Starfield | UC Startroop Spacesuit

UC Startroop Spacesuit Spacesuit PHYS

77 ENGY

61 EM

69 THERMAL

15 15 AIRBORNE

15 15 CORROSIVE

30 30 RADIATION

0 MASS

8.6 VALUE

7475

UC Startroop Spacesuit is a Common Spacesuit in Starfield. Spacesuits are required for space exploration; without one, the player will slowly lose health and die while in space or on a planet without an appropriate atmosphere. Spacesuits generally provide the majority of defensive attributes, UC Startroop Spacesuit provides 77 Physical, 61 Environmental, and 69 Electromagnetic Damage Resistance as well as Resistances to Environmental Hazards: 15 Thermal, 15 Airborne, 30 Corrosive 0 Radiation

The base item has a Mass of 8.6 and Value of 7475. This makes it a low value per weight item. Additional Affixes and Modifications will increase the value of the item. Weapons and Armor can have up to 3 random affixes on it, having 1 will make the item Rare Quality, 2 for Epic, and 3 for Legendary. These Affixes will also change the name of the item.

How to Get UC Startroop Spacesuit

Players can find UC Startroop Spacesuit from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors.

UC Startroop Spacesuit Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

player.additem 00257809

All UC Startroop Spacesuit Mods

Spacesuits can be modified at a Spacesuit Workstation to obtain additional stats or change their function. For some modifications, you will need to complete pre-requisite research at a Research Lab and may need to invest in the appropriate skills. The table below outlines the Spacesuit modifications for UC Startroop Spacesuit including the Modification Slot, Description, Resources, and Item Code.

Additionally, if you would like to further enhance your Spacesuit with ID Codes, the table below outlines the effects: