Starfield | Where To Get Aldumite (Ad)

Aldumite (Ad) Unique inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting. MASS

1.9 VALUE

84

Aldumite (Ad) is a Unique Tier 4 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures. It has a Mass of 1.9 and Value of 84. This makes it a low value per weight item.

Aldumite Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

player.additem 00005DEC

All Planets With Aldumite (Ad)

Aldumite (Ad) can be harvested or extracted from the 1 Planets or Moons listed below.

There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.

What Is Aldumite (Ad) Used For In Starfield?

Currently, we do not know of any crafting recipe that exists for Aldumite (Ad).