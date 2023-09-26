Starfield | Velocity Blue

Velocity Blue Aid Potent alcoholic beverage infused with bioengineered, luminescent planton. MASS

0.3 VALUE

595 +15% Persuasion Chance for 3m

+75 Damage Resistance for 3m

-25% O2 Recovery for 3m

Velocity Blue is a Common Aid in Starfield. When consumed, it provides the following effects: +15% Persuasion Chance for 3m, +75 Damage Resistance for 3m, -25% O2 Recovery for 3m.

The base item has a Mass of 0.3 and Value of 595. This makes it a low value per weight item.

How to Get Velocity Blue

Players can find Velocity Blue from many various random locations, in crates, on corpses, and at various vendors. Certain Aid items that cure Status Effects can be purchased from a Doctor in most settlements, such as at Reliant Medical on Jemison. Others can be purchased from specific Vending Machines for a small fee.

Velocity Blue Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command: