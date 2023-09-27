Starfield | Where To Get Antimony (Sb)

By

Antimony (Sb)

Exotic inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
MASS
0.8
VALUE
30

Antimony (Sb) is an Exotic Tier 3 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures. It has a Mass of 0.8 and Value of 30. This makes it a low value per weight item.

Antimony Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

  • player.additem 0000557B

All Planets With Antimony (Sb)

Antimony (Sb) can be harvested or extracted from the 25 Planets or Moons listed below. There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.

Indum III-a Indum H20, Cu, Sb
Indum IV-d Indum H20, Cl, Cu, Fe, F, Au, Ta, Sb
Gasparis Lunara H20, Cu, F, Au, Sb
Beta Marae V-b Beta Marae H20, Cu, Sb
Maheo VII Maheo H20, Cu, F, Sb
Beta Andraste I-c Beta Andraste H20, Cu, Au, Sb
Moloch III Moloch H20, Cu, Pb, Ar, F, R-COC, Sb
Muphrid VI-d Muphrid H20, Cu, F, Sb
Muphrid VII-a Muphrid H20, Cu, Sb
Muphrid VII-b Muphrid H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, F, Co, Sb
Porrima V-c Porrima H20, Cu, Au, Sb
Ixyll II Ixyll H20, Cl, Cu, Fe, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Au, Sb
Ixyll VII-a Ixyll H20, He-3, Al, Cu, U, Be, F, Sb
Rutherford VI-b Rutherford H20, Cu, Sb
Xi Ophiuchi III Xi Ophiuchi Cu, Fe, U, F, HnCn, Ir, Sb, Yb
Zeta Ophiuchi VI-a Zeta Ophiuchi H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, U, F, Au, Sb
Feynman VIII-b Feynman H20, Cu, F, Au, Sb
Maal IX-b Maal H20, Cl, Cu, U, V, Sb
Bel II-a Bel H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Co, HnCn, Sb
Foucault VI-e Foucault H20, Cu, F, Au, Sb
Kang VI Kang H20, Cu, Pb, Ti, Sb
Nemeria IV-a Nemeria H20, Al, Cu, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, F, Sb
Nemeria VI-d Nemeria H20, Cu, F, Au, Sb
Charybdis V Charybdis H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, W, Au, Ti, Sb
Bohr IV Bohr Cu, Ni, U, F, Co, Au, Pt, Sb

What Is Antimony (Sb) Used For In Starfield?

Antimony (Sb) is used in 2 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Weapon Workbench

Flechette Rounds Mag
Penetrator Rounds Mag

Leave a Reply