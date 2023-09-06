Starfield | Where To Get Europium (Eu)

By

Europium (Eu)

MASS
VALUE

Europium (Eu) is an Exotic Tier 3 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures.

Crafting Recipes

All Planets With Europium (Eu)

Europium (Eu) can be harvested or extracted from the 49 Planets or Moons listed below.

There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, at these locations and others will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.

Andraphon Narion He-3, Al, Fe, Be, Eu
Gryphus Narion He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
Eridani IV-b Eridani He-3, Al, Be, Nd, Eu
Eridani IV-c Eridani He-3, Al, Eu
Eridani VII-c Eridani H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, W, Ti, Eu
Ananke Olympus He-3, Al, Eu
Andromas III Andromas H20, He-3, Al, Ar, Be, Eu, Ne
Smet Cheyenne He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Jaffa VI-c Jaffa He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
Copernicus III-a Copernicus He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Copernicus VI Copernicus He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
Alpha Marae V Alpha Marae He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Leviathan II Leviathan He-3, Al, Be, Nd, Eu
Piazzi IV-a Piazzi He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Piazzi V-c Piazzi He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Piazzi VI-a Piazzi He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Decaran II Decaran He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Ternion I Alpha Ternion He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Proxima Ternion IV-a Proxima Ternion He-3, Al, Eu
Hyla II-a Hyla He-3, Al, Eu
Khayyam II-a Khayyam He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Khayyam III-c Khayyam He-3, Al, Eu
Shoza VII-c Shoza H20, Al, Ni, Pb, Be, Co, Eu, Pd
Porrima I-b Porrima He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Porrima III-a Porrima He-3, Al, Eu
Freya I Freya He-3, Al, Eu
Freya IV Freya H20, He-3, Al, Ni, U, Co, Ir, Eu
Freya IV-b Freya He-3, Al, Eu
Freya IX-c Freya H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Be, Eu
Ixyll III-a Ixyll He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Ixyll VI-c Ixyll H20, He-3, Al, Fe, Pb, HnCn, Eu
Heinlein III-a Heinlein He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Heinlein V-b Heinlein He-3, Al, Be, Nd, Eu
Rivera II-c Rivera He-3, Al, Eu
Ursae Minor I-a Ursae Minoris He-3, Al, Eu
Ursae Minor II-a Ursae Minoris He-3, Al, Eu
Kumasi VII-a Kumasi He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
Feynman IX Feynman He-3, Al, Eu
Linnaeus V Linnaeus He-3, Al, Eu
Tirna VI-b Alpha Tirna H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Cu, F, Au, Eu
Bel III-c Bel He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
Bradbury IV-a Bradbury He-3, Al, Eu
Charybdis II Charybdis H20, Al, Cl, Ar, Be, SiH3Cl, Nd, Eu
Marduk V-a Marduk He-3, Al, Eu
Bohr III-a Bohr He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Fermi II-a Fermi He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Fermi III-a Fermi He-3, Al, Eu
Fermi VII-b Fermi H20, He-3, Al, Pb, W, Eu, Dy
Navacci Valo He-3, Al, Eu

What Is Europium (Eu) Used For In Starfield?

Europium (Eu) is used in 2 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Weapon Workbench

Overclocked Internal Mod
Recon Scope Optic Mod

