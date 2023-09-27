Starfield | Where To Get Antimony (Sb)

Exotic inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
MASS
0.8
VALUE
30
Antimony (Sb) is an Exotic Tier 3 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures. It has a Mass of 0.8 and Value of 30. This makes it a low value per weight item.
Players can spawn this item with the following console command:
player.additem 0000557B
All Planets With Antimony (Sb)
Antimony (Sb) can be harvested or extracted from the 25 Planets or Moons listed below. There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.