Starfield | Tunnel Mining Pack

Tunnel Mining Pack Pack PHYS

30 ENGY

22 EM

26 THERMAL

0 AIRBORNE

5 CORROSIVE

5 RADIATION

20 20 MASS

6.1 VALUE

875

Tunnel Mining Pack is a Common Pack in Starfield. Packs are required for space exploration; without one, the player will slowly lose health and die while in space or on a planet without an appropriate atmosphere. Packs also provide a fair amount of defensive attributes, Tunnel Mining Pack provides 30 Physical, 22 Environmental, and 26 Electromagnetic Damage Resistance as well as Resistances to Environmental Hazards: 0 Thermal, 5 Airborne, 5 Corrosive 20 Radiation.

The use of Packs require the item to have a Boostpack modification (see Modifcation table below) and at least one skill point invested in the Tech Tree skill Boost Pack Training.

The base item has a Mass of 6.1 and Value of 875. This makes it a low value per weight item. Additional Affixes and Modifications will increase the value of the item. Weapons and Armor can have up to 3 random affixes on it, having 1 will make the item Rare Quality, 2 for Epic, and 3 for Legendary. These Affixes will also change the name of the item.

How to Get Tunnel Mining Pack

Players can find Tunnel Mining Pack from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors.

Tunnel Mining Pack Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

player.additem 00029C7A

All Tunnel Mining Pack Mods

Packs can be modified at a Spacesuit Workstation to obtain additional stats or change their function. For some modifications, you will need to complete pre-requisite research at a Research Lab and may need to invest in the appropriate skills. The table below outlines the Pack modifications for Tunnel Mining Pack including the Modification Slot, Description, Resources, and Item Code.

Additionally, if you would like to further enhance your Pack with ID Codes, the table below outlines the effects: