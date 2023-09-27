Starfield | Where To Get Aldumite (Ad)

Aldumite (Ad)
Unique inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
MASS
1.9
VALUE
84
Aldumite (Ad) is a Unique Tier 4 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures. It has a Mass of 1.9 and Value of 84. This makes it a low value per weight item.
Aldumite Item Code
Players can spawn this item with the following console command:
- player.additem 00005DEC
All Planets With Aldumite (Ad)
Aldumite (Ad) can be harvested or extracted from the 1 Planets or Moons listed below.
There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.
|Schrodinger II
|Schrodinger
|Cl, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, W, Ti, Pu, Ad
What Is Aldumite (Ad) Used For In Starfield?
Currently, we do not know of any crafting recipe that exists for Aldumite (Ad).