Starfield | Where To Get Aluminum (Al)

Aluminum (Al) is a Ccommon Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures. It has a Mass of 0.5 and Value of 7. This makes it a low value per weight item.

Aluminum Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

player.additem 00005570

All Planets With Aluminum (Al)

Aluminum (Al) can be harvested or extracted from the 373 Planets or Moons listed below. There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.

What Is Aluminum (Al) Used For In Starfield?

Aluminum (Al) is used in 54 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Outpost Development

Solar Array Structure Extractor – Helium-3 Structure Extractor – Iron Structure Industrial Workbench Structure Pharmaceutical Lab Structure Spacesuit Workbench Structure Research Lab Structure

Research Lab

Medical Treatment 1 Research Resource Extraction 1 Research Domestication 1 Research Robots 1 Research Outpost Defense 1 Research Pack Mods 1 Research Grip And Stock Mods 1 Research Optic And Laser Mods 1 Research

Industrial Workbench

Adaptive Frame Material Mag Pressure Tank Material Reactive Gauge Material

Simple Fabricator

Adaptive Frame Material Mag Pressure Tank Material Reactive Gauge Material

Weapon Workbench

Removed Cover Cover Ergonomic Grip Grip Ergonomic Stock Grip Folding Stock Grip No Stock Grip Standard Grip Grip Standard Grip And Stock Grip Standard Grip Without Stock Grip Standard Stock Grip Tactical Folding Stock Grip Tactical Stock Grip No Mod Internal Foregrip With Laser Sight Laser Laser Sight Laser No Mod Laser None Laser Standard Foregrip Laser Standard Whitehot Rounds Mag Whitehot Rounds Mag Compensator Muzzle Glow Sights Muzzle Glow Sights Optics Iron Sights Optics Red Dot Sight Optics Reflex Sight Optics

Spacesuit Workbench