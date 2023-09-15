Starfield | Where To Get Fiber

Fiber Common organic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting. MASS

0.5 VALUE

4

Fiber is a Common Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Research, Mods, and Structures.

Where To Get Fiber

There is a random chance at many different points of interests, such as caves and outposts, to loot Fiber in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout. Stay tuned as we look for specific vendors with a resupplying stock of Fiber.

What Is Fiber Used For In Starfield?

Fiber is used in 10 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Outpost Development

Spacesuit Workbench Structure

Research Lab

Beverage Development 1 Research Decoration 1 Research

Industrial Workbench

Polytextile Material

Simple Fabricator

Polytextile Material

Spacesuit Workbench