Starfield | Where To Get Beryllium (Be)

By

Beryllium (Be)

Uncommon inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
MASS
0.5
VALUE
12

Beryllium (Be) is an Uncommon Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures.

Crafting Recipes

All Planets With Beryllium (Be)

Beryllium (Be) can be harvested or extracted from the 181 Planets or Moons listed below.

There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, at these locations and others will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.

Hyperia Narion He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Andraphon Narion He-3, Al, Fe, Be, Eu
Altair III-b Altair He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Altair III-c Altair He-3, Al, Be
Altair V Altair He-3, Al, Be
Tau Ceti IV-a Tau Ceti He-3, Al, Be
Tau Ceti VI Tau Ceti H20, Al, Be, Nd
Eridani IV-b Eridani He-3, Al, Be, Nd, Eu
Eridani VIII-b Eridani H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, Be, Co, Ag
Volii Beta Volii H20, Al, Be
Pontus Olympus He-3, Al, Be
Aranae I Aranae He-3, Al, Be
Guniibuu I-a Guniibuu He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Guniibuu II Guniibuu H20, Cl, Al, Cu, Fe, Be, F, Au
Guniibuu VI-c Guniibuu He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Indum II Indum H20, Al, Cu, U, Ar, C6Hn, Be, F
Chthonia Wolf He-3, Al, Be
Bessel II Bessel He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Bessel III-a Bessel He-3, Al, Be
Andromas III Andromas H20, He-3, Al, Ar, Be, Eu, Ne
Andromas VI-b Andromas H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Fe, Be, F, HnCn
Antherum Cheyenne He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Codos Cheyenne H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, Be, HnCn, R-COC
Rell Cheyenne He-3, Al, Be
Grizzit Cheyenne He-3, Al, Be
Smet Cheyenne He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Candore Kryx He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Nox Kryx He-3, Al, Be
Boron Kryx He-3, Al, Be
Jaffa IV-a Jaffa He-3, Al, Be
Numitor Lunara He-3, Al, Be
Romulus Lunara He-3, Al, Be
Copernicus III-a Copernicus He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Copernicus IV Copernicus H20, Al, Ni, Ar, Be
Tidacha I-a Tidacha He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Heisenberg V-a Heisenberg H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, Be, SiH3Cl, R-COC
Heisenberg IX Heisenberg He-3, Al, Be
Alpha Marae IV-b Alpha Marae H20, Al, Cl, Ni, Fe, Be, Co, HnCn
Alpha Marae V Alpha Marae He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Leviathan II Leviathan He-3, Al, Be, Nd, Eu
Maheo III Maheo He-3, Al, Be
Maheo III-a Maheo He-3, Al, Be
Maheo VI Maheo He-3, Al, Be
Carinae I Carinae He-3, Al, Be
Carinae II-a Carinae He-3, Al, Be
Alpha Andraste II Alpha Andraste He-3, Al, Cl, Fe, Be, Ta
Magnar Delta Pavonis H20, Ni, Pb, Ar, Al, Co, Ag, Be
Bitsy Delta Pavonis He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Bode Delta Pavonis He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Herald Delta Pavonis He-3, Al, Be
Piazzi III-b Piazzi He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Piazzi IV-a Piazzi He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Piazzi V-b Piazzi He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Piazzi V-c Piazzi He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Piazzi VI-a Piazzi He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Piazzi VI-b Piazzi He-3, Al, Be
Nikola I Nikola H20, Al, Fe, Ar, Be, HnCn, Ta, R-COC
Nikola III-b Nikola He-3, Al, Be
Nikola IV Nikola He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Nikola V Nikola He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Nikola VI Nikola He-3, Al, Be
Nikola VI-b Nikola He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Rasalhague I-a Rasalhague He-3, Al, Be
Decaran II Decaran He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Decaran IV Decaran He-3, Al, Be
Decaran V Decaran He-3, Al, Be
Decaran V-b Decaran He-3, Al, Be
Decaran IX Decaran He-3, Al, Be
Ternion I Alpha Ternion He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Ternion VI-a Alpha Ternion He-3, Al, Be
Ternion VII Alpha Ternion H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Be, SiH3Cl, Li
Enlil II Enlil H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Be, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Ta
Hyla I-a Hyla He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Hyla II Hyla H20, Al, Pb, Ar, F, Be, Ag, R-COC
Hyla III Hyla H20, He-3, Al, Pb, Be, Nd, Hg
Al-Battani I-a Al-Battani He-3, Al, Be
Al-Battani I-b Al-Battani He-3, Al, Be
Al-Battani III-b Al-Battani He-3, Al, Be
Al-Battani V-a Al-Battani He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Al-Battani VII-a Al-Battani He-3, Al, Be
Al-Battani VIII Al-Battani He-3, Al, Be
Khayyam I Khayyam He-3, Al, Be
Khayyam II-a Khayyam He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Shoza III-a Shoza He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Shoza VII-c Shoza H20, Al, Ni, Pb, Be, Co, Eu, Pd
Shoza VIII-b Shoza H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Fe, Be, F, Au
Muphrid II-a Muphrid H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Be
Porrima I-b Porrima He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Porrima III-b Porrima He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Freya IX-c Freya H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Be, Eu
Ixyll III-a Ixyll He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Ixyll III-b Ixyll H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, C6Hn, Be, SiH3Cl
Ixyll VII-a Ixyll H20, He-3, Al, Cu, U, Be, F, Sb
Ixyll VIII-a Ixyll He-3, Al, U, Be, Ir, Pu
Bara II-a Bara He-3, Al, Be
Bara III-a Bara He-3, Al, Be
Rutherford I Rutherford He-3, Al, Be
Rutherford III-a Rutherford He-3, Al, Be
Rutherford VI-a Rutherford H20, He-3, Al, Cl, U, Be, Nd, Cs
Heinlein I Heinlein He-3, Al, Be
Heinlein II-a Heinlein He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Heinlein III-a Heinlein He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Heinlein V-b Heinlein He-3, Al, Be, Nd, Eu
Toliman II-a Toliman He-3, Al, Be
Toliman II-c Toliman He-3, Al, Be
Lantana I Lantana He-3, Al, Be
Lantana III-a Lantana He-3, Al, Be
Rivera I-a Rivera H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Be, SiH3Cl, Nd
Rivera II-a Rivera He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Nirvana III-a Nirvana He-3, Al, Be
Ursae Major I-a Ursae Majoris He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Kumasi IV-a Kumasi He-3, Al, Be
Groombridge I Groombridge H20, Al, Fe, U, Be, V
Groombridge IV Groombridge He-3, Al, Be
Groombridge VIII-c Groombridge H20, Al, Cu, Pb, Be
Celebrai IV Celebrai He-3, Al, Be
Schrodinger I-a Schrodinger He-3, Al, Be
Schrodinger III-a Schrodinger He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Schrodinger VII-a Schrodinger He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Xi Ophiuchi I Xi Ophiuchi He-3, Al, Be
Zeta Ophiuchi II Zeta Ophiuchi He-3, Al, Be
Zeta Ophiuchi III Zeta Ophiuchi He-3, Al, Be
Zeta Ophiuchi IV-d Zeta Ophiuchi He-3, Al, Be
Feynman VI-b Feynman He-3, Al, Be
Linnaeus III-a Linnaeus He-3, Al, Be
Linnaeus IV-b Linnaeus H20, He-3, Al, Fe, Pb, Be, HnCn, Yb
Tirna III-a Alpha Tirna He-3, Al, Be
Tirna III-b Alpha Tirna He-3, Al, Be
Alchiba III-c Alchiba H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Be, Co, Nd, Pt
Lontrah Nirah He-3, Al, Ni, U, Be
Serpentis II Serpentis H20, Al, Cl, Pb, Be, SiH3Cl, W, Li
Sparta V-a Sparta He-3, Al, Be
Sparta VIII-b Sparta H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Pb, Be, F
Maal V-a Maal He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Maal VI-a Maal H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Pb, U, Be, Li
Delta Vulpes III Delta Vulpes He-3, Al, Be
Bannoc III-a Bannoc He-3, Al, Be
Masada I Masada He-3, Al, Be
Syrma I-b Syrma He-3, Al, Be
Syrma II-a Syrma He-3, Al, Be
Bel I-a Bel He-3, Al, Be
Bel III-a Bel He-3, Al, Be
Bel III-b Bel He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Foucault I Foucault He-3, Al, Be
Foucault II-a Foucault He-3, Al, Be
Foucault IV Foucault He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Kang II Kang He-3, Al, Be
Kang VI-a Kang He-3, Al, Be
Kang VIII-a Kang He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Newton II-a Newton He-3, Al, Be
Nemeria II-a Nemeria He-3, Al, Be
Nemeria III Nemeria He-3, Al, Be
Charybdis II Charybdis H20, Al, Cl, Ar, Be, SiH3Cl, Nd, Eu
Charybdis VI-a Charybdis He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Leonis I Leonis He-3, Al, Cl, Pb, U, Be, Ag, Nd
Leonis I-a Leonis He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Leonis II Leonis He-3, Al, Pb, U, Be, Ag, Hg
Rana I-c Rana He-3, Al, Be
Rana II-a Rana He-3, Al, Be
Rana V-a Rana He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Rana VI-a Rana H20, Cl, Al, Be
Katydid III Katydid H20, Al, Cu, Fe, Pb, Be, Ag, Ie
Marduk III-a Marduk He-3, Al, Be
Archimedes I-a Archimedes He-3, Al, Be
Archimedes III Archimedes H20, Al, Cl, Cu, Pb, Be, W, Nd
Archimedes IV-a Archimedes He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Huygens I-a Huygens He-3, Al, Be
Huygens II-a Huygens He-3, Al, Be
Verne II-a Verne He-3, Al, Be
Bohr III-a Bohr He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Fermi II-a Fermi He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Fermi IV-a Fermi He-3, Al, Be
Fermi IV-b Fermi He-3, Al, Be
Fermi VII-c Fermi H20, Al, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Be, Nd
Fermi IX-d Fermi He-3, Al, Be
Strix I Strix H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Fe, U, Be, HnCn
Pyraas I Pyraas He-3, Al, Be
Pyraas II-a Pyraas He-3, Al, Be
Pyraas III-a Pyraas He-3, Al, Be
Cantra Valo He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Kindi Valo He-3, Al, Be, Nd

What Is Beryllium (Be) Used For In Starfield?

Beryllium (Be) is used in 10 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Outpost Development

Solar Array Structure
Research Lab Structure

Research Lab

Robots 1 Research
Pack Mods 1 Research

Industrial Workbench

Tau Grade Rheostat Material

Simple Fabricator

Tau Grade Rheostat Material

Weapon Workbench

Electromagnetic Beams Magazine and Battery Mod

Spacesuit Workbench

Basic Boostpack Pack Mod
Power Boostpack Pack Mod
Skip Capacity Boostpack Pack Mod

