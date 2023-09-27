Starfield | Where To Get Antimony (Sb)

Antimony (Sb) Exotic inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting. MASS

0.8 VALUE

30

Antimony (Sb) is an Exotic Tier 3 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures. It has a Mass of 0.8 and Value of 30. This makes it a low value per weight item.

Antimony Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

player.additem 0000557B

All Planets With Antimony (Sb)

Antimony (Sb) can be harvested or extracted from the 25 Planets or Moons listed below. There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.

What Is Antimony (Sb) Used For In Starfield?

Antimony (Sb) is used in 2 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Weapon Workbench