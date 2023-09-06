Starfield | Where To Get Beryllium (Be)

Beryllium (Be)
Uncommon inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
Beryllium (Be) is an Uncommon Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures.
All Planets With Beryllium (Be)
Beryllium (Be) can be harvested or extracted from the 181 Planets or Moons listed below.
There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, at these locations and others will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.
|Hyperia
|Narion
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Andraphon
|Narion
|He-3, Al, Fe, Be, Eu
|Altair III-b
|Altair
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Altair III-c
|Altair
|He-3, Al, Be
|Altair V
|Altair
|He-3, Al, Be
|Tau Ceti IV-a
|Tau Ceti
|He-3, Al, Be
|Tau Ceti VI
|Tau Ceti
|H20, Al, Be, Nd
|Eridani IV-b
|Eridani
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd, Eu
|Eridani VIII-b
|Eridani
|H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, Be, Co, Ag
|Volii Beta
|Volii
|H20, Al, Be
|Pontus
|Olympus
|He-3, Al, Be
|Aranae I
|Aranae
|He-3, Al, Be
|Guniibuu I-a
|Guniibuu
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Guniibuu II
|Guniibuu
|H20, Cl, Al, Cu, Fe, Be, F, Au
|Guniibuu VI-c
|Guniibuu
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Indum II
|Indum
|H20, Al, Cu, U, Ar, C6Hn, Be, F
|Chthonia
|Wolf
|He-3, Al, Be
|Bessel II
|Bessel
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Bessel III-a
|Bessel
|He-3, Al, Be
|Andromas III
|Andromas
|H20, He-3, Al, Ar, Be, Eu, Ne
|Andromas VI-b
|Andromas
|H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Fe, Be, F, HnCn
|Antherum
|Cheyenne
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Codos
|Cheyenne
|H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, Be, HnCn, R-COC
|Rell
|Cheyenne
|He-3, Al, Be
|Grizzit
|Cheyenne
|He-3, Al, Be
|Smet
|Cheyenne
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Candore
|Kryx
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Nox
|Kryx
|He-3, Al, Be
|Boron
|Kryx
|He-3, Al, Be
|Jaffa IV-a
|Jaffa
|He-3, Al, Be
|Numitor
|Lunara
|He-3, Al, Be
|Romulus
|Lunara
|He-3, Al, Be
|Copernicus III-a
|Copernicus
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Copernicus IV
|Copernicus
|H20, Al, Ni, Ar, Be
|Tidacha I-a
|Tidacha
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Heisenberg V-a
|Heisenberg
|H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, Be, SiH3Cl, R-COC
|Heisenberg IX
|Heisenberg
|He-3, Al, Be
|Alpha Marae IV-b
|Alpha Marae
|H20, Al, Cl, Ni, Fe, Be, Co, HnCn
|Alpha Marae V
|Alpha Marae
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Leviathan II
|Leviathan
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd, Eu
|Maheo III
|Maheo
|He-3, Al, Be
|Maheo III-a
|Maheo
|He-3, Al, Be
|Maheo VI
|Maheo
|He-3, Al, Be
|Carinae I
|Carinae
|He-3, Al, Be
|Carinae II-a
|Carinae
|He-3, Al, Be
|Alpha Andraste II
|Alpha Andraste
|He-3, Al, Cl, Fe, Be, Ta
|Magnar
|Delta Pavonis
|H20, Ni, Pb, Ar, Al, Co, Ag, Be
|Bitsy
|Delta Pavonis
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Bode
|Delta Pavonis
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Herald
|Delta Pavonis
|He-3, Al, Be
|Piazzi III-b
|Piazzi
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Piazzi IV-a
|Piazzi
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Piazzi V-b
|Piazzi
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Piazzi V-c
|Piazzi
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Piazzi VI-a
|Piazzi
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Piazzi VI-b
|Piazzi
|He-3, Al, Be
|Nikola I
|Nikola
|H20, Al, Fe, Ar, Be, HnCn, Ta, R-COC
|Nikola III-b
|Nikola
|He-3, Al, Be
|Nikola IV
|Nikola
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Nikola V
|Nikola
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Nikola VI
|Nikola
|He-3, Al, Be
|Nikola VI-b
|Nikola
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Rasalhague I-a
|Rasalhague
|He-3, Al, Be
|Decaran II
|Decaran
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Decaran IV
|Decaran
|He-3, Al, Be
|Decaran V
|Decaran
|He-3, Al, Be
|Decaran V-b
|Decaran
|He-3, Al, Be
|Decaran IX
|Decaran
|He-3, Al, Be
|Ternion I
|Alpha Ternion
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Ternion VI-a
|Alpha Ternion
|He-3, Al, Be
|Ternion VII
|Alpha Ternion
|H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Be, SiH3Cl, Li
|Enlil II
|Enlil
|H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Be, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Ta
|Hyla I-a
|Hyla
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Hyla II
|Hyla
|H20, Al, Pb, Ar, F, Be, Ag, R-COC
|Hyla III
|Hyla
|H20, He-3, Al, Pb, Be, Nd, Hg
|Al-Battani I-a
|Al-Battani
|He-3, Al, Be
|Al-Battani I-b
|Al-Battani
|He-3, Al, Be
|Al-Battani III-b
|Al-Battani
|He-3, Al, Be
|Al-Battani V-a
|Al-Battani
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Al-Battani VII-a
|Al-Battani
|He-3, Al, Be
|Al-Battani VIII
|Al-Battani
|He-3, Al, Be
|Khayyam I
|Khayyam
|He-3, Al, Be
|Khayyam II-a
|Khayyam
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Shoza III-a
|Shoza
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Shoza VII-c
|Shoza
|H20, Al, Ni, Pb, Be, Co, Eu, Pd
|Shoza VIII-b
|Shoza
|H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Fe, Be, F, Au
|Muphrid II-a
|Muphrid
|H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Be
|Porrima I-b
|Porrima
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Porrima III-b
|Porrima
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Freya IX-c
|Freya
|H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Be, Eu
|Ixyll III-a
|Ixyll
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Ixyll III-b
|Ixyll
|H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, C6Hn, Be, SiH3Cl
|Ixyll VII-a
|Ixyll
|H20, He-3, Al, Cu, U, Be, F, Sb
|Ixyll VIII-a
|Ixyll
|He-3, Al, U, Be, Ir, Pu
|Bara II-a
|Bara
|He-3, Al, Be
|Bara III-a
|Bara
|He-3, Al, Be
|Rutherford I
|Rutherford
|He-3, Al, Be
|Rutherford III-a
|Rutherford
|He-3, Al, Be
|Rutherford VI-a
|Rutherford
|H20, He-3, Al, Cl, U, Be, Nd, Cs
|Heinlein I
|Heinlein
|He-3, Al, Be
|Heinlein II-a
|Heinlein
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Heinlein III-a
|Heinlein
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Heinlein V-b
|Heinlein
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd, Eu
|Toliman II-a
|Toliman
|He-3, Al, Be
|Toliman II-c
|Toliman
|He-3, Al, Be
|Lantana I
|Lantana
|He-3, Al, Be
|Lantana III-a
|Lantana
|He-3, Al, Be
|Rivera I-a
|Rivera
|H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Be, SiH3Cl, Nd
|Rivera II-a
|Rivera
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Nirvana III-a
|Nirvana
|He-3, Al, Be
|Ursae Major I-a
|Ursae Majoris
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Kumasi IV-a
|Kumasi
|He-3, Al, Be
|Groombridge I
|Groombridge
|H20, Al, Fe, U, Be, V
|Groombridge IV
|Groombridge
|He-3, Al, Be
|Groombridge VIII-c
|Groombridge
|H20, Al, Cu, Pb, Be
|Celebrai IV
|Celebrai
|He-3, Al, Be
|Schrodinger I-a
|Schrodinger
|He-3, Al, Be
|Schrodinger III-a
|Schrodinger
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Schrodinger VII-a
|Schrodinger
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Xi Ophiuchi I
|Xi Ophiuchi
|He-3, Al, Be
|Zeta Ophiuchi II
|Zeta Ophiuchi
|He-3, Al, Be
|Zeta Ophiuchi III
|Zeta Ophiuchi
|He-3, Al, Be
|Zeta Ophiuchi IV-d
|Zeta Ophiuchi
|He-3, Al, Be
|Feynman VI-b
|Feynman
|He-3, Al, Be
|Linnaeus III-a
|Linnaeus
|He-3, Al, Be
|Linnaeus IV-b
|Linnaeus
|H20, He-3, Al, Fe, Pb, Be, HnCn, Yb
|Tirna III-a
|Alpha Tirna
|He-3, Al, Be
|Tirna III-b
|Alpha Tirna
|He-3, Al, Be
|Alchiba III-c
|Alchiba
|H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Be, Co, Nd, Pt
|Lontrah
|Nirah
|He-3, Al, Ni, U, Be
|Serpentis II
|Serpentis
|H20, Al, Cl, Pb, Be, SiH3Cl, W, Li
|Sparta V-a
|Sparta
|He-3, Al, Be
|Sparta VIII-b
|Sparta
|H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Pb, Be, F
|Maal V-a
|Maal
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Maal VI-a
|Maal
|H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Pb, U, Be, Li
|Delta Vulpes III
|Delta Vulpes
|He-3, Al, Be
|Bannoc III-a
|Bannoc
|He-3, Al, Be
|Masada I
|Masada
|He-3, Al, Be
|Syrma I-b
|Syrma
|He-3, Al, Be
|Syrma II-a
|Syrma
|He-3, Al, Be
|Bel I-a
|Bel
|He-3, Al, Be
|Bel III-a
|Bel
|He-3, Al, Be
|Bel III-b
|Bel
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Foucault I
|Foucault
|He-3, Al, Be
|Foucault II-a
|Foucault
|He-3, Al, Be
|Foucault IV
|Foucault
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Kang II
|Kang
|He-3, Al, Be
|Kang VI-a
|Kang
|He-3, Al, Be
|Kang VIII-a
|Kang
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Newton II-a
|Newton
|He-3, Al, Be
|Nemeria II-a
|Nemeria
|He-3, Al, Be
|Nemeria III
|Nemeria
|He-3, Al, Be
|Charybdis II
|Charybdis
|H20, Al, Cl, Ar, Be, SiH3Cl, Nd, Eu
|Charybdis VI-a
|Charybdis
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Leonis I
|Leonis
|He-3, Al, Cl, Pb, U, Be, Ag, Nd
|Leonis I-a
|Leonis
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Leonis II
|Leonis
|He-3, Al, Pb, U, Be, Ag, Hg
|Rana I-c
|Rana
|He-3, Al, Be
|Rana II-a
|Rana
|He-3, Al, Be
|Rana V-a
|Rana
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Rana VI-a
|Rana
|H20, Cl, Al, Be
|Katydid III
|Katydid
|H20, Al, Cu, Fe, Pb, Be, Ag, Ie
|Marduk III-a
|Marduk
|He-3, Al, Be
|Archimedes I-a
|Archimedes
|He-3, Al, Be
|Archimedes III
|Archimedes
|H20, Al, Cl, Cu, Pb, Be, W, Nd
|Archimedes IV-a
|Archimedes
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Huygens I-a
|Huygens
|He-3, Al, Be
|Huygens II-a
|Huygens
|He-3, Al, Be
|Verne II-a
|Verne
|He-3, Al, Be
|Bohr III-a
|Bohr
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Fermi II-a
|Fermi
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Fermi IV-a
|Fermi
|He-3, Al, Be
|Fermi IV-b
|Fermi
|He-3, Al, Be
|Fermi VII-c
|Fermi
|H20, Al, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Be, Nd
|Fermi IX-d
|Fermi
|He-3, Al, Be
|Strix I
|Strix
|H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Fe, U, Be, HnCn
|Pyraas I
|Pyraas
|He-3, Al, Be
|Pyraas II-a
|Pyraas
|He-3, Al, Be
|Pyraas III-a
|Pyraas
|He-3, Al, Be
|Cantra
|Valo
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Kindi
|Valo
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
What Is Beryllium (Be) Used For In Starfield?
Beryllium (Be) is used in 10 crafting recipes that we know of so far.
Outpost Development
|Solar Array
|Structure
|Research Lab
|Structure
Research Lab
|Robots 1
|Research
|Pack Mods 1
|Research
Industrial Workbench
|Tau Grade Rheostat
|Material
Simple Fabricator
|Tau Grade Rheostat
|Material
Weapon Workbench
|Electromagnetic Beams
|Magazine and Battery Mod
Spacesuit Workbench
|Basic Boostpack
|Pack Mod
|Power Boostpack
|Pack Mod
|Skip Capacity Boostpack
|Pack Mod