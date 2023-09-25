Starfield | Trackers Alliance Pack

Trackers Alliance Pack
- Basic Boostpack
Trackers Alliance Pack is a Common Pack in Starfield. Packs are required for space exploration; without one, the player will slowly lose health and die while in space or on a planet without an appropriate atmosphere. Packs also provide a fair amount of defensive attributes, Trackers Alliance Pack provides 68 Physical, 60 Environmental, and 64 Electromagnetic Damage Resistance as well as Resistances to Environmental Hazards: 0 Thermal, 20 Airborne, 5 Corrosive 5 Radiation.
The use of Packs require the item to have a Boostpack modification (see Modifcation table below) and at least one skill point invested in the Tech Tree skill Boost Pack Training.
The base item has a Mass of 10.8 and Value of 6785. This makes it a low value per weight item. Additional Affixes and Modifications will increase the value of the item. Weapons and Armor can have up to 3 random affixes on it, having 1 will make the item Rare Quality, 2 for Epic, and 3 for Legendary. These Affixes will also change the name of the item.
How to Get Trackers Alliance Pack
Players can find Tracker Alliance Pack from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors.
Trackers Alliance Pack Item Code
Players can spawn this item with the following console command:
- player.additem 00166402
All Trackers Alliance Pack Mods
Packs can be modified at a Spacesuit Workstation to obtain additional stats or change their function. For some modifications, you will need to complete pre-requisite research at a Research Lab and may need to invest in the appropriate skills. The table below outlines the Pack modifications for Tracker Alliance Pack including the Modification Slot, Description, Resources, and Item Code.
SlotNameDescriptionMatsCode
|Slot 1
|Extra Capacity
|Increases carrying capacity by 10 kilograms.
|3x Al
3x Polymer
2x Sealant
|0024529A
|Slot 1
|Hazard Protection
|Increases resistance to Airborne, Thermal, Corrosive, and Radiation hazards.
|1x Isotopic Coolant
1x Molecular Sieve
2x Pb
2x Biosuppressant
|001CAC94
|Slot 1
|Oxygen Reserve
|+10% Oxygen capacity.
|1x Mag Pressure Tank
1x Reactive Gauge
|00050AB3
|Slot 1
|No Mod
|None
|1x Al
1x Sealant
|0007D4E8
|Slot 2
|Emergency Aid
|Administers emergency aid when health is low. Recharges a short time after use.
|2x Trauma Pack
2x Heart+
3x Sedative
|0034BAA3
|Slot 2
|Medic
|Aid Items restore additional health and heal more quickly.
|2x Analgesic
2x Med Pack
|0034BAA4
|Slot 2
|Regeneration
|Slowly regenerate health outside of combat.
|1x Positron Battery
3x Amino Acids
2x Emergency Kit
3x Hypercatalyst
|0034BAA6
|Slot 2
|No Mod
|None
|1x Al
1x Sealant
|0034BAA5
|Boostpack
|Balanced Boostpack
|Boostpack with balanced power output.
|1x Zero-G Gimbal
1x Monopropellant
1x Microsecond Regulator
1x Zero Wire
|003E612F
|Boostpack
|Basic Boostpack
|Entry-level boostpack.
|1x Monopropellant
2x Be
|003E6131
|Boostpack
|Power Boostpack
|Boostpack with increased power output. ideal for navigating high-gravity environments.
|1x Zero-G Gimbal
1x Tau Grade Rheostat
3x Monopropellant
3x Be
|003E6130
|Boostpack
|Skip Capacity Boostpack
|Boostpack with low-duration. high-intensity output. sacrificing boost height for mobility.
|1x Zero-G Gimbal
2x Monopropellant
2x Be
|003E6132
|Boostpack
|No Boostpack
|None
|1x Al
1x Sealant
|00092D51
|Quality
|Calibrated
|2nd quality level
|N/A
|001CAE34
|Quality
|Refined
|3rd quality level
|N/A
|001CAE35
|Quality
|Advanced
|4th quality level
|N/A
|001CAE36
|Quality
|Superior
|5th quality level
|N/A
|0003AF7F
Additionally, if you would like to further enhance your Pack with ID Codes, the table below outlines the effects:
NameDescriptionCode
|Physical Reistance
|+25 PHYS, +15 ENGY, +5 EM
|0025AF2B
|Energy Reistance 1
|+5 PHYS, +25 ENGY, +15 EM
|001C6CDC
|Energy Reistance 2
|+15 PHYS, +25 ENGY, +5 EM
|001C5AA4
|Electromagnetic Resitance 1
|+5 PHYS, +15 ENGY, +25 EM
|001C6CDD
|Electromagnetic Resitance 2
|+5 PHYS, +15 ENGY, +25 EM
|001C5AA6
|Hazard Resistance 1
|+15 Thermal, +15 Airbone, +15 Corrosive, +10 Radiation
|001C5AFA
|Hazard Resistance 2
|+10 Thermal, +15 Airbone, +15 Corrosive, +15 Radiation
|001C5AFB
|Hazard Resistance 3
|+50 Thermal, +50 Airbone, +50 Corrosive, +50 Radiation
|002C38BF