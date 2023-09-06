Starfield | Where To Get Beryllium (Be)

Beryllium (Be) Uncommon inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting. MASS

0.5 VALUE

12

Beryllium (Be) is an Uncommon Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures.

All Planets With Beryllium (Be)

Beryllium (Be) can be harvested or extracted from the 181 Planets or Moons listed below.

There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, at these locations and others will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.

What Is Beryllium (Be) Used For In Starfield?

Beryllium (Be) is used in 10 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Outpost Development

Solar Array Structure Research Lab Structure

Research Lab

Robots 1 Research Pack Mods 1 Research

Industrial Workbench

Tau Grade Rheostat Material

Simple Fabricator

Tau Grade Rheostat Material

Weapon Workbench

Electromagnetic Beams Magazine and Battery Mod

Spacesuit Workbench