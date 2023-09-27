Starfield | Where To Get Aluminum (Al)

By

Aluminum (Al)

Common inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
MASS
0.5
VALUE
7

Aluminum (Al) is a Ccommon Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures. It has a Mass of 0.5 and Value of 7. This makes it a low value per weight item.

Crafting Recipes

Aluminum Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

  • player.additem 00005570

All Planets With Aluminum (Al)

Aluminum in starfield

Aluminum (Al) can be harvested or extracted from the 373 Planets or Moons listed below. There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.

Magreth Narion He-3, Pb, Al
Hyperia Narion He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Andraphon Narion He-3, Al, Fe, Be, Eu
Danra Narion He-3, Al, U, Ir
Gryphus Narion He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
Kurtz Alpha Centauri He-3, Al
Curbeam Alpha Centauri He-3, Al
Mercury Sol He-3, Al, Nd
Procyon IV-a Procyon A He-3, Al
Procyon-B I Procyon B He-3, Al, Nd
Altair III-b Altair He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Altair III-c Altair He-3, Al, Be
Altair V Altair He-3, Al, Be
Sirius III-a Sirius H20, Al, Cl, Cu, F, Li
Kapteyn I Kapteyn’s Star H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Pt, V
Tau Ceti II-a Tau Ceti He-3, Al, Nd
Tau Ceti IV-a Tau Ceti He-3, Al, Be
Tau Ceti VI Tau Ceti H20, Al, Be, Nd
Tau Ceti VII Tau Ceti He-3, Al
Tau Ceti VII-a Tau Ceti He-3, Al
Tau Ceti VIII-b Tau Ceti H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, SiH3Cl
Eridani III-c Eridani He-3, Al
Eridani IV-a Eridani He-3, Al
Eridani IV-b Eridani He-3, Al, Be, Nd, Eu
Eridani IV-c Eridani He-3, Al, Eu
Eridani VII-c Eridani H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, W, Ti, Eu
Eridani VIII-b Eridani H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, Be, Co, Ag
Volii Beta Volii H20, Al, Be
Volii Phi Volii He-3, Al, Nd
Mir II Sakharov He-3, Al
Ananke Olympus He-3, Al, Eu
Pontus Olympus He-3, Al, Be
Thalassa Olympus He-3, Al
Cybele Olympus He-3, Al
Aranae I Aranae He-3, Al, Be
Aranae II Aranae He-3, Al
Aranae II-a Aranae He-3, Al
Aranae II-b Aranae He-3, Al
Oborum III-b Oborum Prime He-3, Al, Nd
Guniibuu I Guniibuu He-3, Al
Guniibuu I-a Guniibuu He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Guniibuu I-b Guniibuu He-3, Al, Nd
Guniibuu II Guniibuu H20, Cl, Al, Cu, Fe, Be, F, Au
Guniibuu III-b Guniibuu He-3, Al
Guniibuu III-c Guniibuu He-3, Al
Guniibuu IV-b Guniibuu He-3, Al, Nd
Guniibuu VI-c Guniibuu He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Indum I-a Indum He-3, Al
Indum II Indum H20, Al, Cu, U, Ar, C6Hn, Be, F
Chthonia Wolf He-3, Al, Be
Bessel II Bessel He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Bessel III Bessel He-3, Al
Bessel III-a Bessel He-3, Al, Be
Bessel III-b Bessel H20, Al, Ni, Fe, Ar, Co, Pt, Ne
Andromas III Andromas H20, He-3, Al, Ar, Be, Eu, Ne
Andromas VI-b Andromas H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Fe, Be, F, HnCn
Vega I-b Vega He-3, Al
Akila Cheyenne H20, Al, Ni, Ar, C6Hn, Co
Antherum Cheyenne He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Bindi Cheyenne He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Ag
Codos Cheyenne H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, Be, HnCn, R-COC
Rell Cheyenne He-3, Al, Be
Grizzit Cheyenne He-3, Al, Be
Smet Cheyenne He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Montara Luna Cheyenne H20, Al, Cl, Ni, Ar, C6Hn, Co, R-COC
Candore Kryx He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Nox Kryx He-3, Al, Be
Boron Kryx He-3, Al, Be
Jaffa IV-a Jaffa He-3, Al, Be
Jaffa VI-c Jaffa He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
Vesta Lunaris Lunara He-3, Al
Numitor Lunara He-3, Al, Be
Romulus Lunara He-3, Al, Be
Gaea Lunara He-3, Al, Nd
Crius Lunara He-3, Al
Reva’s World Lunara He-3, Al
Copernicus III-a Copernicus He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Copernicus IV Copernicus H20, Al, Ni, Ar, Be
Copernicus VI Copernicus He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
Tidacha I Tidacha H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, HnCn, C6Hn, R-COC
Tidacha I-a Tidacha He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Heisenberg V-a Heisenberg H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, Be, SiH3Cl, R-COC
Heisenberg IX Heisenberg He-3, Al, Be
Alpha Marae IV-b Alpha Marae H20, Al, Cl, Ni, Fe, Be, Co, HnCn
Alpha Marae V Alpha Marae He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Beta Marae II-a Beta Marae He-3, Al, Nd
Beta Marae V-a Beta Marae He-3, Al
Leviathan II Leviathan He-3, Al, Be, Nd, Eu
Leviathan IV Leviathan H20, Cl, Al, Cu, Fe, F, Yb
Leviathan VII Leviathan He-3, Al
Maheo III Maheo He-3, Al, Be
Maheo III-a Maheo He-3, Al, Be
Maheo III-b Maheo He-3, Al
Maheo IV-c Maheo H20, Al, Cl, Ar, C6Hn, Nd, R-COC
Maheo VI Maheo He-3, Al, Be
Carinae I Carinae He-3, Al, Be
Carinae II Carinae H20, He-3, Al, Ar, Nd, Ne
Carinae II-a Carinae He-3, Al, Be
Alpha Andraste I Alpha Andraste He-3, Al
Alpha Andraste II Alpha Andraste He-3, Al, Cl, Fe, Be, Ta
Curie Delta Pavonis He-3, Al
Magnar Delta Pavonis H20, Ni, Pb, Ar, Al, Co, Ag, Be
Bitsy Delta Pavonis He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Bode Delta Pavonis He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Herald Delta Pavonis He-3, Al, Be
Cassiopeia III-a Eta Cassiopeia He-3, Al
Piazzi III Piazzi He-3, Al
Piazzi III-a Piazzi He-3, Al
Piazzi III-b Piazzi He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Piazzi IV-a Piazzi He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Piazzi V-b Piazzi He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Piazzi V-c Piazzi He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Piazzi VI Piazzi He-3, Al
Piazzi VI-a Piazzi He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Piazzi VI-b Piazzi He-3, Al, Be
Nikola I Nikola H20, Al, Fe, Ar, Be, HnCn, Ta, R-COC
Nikola III-a Nikola He-3, Al
Nikola III-b Nikola He-3, Al, Be
Nikola IV Nikola He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Nikola V Nikola He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Nikola VI Nikola He-3, Al, Be
Nikola VI-b Nikola He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Nikola VIII Nikola He-3, Al
Nikola IX Nikola He-3, Al
Rasalhague I-a Rasalhague He-3, Al, Be
Decaran II Decaran He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Decaran IV Decaran He-3, Al, Be
Decaran V Decaran He-3, Al, Be
Decaran V-b Decaran He-3, Al, Be
Decaran VII Decaran He-3, Al
Decaran IX Decaran He-3, Al, Be
Ternion I Alpha Ternion He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Ternion VI-a Alpha Ternion He-3, Al, Be
Ternion VII Alpha Ternion H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Be, SiH3Cl, Li
Beta Ternion III-a Beta Ternion H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Ni, SiH3Cl
Proxima Ternion I-a Proxima Ternion He-3, Al
Proxima Ternion III Proxima Ternion H20, Al, Cl, Cu, Ni, F, Cs
Proxima Ternion IV-a Proxima Ternion He-3, Al, Eu
Enlil II Enlil H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Be, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Ta
Enlil IV-a Enlil He-3, Al
Hyla I-a Hyla He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Hyla II Hyla H20, Al, Pb, Ar, F, Be, Ag, R-COC
Hyla II-a Hyla He-3, Al, Eu
Hyla III Hyla H20, He-3, Al, Pb, Be, Nd, Hg
Hyla V Hyla H20, He-3, Al, Pb, Ag, Nd, Hg
Al-Battani I-a Al-Battani He-3, Al, Be
Al-Battani I-b Al-Battani He-3, Al, Be
Al-Battani III-b Al-Battani He-3, Al, Be
Al-Battani V-a Al-Battani He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Al-Battani VII-a Al-Battani He-3, Al, Be
Al-Battani VIII Al-Battani He-3, Al, Be
Khayyam I Khayyam He-3, Al, Be
Khayyam II-a Khayyam He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Khayyam III-c Khayyam He-3, Al, Eu
Khayyam IV-a Khayyam He-3, Al
Moloch I-a Moloch He-3, Al
Moloch II Moloch H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, C6Hn, Li, R-COC
Moloch IV Moloch He-3, Al
Moloch V-d Moloch H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Nd
Moloch VI-b Moloch H20, He-3, Al, Ni, U, Co, Ir, Nd
Shoza II-a Shoza H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Ni, U, SiH3Cl, Co
Shoza III Shoza H20, Al, Cl, Cu, Pb, SiH3Cl, F, Li
Shoza III-a Shoza He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Shoza VII-a Shoza H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Pb, F, W
Shoza VII-b Shoza H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb
Shoza VII-c Shoza H20, Al, Ni, Pb, Be, Co, Eu, Pd
Shoza VIII-b Shoza H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Fe, Be, F, Au
Muphrid I-a Muphrid He-3, Al
Muphrid II-a Muphrid H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Be
Muphrid III-b Muphrid He-3, Al
Muphrid III-c Muphrid He-3, Al
Muphrid IV Muphrid H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Li
Muphrid V-d Muphrid H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Ni, Ar, C6Hn, Co
Muphrid VI-c Muphrid He-3, Al
Porrima I-b Porrima He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Porrima II-b Porrima He-3, Al
Porrima III Porrima H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Li
Porrima III-a Porrima He-3, Al, Eu
Porrima III-b Porrima He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Freya I Freya He-3, Al, Eu
Freya IV Freya H20, He-3, Al, Ni, U, Co, Ir, Eu
Freya IV-b Freya He-3, Al, Eu
Freya IV-c Freya He-3, Al
Freya VI Freya He-3, Al
Freya IX-c Freya H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Be, Eu
Ixyll III-a Ixyll He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Ixyll III-b Ixyll H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, C6Hn, Be, SiH3Cl
Ixyll VI-c Ixyll H20, He-3, Al, Fe, Pb, HnCn, Eu
Ixyll VII-a Ixyll H20, He-3, Al, Cu, U, Be, F, Sb
Ixyll VIII-a Ixyll He-3, Al, U, Be, Ir, Pu
Bara II-a Bara He-3, Al, Be
Bara III-a Bara He-3, Al, Be
Bara VII-d Bara H20, Al, Cl, Cu, Fe, U, Li
Rutherford I Rutherford He-3, Al, Be
Rutherford I-a Rutherford He-3, Al
Rutherford I-b Rutherford He-3, Al
Rutherford II-a Rutherford He-3, Al, Nd
Rutherford III-a Rutherford He-3, Al, Be
Rutherford IV-d Rutherford H20, He-3, Al, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, V
Rutherford VI-a Rutherford H20, He-3, Al, Cl, U, Be, Nd, Cs
Heinlein I Heinlein He-3, Al, Be
Heinlein II-a Heinlein He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Heinlein III-a Heinlein He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Heinlein V-b Heinlein He-3, Al, Be, Nd, Eu
Heinlein V-c Heinlein He-3, Al
Toliman I Toliman He-3, Al
Toliman II-a Toliman He-3, Al, Be
Toliman II-b Toliman He-3, Al
Toliman II-c Toliman He-3, Al, Be
Denebola I-a Denebola He-3, Al
Lantana I Lantana He-3, Al, Be
Lantana III-a Lantana He-3, Al, Be
Rivera I-a Rivera H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Be, SiH3Cl, Nd
Rivera II-a Rivera He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Rivera II-b Rivera He-3, Al
Rivera II-c Rivera He-3, Al, Eu
Rivera IV-a Rivera He-3, Al
Nirvana III-a Nirvana He-3, Al, Be
Ursae Major I-a Ursae Majoris He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Ursae Minor I-a Ursae Minoris He-3, Al, Eu
Ursae Minor II-a Ursae Minoris He-3, Al, Eu
Kumasi IV-a Kumasi He-3, Al, Be
Kumasi VII-a Kumasi He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
Groombridge I Groombridge H20, Al, Fe, U, Be, V
Groombridge II-a Groombridge He-3, Al
Groombridge II-c Groombridge He-3, Al, Nd
Groombridge IV Groombridge He-3, Al, Be
Groombridge IV-a Groombridge He-3, Al
Groombridge VI-a Groombridge H20, He-3, Al, Cu
Groombridge VIII-c Groombridge H20, Al, Cu, Pb, Be
Celebrai IV Celebrai He-3, Al, Be
Schrodinger I Schrodinger He-3, Al
Schrodinger I-a Schrodinger He-3, Al, Be
Schrodinger III-a Schrodinger He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Schrodinger IV Schrodinger H20, Al, Cl, Cu, C6Hn, SiH3Cl, F, Nd
Schrodinger VII-a Schrodinger He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Xi Ophiuchi I Xi Ophiuchi He-3, Al, Be
Xi Ophiuchi VIII-c Xi Ophiuchi H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, Ar, Ag, V
Zeta Ophiuchi II Zeta Ophiuchi He-3, Al, Be
Zeta Ophiuchi III Zeta Ophiuchi He-3, Al, Be
Zeta Ophiuchi IV-d Zeta Ophiuchi He-3, Al, Be
Feynman IV Feynman H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, C6Hn, SiH3Cl
Feynman VI-b Feynman He-3, Al, Be
Feynman VII-b Feynman H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, Ar, Nd, Pu
Feynman IX Feynman He-3, Al, Eu
Linnaeus III-a Linnaeus He-3, Al, Be
Linnaeus IV-b Linnaeus H20, He-3, Al, Fe, Pb, Be, HnCn, Yb
Linnaeus V Linnaeus He-3, Al, Eu
Linnaeus VII Linnaeus He-3, Al, Nd
Tirna III-a Alpha Tirna He-3, Al, Be
Tirna III-b Alpha Tirna He-3, Al, Be
Tirna VI-b Alpha Tirna H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Cu, F, Au, Eu
Tirna VIII-e Alpha Tirna H20, He-3, Al, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, Ne
Alchiba II-a Alchiba He-3, Al
Alchiba III-a Alchiba H20, He-3, Al, Pb, W
Alchiba III-b Alchiba He-3, Al
Alchiba III-c Alchiba H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Be, Co, Nd, Pt
Alchiba VIII-b Alchiba He-3, Al
Lontrah Nirah He-3, Al, Ni, U, Be
Serpentis I Serpentis He-3, Al, U, V
Serpentis II Serpentis H20, Al, Cl, Pb, Be, SiH3Cl, W, Li
Serpentis II-a Serpentis He-3, Al
Sparta II-a Sparta He-3, Al
Sparta III-a Sparta He-3, Al, Nd
Sparta V-a Sparta He-3, Al, Be
Sparta VIII-b Sparta H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Pb, Be, F
Maal I-a Maal He-3, Al
Maal II-a Maal He-3, Al
Maal V-a Maal He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Maal VI-a Maal H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Pb, U, Be, Li
Delta Vulpes III Delta Vulpes He-3, Al, Be
Delta Vulpes V-c Delta Vulpes H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Cu, Fe, U, xF4
Gamma Vulpes II-d Gamma Vulpes H20, Al, Cl, Ni, Ar, C6Hn, Co
Gamma Vulpes IV-d Gamma Vulpes He-3, Al, Nd
Bannoc II Bannoc H20, Al, Ni, U, Ar, Ir, Pt, V
Bannoc III-a Bannoc He-3, Al, Be
Bannoc Secondus I Bannoc Secondus He-3, Al, Nd
Masada I Masada He-3, Al, Be
Syrma I-a Syrma He-3, Al
Syrma I-b Syrma He-3, Al, Be
Syrma II-a Syrma He-3, Al, Be
Syrma III Syrma H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Ar, C6Hn, Co, R-COC
Syrma IV Syrma H20, Al, Ar
Syrma IV-a Syrma He-3, Al
Bel I-a Bel He-3, Al, Be
Bel II Bel H20, Al, Cl, Ar, C6Hn, Li
Bel III-a Bel He-3, Al, Be
Bel III-b Bel He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Bel III-c Bel He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
Bel IV-c Bel H20, Cl, Al, Ni, Nd
Bel IV-e Bel H20, Cl, Al, Ni, Nd
Foucault I Foucault He-3, Al, Be
Foucault I-a Foucault He-3, Al, Nd
Foucault I-b Foucault He-3, Al
Foucault II-a Foucault He-3, Al, Be
Foucault III-b Foucault He-3, Al
Foucault IV Foucault He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Foucault VI-c Foucault H20, He-3, Al, Cu, xF4
Foucault VII-e Foucault H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, Ar, Nd, R-COC
Kang II Kang He-3, Al, Be
Kang IV-a Kang H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Ar
Kang IV-c Kang He-3, Al
Kang VI-a Kang He-3, Al, Be
Kang VIII-a Kang He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Bradbury I-a Bradbury He-3, Al
Bradbury I-b Bradbury He-3, Al
Bradbury IV-a Bradbury He-3, Al, Eu
McClure I McClure He-3, Al, Nd
McClure II-a McClure He-3, Al
McClure II-b McClure He-3, Al, Nd
Newton I Newton He-3, Al
Newton I-a Newton He-3, Al
Newton II Newton H20, Al, Cu, Fe, U, HnCn, xF4, V
Newton II-a Newton He-3, Al, Be
Bardeen III-a Bardeen He-3, Al
Bardeen III-b Bardeen He-3, Al, Nd
Nemeria II-a Nemeria He-3, Al, Be
Nemeria III Nemeria He-3, Al, Be
Nemeria IV-a Nemeria H20, Al, Cu, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, F, Sb
Nemeria VI-a Nemeria He-3, Al
Charybdis II Charybdis H20, Al, Cl, Ar, Be, SiH3Cl, Nd, Eu
Charybdis IV-a Charybdis He-3, Al, Nd
Charybdis VI-a Charybdis He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Leonis I Leonis He-3, Al, Cl, Pb, U, Be, Ag, Nd
Leonis I-a Leonis He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Leonis I-b Leonis He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ag
Leonis II Leonis He-3, Al, Pb, U, Be, Ag, Hg
Rana I-a Rana He-3, Al
Rana I-c Rana He-3, Al, Be
Rana II-a Rana He-3, Al, Be
Rana III Rana H20, Al, Ni, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, W, Pt
Rana V-a Rana He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Rana VI-a Rana H20, Cl, Al, Be
Katydid III Katydid H20, Al, Cu, Fe, Pb, Be, Ag, Ie
Algorab III-b Algorab H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, C6Hn, HnCn, R-COC
Marduk I-a Marduk He-3, Al
Marduk III-a Marduk He-3, Al, Be
Marduk V-a Marduk He-3, Al, Eu
Archimedes I-a Archimedes He-3, Al, Be
Archimedes III Archimedes H20, Al, Cl, Cu, Pb, Be, W, Nd
Archimedes IV-a Archimedes He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Huygens I-a Huygens He-3, Al, Be
Huygens II-a Huygens He-3, Al, Be
Huygens II-b Huygens He-3, Al
Huygens VII-c Huygens He-3, Al, Nd
Verne II-a Verne He-3, Al, Be
Verne VII-c Verne He-3, Al
Bohr III-a Bohr He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Bohr III-b Bohr He-3, Al
Bohr VI-c Bohr He-3, Al
Fermi II-a Fermi He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Fermi III-a Fermi He-3, Al, Eu
Fermi IV-a Fermi He-3, Al, Be
Fermi IV-b Fermi He-3, Al, Be
Fermi V-a Fermi He-3, Al
Fermi VII-b Fermi H20, He-3, Al, Pb, W, Eu, Dy
Fermi VII-c Fermi H20, Al, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Be, Nd
Fermi IX-d Fermi He-3, Al, Be
Strix I Strix H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Fe, U, Be, HnCn
Strix III-a Strix H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ag
Pyraas I Pyraas He-3, Al, Be
Pyraas II-a Pyraas He-3, Al, Be
Pyraas III-a Pyraas He-3, Al, Be
Pyraas III-b Pyraas He-3, Al
Pyraas VIII-a Pyraas H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Ni, Fe, Pb, SiH3Cl
Pyraas VIII-b Pyraas He-3, Al, Nd
Miatha Valo He-3, Al, Nd
Navacci Valo He-3, Al, Eu
Cantra Valo He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Prax Valo He-3, Al
Hillex Valo He-3, Al
Golga Valo He-3, Al
Kindi Valo He-3, Al, Be, Nd

What Is Aluminum (Al) Used For In Starfield?

Aluminum (Al) is used in 54 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Outpost Development

Solar Array Structure
Extractor – Helium-3 Structure
Extractor – Iron Structure
Industrial Workbench Structure
Pharmaceutical Lab Structure
Spacesuit Workbench Structure
Research Lab Structure

Research Lab

Medical Treatment 1 Research
Resource Extraction 1 Research
Domestication 1 Research
Robots 1 Research
Outpost Defense 1 Research
Pack Mods 1 Research
Grip And Stock Mods 1 Research
Optic And Laser Mods 1 Research

Industrial Workbench

Adaptive Frame Material
Mag Pressure Tank Material
Reactive Gauge Material

Simple Fabricator

Adaptive Frame Material
Mag Pressure Tank Material
Reactive Gauge Material

Weapon Workbench

Removed Cover Cover
Ergonomic Grip Grip
Ergonomic Stock Grip
Folding Stock Grip
No Stock Grip
Standard Grip Grip
Standard Grip And Stock Grip
Standard Grip Without Stock Grip
Standard Stock Grip
Tactical Folding Stock Grip
Tactical Stock Grip
No Mod Internal
Foregrip With Laser Sight Laser
Laser Sight Laser
No Mod Laser
None Laser
Standard Foregrip Laser
Standard Whitehot Rounds Mag
Whitehot Rounds Mag
Compensator Muzzle
Glow Sights Muzzle
Glow Sights Optics
Iron Sights Optics
Red Dot Sight Optics
Reflex Sight Optics

Spacesuit Workbench

Extra Capacity Pack Mod
No Mod Pack Mod
No Mod Pack Mod
No Boostpack Pack Mod
No Mod Helmet Mod
No Mod Helmet Mod
No Mod Helmet Mod
No Mod Helmet Mod

