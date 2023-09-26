Starfield | Tranquilitea Easy Sleep

Tranquilitea Easy Sleep Aid Tranquilitea’s lavender, orange, and chamomile tea for a good night’s sleep. MASS

0.3 VALUE

75 Restores 3 Health

+2% Exp Gain for 15m

Tranquilitea Easy Sleep is a Common Aid in Starfield. When consumed, it provides the following effects: Restores 3 Health, +2% Exp Gain for 15m.

The base item has a Mass of 0.3 and Value of 75. This makes it a low value per weight item.

How to Get Tranquilitea Easy Sleep

Players can find Tranquilitea Easy Sleep from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors. Certain Aid items that cure Status Effects can be purchased from a Doctor in most settlements, such as at Reliant Medical on Jemison. Others can be purchased from specific Vending Machines for a small fee.

Tranquilitea Easy Sleep Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

player.additem 003B7115

Tranquilitea Easy Sleep Uses In Crafting

Tranquilitea Easy Sleep can also be used in crafting in the following recipes:

*note that Tranquilitea Easy Sleep is classified as Tea, and can be used in recipes that call for any Tea.