Starfield | Where To Get Helium-3 (He-3)

Helium-3 (He-3) Common inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting. MASS

0.5 VALUE

5

Helium-3 (He-3) is a Ccommon Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures.

All Planets With Helium-3 (He-3)

Helium-3 (He-3) can be harvested or extracted from the 473 Planets or Moons listed below.

There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, at these locations and others will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.

What Is Helium-3 (He-3) Used For In Starfield?

Helium-3 (He-3) is used in 3 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Weapon Workbench