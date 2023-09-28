Starfield | Where To Get Adaptive Frame

Adaptive Frame Common manufactured component. This item can be used as a component in crafting MASS

1.6 VALUE

24

Adaptive Frame is a Common Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Research, Mods, and Structures. It has a Mass of 1.6 and Value of 24. This makes it a low value per weight item.

Adaptive Frame Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

player.additem 00246B6A

Where To Get Adaptive Frame

There is a random chance at many different points of interests, such as caves and outposts, to loot Adaptive Frame in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout. Stay tuned as we look for specific vendors with a resupplying stock of Adaptive Frame.

What Is Adaptive Frame Used For In Starfield?

Adaptive Frame is used in 6 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Research Lab