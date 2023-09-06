Starfield | Where To Get Europium (Eu)

Europium (Eu) is an Exotic Tier 3 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures.
All Planets With Europium (Eu)
Europium (Eu) can be harvested or extracted from the 49 Planets or Moons listed below.
There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, at these locations and others will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.
|Andraphon
|Narion
|He-3, Al, Fe, Be, Eu
|Gryphus
|Narion
|He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
|Eridani IV-b
|Eridani
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd, Eu
|Eridani IV-c
|Eridani
|He-3, Al, Eu
|Eridani VII-c
|Eridani
|H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, W, Ti, Eu
|Ananke
|Olympus
|He-3, Al, Eu
|Andromas III
|Andromas
|H20, He-3, Al, Ar, Be, Eu, Ne
|Smet
|Cheyenne
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Jaffa VI-c
|Jaffa
|He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
|Copernicus III-a
|Copernicus
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Copernicus VI
|Copernicus
|He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
|Alpha Marae V
|Alpha Marae
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Leviathan II
|Leviathan
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd, Eu
|Piazzi IV-a
|Piazzi
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Piazzi V-c
|Piazzi
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Piazzi VI-a
|Piazzi
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Decaran II
|Decaran
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Ternion I
|Alpha Ternion
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Proxima Ternion IV-a
|Proxima Ternion
|He-3, Al, Eu
|Hyla II-a
|Hyla
|He-3, Al, Eu
|Khayyam II-a
|Khayyam
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Khayyam III-c
|Khayyam
|He-3, Al, Eu
|Shoza VII-c
|Shoza
|H20, Al, Ni, Pb, Be, Co, Eu, Pd
|Porrima I-b
|Porrima
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Porrima III-a
|Porrima
|He-3, Al, Eu
|Freya I
|Freya
|He-3, Al, Eu
|Freya IV
|Freya
|H20, He-3, Al, Ni, U, Co, Ir, Eu
|Freya IV-b
|Freya
|He-3, Al, Eu
|Freya IX-c
|Freya
|H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Be, Eu
|Ixyll III-a
|Ixyll
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Ixyll VI-c
|Ixyll
|H20, He-3, Al, Fe, Pb, HnCn, Eu
|Heinlein III-a
|Heinlein
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Heinlein V-b
|Heinlein
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd, Eu
|Rivera II-c
|Rivera
|He-3, Al, Eu
|Ursae Minor I-a
|Ursae Minoris
|He-3, Al, Eu
|Ursae Minor II-a
|Ursae Minoris
|He-3, Al, Eu
|Kumasi VII-a
|Kumasi
|He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
|Feynman IX
|Feynman
|He-3, Al, Eu
|Linnaeus V
|Linnaeus
|He-3, Al, Eu
|Tirna VI-b
|Alpha Tirna
|H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Cu, F, Au, Eu
|Bel III-c
|Bel
|He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
|Bradbury IV-a
|Bradbury
|He-3, Al, Eu
|Charybdis II
|Charybdis
|H20, Al, Cl, Ar, Be, SiH3Cl, Nd, Eu
|Marduk V-a
|Marduk
|He-3, Al, Eu
|Bohr III-a
|Bohr
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Fermi II-a
|Fermi
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Fermi III-a
|Fermi
|He-3, Al, Eu
|Fermi VII-b
|Fermi
|H20, He-3, Al, Pb, W, Eu, Dy
|Navacci
|Valo
|He-3, Al, Eu
What Is Europium (Eu) Used For In Starfield?
Europium (Eu) is used in 2 crafting recipes that we know of so far.
Weapon Workbench
|Overclocked
|Internal Mod
|Recon Scope
|Optic Mod