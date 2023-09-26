Starfield | Tranquilitea Sunray

Tranquilitea Sunray Aid Tranquilitea’s floral and fruity tea blend. MASS

0.3 VALUE

75 Restores 3 Health

+2% Exp Gain for 15m

Tranquilitea Sunray is a Common Aid in Starfield. When consumed, it provides the following effects: Restores 3 Health, +2% Exp Gain for 15m.

The base item has a Mass of 0.3 and Value of 75. This makes it a low value per weight item.

How to Get Tranquilitea Sunray

Players can find Tranquilitea Sunray from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors. Certain Aid items that cure Status Effects can be purchased from a Doctor in most settlements, such as at Reliant Medical on Jemison. Others can be purchased from specific Vending Machines for a small fee.

Tranquilitea Sunray Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

player.additem 003B7117

Tranquilitea Sunray Uses In Crafting

Tranquilitea Sunray can also be used in crafting in the following recipes:

*note that Tranquilitea Sunray is classified as Tea, and can be used in recipes that call for any Tea.