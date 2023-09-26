Starfield | UC Battlemeal

UC Battlemeal Aid A standard United Colonies field ration. MASS

0.5 VALUE

210 Restores 15 Health

+6 Carry Capacity for 5m

UC Battlemeal is a Common Aid in Starfield. When consumed, it provides the following effects: Restores 15 Health, +6 Carry Capacity for 5m.

The base item has a Mass of 0.5 and Value of 210. This makes it a low value per weight item.

How to Get UC Battlemeal

Players can find UC Battlemeal from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors. Certain Aid items that cure Status Effects can be purchased from a Doctor in most settlements, such as at Reliant Medical on Jemison. Others can be purchased from specific Vending Machines for a small fee.

UC Battlemeal Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command: