Starfield | Where To Get Coffee

By

Home
Guides
Weapons
Armor
Aid
Resources
Planets

Coffee is a category of consumable Aid items in Starfield. There are some Research Developments at the Research Lab Station or Crafting Recipes at the Cooking Station that require this type of item.

The following table is a list of every item and their corresponding ID Code that classifies as Coffee in Starfield:

Item ID Code
Terrabrew Cappuccino 00249C4E
Terrabrew Classic 00249C50
Terrabrew Cortado 003E3407
Terrabrew Espresso 0029A894
Terrabrew Latte 00249C4F
Terrabrew Macchiato 003E3408

Where To Get Coffee In Starfield

Since these items are a food category item, they are typically found in settlements or points of interest where humans may have eaten. They may also be found randomly inside lootable containers.

What Is Coffee Used For In Starfield?

Coffee is used in 1 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Cooking Station

Bullet Coffee Food

Leave a Reply