Starfield | Where To Get Hallucinogen

Hallucinogen
Rare organic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
MASS
0.5
0.5
VALUE
14
14
Hallucinogen is a Rare Tier 2 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Research, Mods, and Structures.
Where To Get Hallucinogen
There is a random chance at many different points of interests, such as caves and outposts, to loot Hallucinogen in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout. Stay tuned as we look for specific vendors with a resupplying stock of Hallucinogen.
Hallucinogen Item Code
Players can spawn this item with the following console command:
- player.additem 0029F405
What Is Hallucinogen Used For In Starfield?
Hallucinogen is used in 1 crafting recipes that we know of so far.
Cooking Station
|Aurora
|Food