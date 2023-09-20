Starfield | UC Startroop Spacesuit

UC Startroop Spacesuit
Spacesuit
UC Startroop Spacesuit is a Common Spacesuit in Starfield. Spacesuits are required for space exploration; without one, the player will slowly lose health and die while in space or on a planet without an appropriate atmosphere. Spacesuits generally provide the majority of defensive attributes, UC Startroop Spacesuit provides 77 Physical, 61 Environmental, and 69 Electromagnetic Damage Resistance as well as Resistances to Environmental Hazards: 15 Thermal, 15 Airborne, 30 Corrosive 0 Radiation
The base item has a Mass of 8.6 and Value of 7475. This makes it a low value per weight item. Additional Affixes and Modifications will increase the value of the item. Weapons and Armor can have up to 3 random affixes on it, having 1 will make the item Rare Quality, 2 for Epic, and 3 for Legendary. These Affixes will also change the name of the item.
How to Get UC Startroop Spacesuit
Players can find UC Startroop Spacesuit from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors.
UC Startroop Spacesuit Item Code
Players can spawn this item with the following console command:
- player.additem 00257809
All UC Startroop Spacesuit Mods
Spacesuits can be modified at a Spacesuit Workstation to obtain additional stats or change their function. For some modifications, you will need to complete pre-requisite research at a Research Lab and may need to invest in the appropriate skills. The table below outlines the Spacesuit modifications for UC Startroop Spacesuit including the Modification Slot, Description, Resources, and Item Code.
|Slot
|Name
|Description
|Mats
|Code
|Slot 1
|Ballistic Shielding
|Increases Damage Resistance.
|1x Cosmetic
2x Fiber
|0011A478
|Slot 1
|Em Shielding
|Increases Electromagnetic Resistance.
|2x Cu
2x Cosmetic
3x Polytextile
|000E6935
|Slot 1
|Energy Shielding
|Increases Energy Resistance.
|3x Polytextile
2x Adhesive
2x Polymer
|000E6936
|Slot 1
|No Mod
|None
|1x Fiber
1x Sealant
|001CFA0B
|Slot 2
|Explosive Shielding
|Reduces damage from explosives.
|2x Ti
2x Sterile Nanotube
3x Adhesive
|00380C54
|Slot 2
|No Mod
|None
|1x Fiber
1x Sealant
|003A83E0
|Slot 2
|Optimized Servos
|Reduces Oxygen cost for sprinting.
|2x Positron Battery
1x Microsecond Regulator
|003A83E1
|Slot 3
|Exo Servos
|Increases Melee Damage.
|1x Positron Battery
3x Ti
2x Semimetal Wafer
|003A83E6
|Slot 3
|Heavy Shielding
|Increases all Damage Resistance.
|2x W
2x Adhesive
2x High-Tensile Spidroin
1x Polymer
|003A83E7
|Slot 3
|No Mod
|None
|1x Fiber
1x Sealant
|00380C55
|Slot 4
|Gravitic Composites
|Reduces detection from enemies.
|4x Caelumite
3x Adhesive
1x Microsecond Regulator
|003A83EA
|Slot 4
|Pocketed
|Increases carrying capacity.
|1x Polytextile
1x Adhesive
2x Sealant
|003D6D3B
|Slot 4
|No Mod
|None
|1x Fiber
1x Sealant
|00380C56
|Quality
|Calibrated
|2nd quality level
|N/A
|0011E2B6
|Quality
|Refined
|3rd quality level
|N/A
|0011E2B7
|Quality
|Advanced
|4th quality level
|N/A
|0011E2B8
|Quality
|Superior
|5th quality level
|N/A
|0003AF80
Additionally, if you would like to further enhance your Spacesuit with ID Codes, the table below outlines the effects:
|Name
|Description
|Code
|Physical Reistance
|+25 PHYS, +15 ENGY, +5 EM
|0025AF2B
|Energy Reistance 1
|+5 PHYS, +25 ENGY, +15 EM
|001C6CDC
|Energy Reistance 2
|+15 PHYS, +25 ENGY, +5 EM
|001C5AA4
|Electromagnetic Resitance 1
|+5 PHYS, +15 ENGY, +25 EM
|001C6CDD
|Electromagnetic Resitance 2
|+5 PHYS, +15 ENGY, +25 EM
|001C5AA6
|Hazard Resistance 1
|+15 Thermal, +15 Airbone, +15 Corrosive, +10 Radiation
|001C5AFA
|Hazard Resistance 2
|+10 Thermal, +15 Airbone, +15 Corrosive, +15 Radiation
|001C5AFB
|Hazard Resistance 3
|+50 Thermal, +50 Airbone, +50 Corrosive, +50 Radiation
|002C38BF