Starfield | Where To Get Europium (Eu)

Europium (Eu) MASS VALUE

Europium (Eu) is an Exotic Tier 3 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures.

All Planets With Europium (Eu)

Europium (Eu) can be harvested or extracted from the 49 Planets or Moons listed below.

There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, at these locations and others will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.

What Is Europium (Eu) Used For In Starfield?

Europium (Eu) is used in 2 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Weapon Workbench