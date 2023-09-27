Starfield | Where To Get Gastro Delight

Gastro Delight Unique organic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting. MASS

1.5 VALUE

66

Gastro Delight is a Common Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Research, Mods, and Structures.

Where To Get Gastro Delight

There is a random chance at many different points of interests, such as caves and outposts, to loot Gastro Delight in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout. Stay tuned as we look for specific vendors with a resupplying stock of Gastro Delight.

Gastro Delight Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

player.additem 0000559D

What Is Gastro Delight Used For In Starfield?

Gastro Delight is used in 2 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Cooking Station