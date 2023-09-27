Starfield | Where To Get Aqueous Hematite

By

Aqueous Hematite

Unique inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
MASS
1.3
VALUE
56

Aqueous Hematite is a Unique Tier 4 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Research, Mods, and Structures.

Crafting Recipes

Where To Get Aqueous Hematite

There is a random chance at many different points of interests, such as caves and outposts, to loot Aqueous Hematite in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout. Stay tuned as we look for specific vendors with a resupplying stock of Aqueous Hematite.

Aqueous Hematite Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

  • player.additem 0029D022

What Is Aqueous Hematite Used For In Starfield?

Aqueous Hematite is used in 1 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Cooking Station

Pick-Me-Up Food

