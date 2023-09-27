Starfield | Where To Get Aluminum (Al)

Aluminum (Al)
Common inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
Aluminum (
Al) is a Ccommon Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures. It has a Mass of 0.5 and Value of 7. This makes it a low value per weight item. Aluminum Item Code
Players can spawn this item with the following console command:
All Planets With Aluminum (Al)
Aluminum (
Al) can be harvested or extracted from the 373 Planets or Moons listed below. There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.
Magreth
Narion
He-3, Pb, Al
Hyperia
Narion
He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Andraphon
Narion
He-3, Al, Fe, Be, Eu
Danra
Narion
He-3, Al, U, Ir
Gryphus
Narion
He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
Kurtz
Alpha Centauri
He-3, Al
Curbeam
Alpha Centauri
He-3, Al
Mercury
Sol
He-3, Al, Nd
Procyon IV-a
Procyon A
He-3, Al
Procyon-B I
Procyon B
He-3, Al, Nd
Altair III-b
Altair
He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Altair III-c
Altair
He-3, Al, Be
Altair V
Altair
He-3, Al, Be
Sirius III-a
Sirius
H20, Al, Cl, Cu, F, Li
Kapteyn I
Kapteyn’s Star
H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Pt, V
Tau Ceti II-a
Tau Ceti
He-3, Al, Nd
Tau Ceti IV-a
Tau Ceti
He-3, Al, Be
Tau Ceti VI
Tau Ceti
H20, Al, Be, Nd
Tau Ceti VII
Tau Ceti
He-3, Al
Tau Ceti VII-a
Tau Ceti
He-3, Al
Tau Ceti VIII-b
Tau Ceti
H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, SiH3Cl
Eridani III-c
Eridani
He-3, Al
Eridani IV-a
Eridani
He-3, Al
Eridani IV-b
Eridani
He-3, Al, Be, Nd, Eu
Eridani IV-c
Eridani
He-3, Al, Eu
Eridani VII-c
Eridani
H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, W, Ti, Eu
Eridani VIII-b
Eridani
H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, Be, Co, Ag
Volii Beta
Volii
H20, Al, Be
Volii Phi
Volii
He-3, Al, Nd
Mir II
Sakharov
He-3, Al
Ananke
Olympus
He-3, Al, Eu
Pontus
Olympus
He-3, Al, Be
Thalassa
Olympus
He-3, Al
Cybele
Olympus
He-3, Al
Aranae I
Aranae
He-3, Al, Be
Aranae II
Aranae
He-3, Al
Aranae II-a
Aranae
He-3, Al
Aranae II-b
Aranae
He-3, Al
Oborum III-b
Oborum Prime
He-3, Al, Nd
Guniibuu I
Guniibuu
He-3, Al
Guniibuu I-a
Guniibuu
He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Guniibuu I-b
Guniibuu
He-3, Al, Nd
Guniibuu II
Guniibuu
H20, Cl, Al, Cu, Fe, Be, F, Au
Guniibuu III-b
Guniibuu
He-3, Al
Guniibuu III-c
Guniibuu
He-3, Al
Guniibuu IV-b
Guniibuu
He-3, Al, Nd
Guniibuu VI-c
Guniibuu
He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Indum I-a
Indum
He-3, Al
Indum II
Indum
H20, Al, Cu, U, Ar, C6Hn, Be, F
Chthonia
Wolf
He-3, Al, Be
Bessel II
Bessel
He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Bessel III
Bessel
He-3, Al
Bessel III-a
Bessel
He-3, Al, Be
Bessel III-b
Bessel
H20, Al, Ni, Fe, Ar, Co, Pt, Ne
Andromas III
Andromas
H20, He-3, Al, Ar, Be, Eu, Ne
Andromas VI-b
Andromas
H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Fe, Be, F, HnCn
Vega I-b
Vega
He-3, Al
Akila
Cheyenne
H20, Al, Ni, Ar, C6Hn, Co
Antherum
Cheyenne
He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Bindi
Cheyenne
He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Ag
Codos
Cheyenne
H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, Be, HnCn, R-COC
Rell
Cheyenne
He-3, Al, Be
Grizzit
Cheyenne
He-3, Al, Be
Smet
Cheyenne
He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Montara Luna
Cheyenne
H20, Al, Cl, Ni, Ar, C6Hn, Co, R-COC
Candore
Kryx
He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Nox
Kryx
He-3, Al, Be
Boron
Kryx
He-3, Al, Be
Jaffa IV-a
Jaffa
He-3, Al, Be
Jaffa VI-c
Jaffa
He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
Vesta Lunaris
Lunara
He-3, Al
Numitor
Lunara
He-3, Al, Be
Romulus
Lunara
He-3, Al, Be
Gaea
Lunara
He-3, Al, Nd
Crius
Lunara
He-3, Al
Reva’s World
Lunara
He-3, Al
Copernicus III-a
Copernicus
He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Copernicus IV
Copernicus
H20, Al, Ni, Ar, Be
Copernicus VI
Copernicus
He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
Tidacha I
Tidacha
H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, HnCn, C6Hn, R-COC
Tidacha I-a
Tidacha
He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Heisenberg V-a
Heisenberg
H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, Be, SiH3Cl, R-COC
Heisenberg IX
Heisenberg
He-3, Al, Be
Alpha Marae IV-b
Alpha Marae
H20, Al, Cl, Ni, Fe, Be, Co, HnCn
Alpha Marae V
Alpha Marae
He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Beta Marae II-a
Beta Marae
He-3, Al, Nd
Beta Marae V-a
Beta Marae
He-3, Al
Leviathan II
Leviathan
He-3, Al, Be, Nd, Eu
Leviathan IV
Leviathan
H20, Cl, Al, Cu, Fe, F, Yb
Leviathan VII
Leviathan
He-3, Al
Maheo III
Maheo
He-3, Al, Be
Maheo III-a
Maheo
He-3, Al, Be
Maheo III-b
Maheo
He-3, Al
Maheo IV-c
Maheo
H20, Al, Cl, Ar, C6Hn, Nd, R-COC
Maheo VI
Maheo
He-3, Al, Be
Carinae I
Carinae
He-3, Al, Be
Carinae II
Carinae
H20, He-3, Al, Ar, Nd, Ne
Carinae II-a
Carinae
He-3, Al, Be
Alpha Andraste I
Alpha Andraste
He-3, Al
Alpha Andraste II
Alpha Andraste
He-3, Al, Cl, Fe, Be, Ta
Curie
Delta Pavonis
He-3, Al
Magnar
Delta Pavonis
H20, Ni, Pb, Ar, Al, Co, Ag, Be
Bitsy
Delta Pavonis
He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Bode
Delta Pavonis
He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Herald
Delta Pavonis
He-3, Al, Be
Cassiopeia III-a
Eta Cassiopeia
He-3, Al
Piazzi III
Piazzi
He-3, Al
Piazzi III-a
Piazzi
He-3, Al
Piazzi III-b
Piazzi
He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Piazzi IV-a
Piazzi
He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Piazzi V-b
Piazzi
He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Piazzi V-c
Piazzi
He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Piazzi VI
Piazzi
He-3, Al
Piazzi VI-a
Piazzi
He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Piazzi VI-b
Piazzi
He-3, Al, Be
Nikola I
Nikola
H20, Al, Fe, Ar, Be, HnCn, Ta, R-COC
Nikola III-a
Nikola
He-3, Al
Nikola III-b
Nikola
He-3, Al, Be
Nikola IV
Nikola
He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Nikola V
Nikola
He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Nikola VI
Nikola
He-3, Al, Be
Nikola VI-b
Nikola
He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Nikola VIII
Nikola
He-3, Al
Nikola IX
Nikola
He-3, Al
Rasalhague I-a
Rasalhague
He-3, Al, Be
Decaran II
Decaran
He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Decaran IV
Decaran
He-3, Al, Be
Decaran V
Decaran
He-3, Al, Be
Decaran V-b
Decaran
He-3, Al, Be
Decaran VII
Decaran
He-3, Al
Decaran IX
Decaran
He-3, Al, Be
Ternion I
Alpha Ternion
He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Ternion VI-a
Alpha Ternion
He-3, Al, Be
Ternion VII
Alpha Ternion
H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Be, SiH3Cl, Li
Beta Ternion III-a
Beta Ternion
H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Ni, SiH3Cl
Proxima Ternion I-a
Proxima Ternion
He-3, Al
Proxima Ternion III
Proxima Ternion
H20, Al, Cl, Cu, Ni, F, Cs
Proxima Ternion IV-a
Proxima Ternion
He-3, Al, Eu
Enlil II
Enlil
H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Be, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Ta
Enlil IV-a
Enlil
He-3, Al
Hyla I-a
Hyla
He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Hyla II
Hyla
H20, Al, Pb, Ar, F, Be, Ag, R-COC
Hyla II-a
Hyla
He-3, Al, Eu
Hyla III
Hyla
H20, He-3, Al, Pb, Be, Nd, Hg
Hyla V
Hyla
H20, He-3, Al, Pb, Ag, Nd, Hg
Al-Battani I-a
Al-Battani
He-3, Al, Be
Al-Battani I-b
Al-Battani
He-3, Al, Be
Al-Battani III-b
Al-Battani
He-3, Al, Be
Al-Battani V-a
Al-Battani
He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Al-Battani VII-a
Al-Battani
He-3, Al, Be
Al-Battani VIII
Al-Battani
He-3, Al, Be
Khayyam I
Khayyam
He-3, Al, Be
Khayyam II-a
Khayyam
He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Khayyam III-c
Khayyam
He-3, Al, Eu
Khayyam IV-a
Khayyam
He-3, Al
Moloch I-a
Moloch
He-3, Al
Moloch II
Moloch
H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, C6Hn, Li, R-COC
Moloch IV
Moloch
He-3, Al
Moloch V-d
Moloch
H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Nd
Moloch VI-b
Moloch
H20, He-3, Al, Ni, U, Co, Ir, Nd
Shoza II-a
Shoza
H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Ni, U, SiH3Cl, Co
Shoza III
Shoza
H20, Al, Cl, Cu, Pb, SiH3Cl, F, Li
Shoza III-a
Shoza
He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Shoza VII-a
Shoza
H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Pb, F, W
Shoza VII-b
Shoza
H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb
Shoza VII-c
Shoza
H20, Al, Ni, Pb, Be, Co, Eu, Pd
Shoza VIII-b
Shoza
H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Fe, Be, F, Au
Muphrid I-a
Muphrid
He-3, Al
Muphrid II-a
Muphrid
H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Be
Muphrid III-b
Muphrid
He-3, Al
Muphrid III-c
Muphrid
He-3, Al
Muphrid IV
Muphrid
H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Li
Muphrid V-d
Muphrid
H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Ni, Ar, C6Hn, Co
Muphrid VI-c
Muphrid
He-3, Al
Porrima I-b
Porrima
He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Porrima II-b
Porrima
He-3, Al
Porrima III
Porrima
H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Li
Porrima III-a
Porrima
He-3, Al, Eu
Porrima III-b
Porrima
He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Freya I
Freya
He-3, Al, Eu
Freya IV
Freya
H20, He-3, Al, Ni, U, Co, Ir, Eu
Freya IV-b
Freya
He-3, Al, Eu
Freya IV-c
Freya
He-3, Al
Freya VI
Freya
He-3, Al
Freya IX-c
Freya
H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Be, Eu
Ixyll III-a
Ixyll
He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Ixyll III-b
Ixyll
H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, C6Hn, Be, SiH3Cl
Ixyll VI-c
Ixyll
H20, He-3, Al, Fe, Pb, HnCn, Eu
Ixyll VII-a
Ixyll
H20, He-3, Al, Cu, U, Be, F, Sb
Ixyll VIII-a
Ixyll
He-3, Al, U, Be, Ir, Pu
Bara II-a
Bara
He-3, Al, Be
Bara III-a
Bara
He-3, Al, Be
Bara VII-d
Bara
H20, Al, Cl, Cu, Fe, U, Li
Rutherford I
Rutherford
He-3, Al, Be
Rutherford I-a
Rutherford
He-3, Al
Rutherford I-b
Rutherford
He-3, Al
Rutherford II-a
Rutherford
He-3, Al, Nd
Rutherford III-a
Rutherford
He-3, Al, Be
Rutherford IV-d
Rutherford
H20, He-3, Al, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, V
Rutherford VI-a
Rutherford
H20, He-3, Al, Cl, U, Be, Nd, Cs
Heinlein I
Heinlein
He-3, Al, Be
Heinlein II-a
Heinlein
He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Heinlein III-a
Heinlein
He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Heinlein V-b
Heinlein
He-3, Al, Be, Nd, Eu
Heinlein V-c
Heinlein
He-3, Al
Toliman I
Toliman
He-3, Al
Toliman II-a
Toliman
He-3, Al, Be
Toliman II-b
Toliman
He-3, Al
Toliman II-c
Toliman
He-3, Al, Be
Denebola I-a
Denebola
He-3, Al
Lantana I
Lantana
He-3, Al, Be
Lantana III-a
Lantana
He-3, Al, Be
Rivera I-a
Rivera
H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Be, SiH3Cl, Nd
Rivera II-a
Rivera
He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Rivera II-b
Rivera
He-3, Al
Rivera II-c
Rivera
He-3, Al, Eu
Rivera IV-a
Rivera
He-3, Al
Nirvana III-a
Nirvana
He-3, Al, Be
Ursae Major I-a
Ursae Majoris
He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Ursae Minor I-a
Ursae Minoris
He-3, Al, Eu
Ursae Minor II-a
Ursae Minoris
He-3, Al, Eu
Kumasi IV-a
Kumasi
He-3, Al, Be
Kumasi VII-a
Kumasi
He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
Groombridge I
Groombridge
H20, Al, Fe, U, Be, V
Groombridge II-a
Groombridge
He-3, Al
Groombridge II-c
Groombridge
He-3, Al, Nd
Groombridge IV
Groombridge
He-3, Al, Be
Groombridge IV-a
Groombridge
He-3, Al
Groombridge VI-a
Groombridge
H20, He-3, Al, Cu
Groombridge VIII-c
Groombridge
H20, Al, Cu, Pb, Be
Celebrai IV
Celebrai
He-3, Al, Be
Schrodinger I
Schrodinger
He-3, Al
Schrodinger I-a
Schrodinger
He-3, Al, Be
Schrodinger III-a
Schrodinger
He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Schrodinger IV
Schrodinger
H20, Al, Cl, Cu, C6Hn, SiH3Cl, F, Nd
Schrodinger VII-a
Schrodinger
He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Xi Ophiuchi I
Xi Ophiuchi
He-3, Al, Be
Xi Ophiuchi VIII-c
Xi Ophiuchi
H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, Ar, Ag, V
Zeta Ophiuchi II
Zeta Ophiuchi
He-3, Al, Be
Zeta Ophiuchi III
Zeta Ophiuchi
He-3, Al, Be
Zeta Ophiuchi IV-d
Zeta Ophiuchi
He-3, Al, Be
Feynman IV
Feynman
H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, C6Hn, SiH3Cl
Feynman VI-b
Feynman
He-3, Al, Be
Feynman VII-b
Feynman
H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, Ar, Nd, Pu
Feynman IX
Feynman
He-3, Al, Eu
Linnaeus III-a
Linnaeus
He-3, Al, Be
Linnaeus IV-b
Linnaeus
H20, He-3, Al, Fe, Pb, Be, HnCn, Yb
Linnaeus V
Linnaeus
He-3, Al, Eu
Linnaeus VII
Linnaeus
He-3, Al, Nd
Tirna III-a
Alpha Tirna
He-3, Al, Be
Tirna III-b
Alpha Tirna
He-3, Al, Be
Tirna VI-b
Alpha Tirna
H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Cu, F, Au, Eu
Tirna VIII-e
Alpha Tirna
H20, He-3, Al, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, Ne
Alchiba II-a
Alchiba
He-3, Al
Alchiba III-a
Alchiba
H20, He-3, Al, Pb, W
Alchiba III-b
Alchiba
He-3, Al
Alchiba III-c
Alchiba
H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Be, Co, Nd, Pt
Alchiba VIII-b
Alchiba
He-3, Al
Lontrah
Nirah
He-3, Al, Ni, U, Be
Serpentis I
Serpentis
He-3, Al, U, V
Serpentis II
Serpentis
H20, Al, Cl, Pb, Be, SiH3Cl, W, Li
Serpentis II-a
Serpentis
He-3, Al
Sparta II-a
Sparta
He-3, Al
Sparta III-a
Sparta
He-3, Al, Nd
Sparta V-a
Sparta
He-3, Al, Be
Sparta VIII-b
Sparta
H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Pb, Be, F
Maal I-a
Maal
He-3, Al
Maal II-a
Maal
He-3, Al
Maal V-a
Maal
He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Maal VI-a
Maal
H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Pb, U, Be, Li
Delta Vulpes III
Delta Vulpes
He-3, Al, Be
Delta Vulpes V-c
Delta Vulpes
H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Cu, Fe, U, xF4
Gamma Vulpes II-d
Gamma Vulpes
H20, Al, Cl, Ni, Ar, C6Hn, Co
Gamma Vulpes IV-d
Gamma Vulpes
He-3, Al, Nd
Bannoc II
Bannoc
H20, Al, Ni, U, Ar, Ir, Pt, V
Bannoc III-a
Bannoc
He-3, Al, Be
Bannoc Secondus I
Bannoc Secondus
He-3, Al, Nd
Masada I
Masada
He-3, Al, Be
Syrma I-a
Syrma
He-3, Al
Syrma I-b
Syrma
He-3, Al, Be
Syrma II-a
Syrma
He-3, Al, Be
Syrma III
Syrma
H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Ar, C6Hn, Co, R-COC
Syrma IV
Syrma
H20, Al, Ar
Syrma IV-a
Syrma
He-3, Al
Bel I-a
Bel
He-3, Al, Be
Bel II
Bel
H20, Al, Cl, Ar, C6Hn, Li
Bel III-a
Bel
He-3, Al, Be
Bel III-b
Bel
He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Bel III-c
Bel
He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
Bel IV-c
Bel
H20, Cl, Al, Ni, Nd
Bel IV-e
Bel
H20, Cl, Al, Ni, Nd
Foucault I
Foucault
He-3, Al, Be
Foucault I-a
Foucault
He-3, Al, Nd
Foucault I-b
Foucault
He-3, Al
Foucault II-a
Foucault
He-3, Al, Be
Foucault III-b
Foucault
He-3, Al
Foucault IV
Foucault
He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Foucault VI-c
Foucault
H20, He-3, Al, Cu, xF4
Foucault VII-e
Foucault
H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, Ar, Nd, R-COC
Kang II
Kang
He-3, Al, Be
Kang IV-a
Kang
H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Ar
Kang IV-c
Kang
He-3, Al
Kang VI-a
Kang
He-3, Al, Be
Kang VIII-a
Kang
He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Bradbury I-a
Bradbury
He-3, Al
Bradbury I-b
Bradbury
He-3, Al
Bradbury IV-a
Bradbury
He-3, Al, Eu
McClure I
McClure
He-3, Al, Nd
McClure II-a
McClure
He-3, Al
McClure II-b
McClure
He-3, Al, Nd
Newton I
Newton
He-3, Al
Newton I-a
Newton
He-3, Al
Newton II
Newton
H20, Al, Cu, Fe, U, HnCn, xF4, V
Newton II-a
Newton
He-3, Al, Be
Bardeen III-a
Bardeen
He-3, Al
Bardeen III-b
Bardeen
He-3, Al, Nd
Nemeria II-a
Nemeria
He-3, Al, Be
Nemeria III
Nemeria
He-3, Al, Be
Nemeria IV-a
Nemeria
H20, Al, Cu, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, F, Sb
Nemeria VI-a
Nemeria
He-3, Al
Charybdis II
Charybdis
H20, Al, Cl, Ar, Be, SiH3Cl, Nd, Eu
Charybdis IV-a
Charybdis
He-3, Al, Nd
Charybdis VI-a
Charybdis
He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Leonis I
Leonis
He-3, Al, Cl, Pb, U, Be, Ag, Nd
Leonis I-a
Leonis
He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Leonis I-b
Leonis
He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ag
Leonis II
Leonis
He-3, Al, Pb, U, Be, Ag, Hg
Rana I-a
Rana
He-3, Al
Rana I-c
Rana
He-3, Al, Be
Rana II-a
Rana
He-3, Al, Be
Rana III
Rana
H20, Al, Ni, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, W, Pt
Rana V-a
Rana
He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Rana VI-a
Rana
H20, Cl, Al, Be
Katydid III
Katydid
H20, Al, Cu, Fe, Pb, Be, Ag, Ie
Algorab III-b
Algorab
H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, C6Hn, HnCn, R-COC
Marduk I-a
Marduk
He-3, Al
Marduk III-a
Marduk
He-3, Al, Be
Marduk V-a
Marduk
He-3, Al, Eu
Archimedes I-a
Archimedes
He-3, Al, Be
Archimedes III
Archimedes
H20, Al, Cl, Cu, Pb, Be, W, Nd
Archimedes IV-a
Archimedes
He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Huygens I-a
Huygens
He-3, Al, Be
Huygens II-a
Huygens
He-3, Al, Be
Huygens II-b
Huygens
He-3, Al
Huygens VII-c
Huygens
He-3, Al, Nd
Verne II-a
Verne
He-3, Al, Be
Verne VII-c
Verne
He-3, Al
Bohr III-a
Bohr
He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Bohr III-b
Bohr
He-3, Al
Bohr VI-c
Bohr
He-3, Al
Fermi II-a
Fermi
He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Fermi III-a
Fermi
He-3, Al, Eu
Fermi IV-a
Fermi
He-3, Al, Be
Fermi IV-b
Fermi
He-3, Al, Be
Fermi V-a
Fermi
He-3, Al
Fermi VII-b
Fermi
H20, He-3, Al, Pb, W, Eu, Dy
Fermi VII-c
Fermi
H20, Al, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Be, Nd
Fermi IX-d
Fermi
He-3, Al, Be
Strix I
Strix
H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Fe, U, Be, HnCn
Strix III-a
Strix
H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ag
Pyraas I
Pyraas
He-3, Al, Be
Pyraas II-a
Pyraas
He-3, Al, Be
Pyraas III-a
Pyraas
He-3, Al, Be
Pyraas III-b
Pyraas
He-3, Al
Pyraas VIII-a
Pyraas
H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Ni, Fe, Pb, SiH3Cl
Pyraas VIII-b
Pyraas
He-3, Al, Nd
Miatha
Valo
He-3, Al, Nd
Navacci
Valo
He-3, Al, Eu
Cantra
Valo
He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Prax
Valo
He-3, Al
Hillex
Valo
He-3, Al
Golga
Valo
He-3, Al
Kindi
Valo
He-3, Al, Be, Nd
What Is Aluminum (Al) Used For In Starfield?
Aluminum (
Al) is used in 54 crafting recipes that we know of so far. Outpost Development
Solar Array
Structure
Extractor – Helium-3
Structure
Extractor – Iron
Structure
Industrial Workbench
Structure
Pharmaceutical Lab
Structure
Spacesuit Workbench
Structure
Research Lab
Structure
Research Lab
Medical Treatment 1
Research
Resource Extraction 1
Research
Domestication 1
Research
Robots 1
Research
Outpost Defense 1
Research
Pack Mods 1
Research
Grip And Stock Mods 1
Research
Optic And Laser Mods 1
Research
Industrial Workbench
Adaptive Frame
Material
Mag Pressure Tank
Material
Reactive Gauge
Material
Simple Fabricator
Adaptive Frame
Material
Mag Pressure Tank
Material
Reactive Gauge
Material
Weapon Workbench
Removed Cover
Cover
Ergonomic Grip
Grip
Ergonomic Stock
Grip
Folding Stock
Grip
No Stock
Grip
Standard Grip
Grip
Standard Grip And Stock
Grip
Standard Grip Without Stock
Grip
Standard Stock
Grip
Tactical Folding Stock
Grip
Tactical Stock
Grip
No Mod
Internal
Foregrip With Laser Sight
Laser
Laser Sight
Laser
No Mod
Laser
None
Laser
Standard Foregrip
Laser
Standard Whitehot Rounds
Mag
Whitehot Rounds
Mag
Compensator
Muzzle
Glow Sights
Muzzle
Glow Sights
Optics
Iron Sights
Optics
Red Dot Sight
Optics
Reflex Sight
Optics
Spacesuit Workbench
Extra Capacity
Pack Mod
No Mod
Pack Mod
No Mod
Pack Mod
No Boostpack
Pack Mod
No Mod
Helmet Mod
No Mod
Helmet Mod
No Mod
Helmet Mod
No Mod
Helmet Mod