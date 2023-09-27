Starfield | Where To Get Hallucinogen

Hallucinogen Rare organic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting. MASS

0.5 VALUE

14

Hallucinogen is a Rare Tier 2 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Research, Mods, and Structures.

Where To Get Hallucinogen

There is a random chance at many different points of interests, such as caves and outposts, to loot Hallucinogen in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout. Stay tuned as we look for specific vendors with a resupplying stock of Hallucinogen.

Hallucinogen Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

player.additem 0029F405

What Is Hallucinogen Used For In Starfield?

Hallucinogen is used in 1 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Cooking Station