Pack modifications for Tracker Alliance Pack including the Modification Slot, Description, Resources, and Item Code.

Additionally, if you would like to further enhance your Pack with ID Codes, the table below outlines the effects: