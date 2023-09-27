Starfield | Where To Get Chasmbass Oil

Chasmbass Oil This item can be used as a component in crafting. MASS

0.2 VALUE

350

Chasmbass Oil is a Common Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Research, Mods, and Structures.

Where To Get Chasmbass Oil

There is a random chance at many different points of interests, such as caves and outposts, to loot Chasmbass Oil in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout. Stay tuned as we look for specific vendors with a resupplying stock of Chasmbass Oil.

Chasmbass Oil Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

player.additem 0013BD9C

What Is Chasmbass Oil Used For In Starfield?

Chasmbass Oil is used in 1 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Cooking Station