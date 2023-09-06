Starfield | Where To Get Helium-3 (He-3)

Helium-3 (He-3)
Common inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
Helium-3 (He-3) is a Ccommon Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures.
All Planets With Helium-3 (He-3)
Helium-3 (He-3) can be harvested or extracted from the 473 Planets or Moons listed below.
There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, at these locations and others will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.
|Kreet
|Narion
|H20, He-3, Fe, Pb, Ar, HnCn, Ag, Ne
|Vectera
|Narion
|H20, He-3, Fe, Pb, Ar, HnCn, Ag, Ne
|Magreth
|Narion
|He-3, Pb, Al
|Hyperia
|Narion
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Andraphon
|Narion
|He-3, Al, Fe, Be, Eu
|Danra
|Narion
|He-3, Al, U, Ir
|Podius
|Narion
|He-3, Fe
|Gryphus
|Narion
|He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
|Kurtz
|Alpha Centauri
|He-3, Al
|Curbeam
|Alpha Centauri
|He-3, Al
|Grissom
|Alpha Centauri
|He-3, Fe
|Zamka
|Alpha Centauri
|H20, He-3, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Co, V
|Mercury
|Sol
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Luna
|Sol
|He-3, Fe
|Callisto
|Sol
|He-3, Fe
|Io
|Sol
|He-3, Fe
|Procyon III-a
|Procyon A
|He-3, Fe
|Procyon IV-a
|Procyon A
|He-3, Al
|Procyon-B I
|Procyon B
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Frost
|Barnard’s Star
|H20, He-3, Pb
|Altair III-b
|Altair
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Altair III-c
|Altair
|He-3, Al, Be
|Altair V
|Altair
|He-3, Al, Be
|Luyten’s Rock
|Luyten’s Star
|H20, He-3, Cl, Fe, Ar, HnCn, Li, Ta
|Sirius I
|Sirius
|He-3, Fe, HnCn
|Sirius II-a
|Sirius
|H20, He-3, Fe, U, Ar, C6Hn
|Kapteyn I
|Kapteyn’s Star
|H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Pt, V
|Tau Ceti I
|Tau Ceti
|He-3, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Pt, V, Pd
|Tau Ceti II-a
|Tau Ceti
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Tau Ceti IV-a
|Tau Ceti
|He-3, Al, Be
|Tau Ceti IV-b
|Tau Ceti
|He-3, Fe
|Tau Ceti VII
|Tau Ceti
|He-3, Al
|Tau Ceti VII-a
|Tau Ceti
|He-3, Al
|Eridani III-a
|Eridani
|He-3, Fe, HnCn
|Eridani III-b
|Eridani
|H20, He-3, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, Ir, V
|Eridani III-c
|Eridani
|He-3, Al
|Eridani IV-a
|Eridani
|He-3, Al
|Eridani IV-b
|Eridani
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd, Eu
|Eridani IV-c
|Eridani
|He-3, Al, Eu
|Eridani VII-c
|Eridani
|H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, W, Ti, Eu
|Eridani VIII-b
|Eridani
|H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, Be, Co, Ag
|Volii Gamma
|Volii
|He-3, Fe
|Volii Tau
|Volii
|He-3, Fe
|Volii Psi
|Volii
|He-3, Fe
|Volii Phi
|Volii
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Mir II
|Sakharov
|He-3, Al
|Ananke
|Olympus
|He-3, Al, Eu
|Pontus
|Olympus
|He-3, Al, Be
|Thalassa
|Olympus
|He-3, Al
|Orphius
|Olympus
|He-3, Fe
|Cybele
|Olympus
|He-3, Al
|Aranae I
|Aranae
|He-3, Al, Be
|Aranae II
|Aranae
|He-3, Al
|Aranae II-a
|Aranae
|He-3, Al
|Aranae II-b
|Aranae
|He-3, Al
|Aranae III
|Aranae
|He-3, Fe
|Aranae IV-a
|Aranae
|He-3, Fe, Ta
|Aranae IV-b
|Aranae
|He-3, Fe, HnCn
|Oborum III-b
|Oborum Prime
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Guniibuu I
|Guniibuu
|He-3, Al
|Guniibuu I-a
|Guniibuu
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Guniibuu I-b
|Guniibuu
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Guniibuu III-b
|Guniibuu
|He-3, Al
|Guniibuu III-c
|Guniibuu
|He-3, Al
|Guniibuu IV-a
|Guniibuu
|He-3, Fe
|Guniibuu IV-b
|Guniibuu
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Guniibuu VI-c
|Guniibuu
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Indum I-a
|Indum
|He-3, Al
|Indum V-a
|Indum
|He-3, Fe, HnCn, Yb
|Chthonia
|Wolf
|He-3, Al, Be
|Bessel II
|Bessel
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Bessel III
|Bessel
|He-3, Al
|Bessel III-a
|Bessel
|He-3, Al, Be
|Andromas III
|Andromas
|H20, He-3, Al, Ar, Be, Eu, Ne
|Andromas VI-b
|Andromas
|H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Fe, Be, F, HnCn
|Vega I-b
|Vega
|He-3, Al
|Antherum
|Cheyenne
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Bindi
|Cheyenne
|He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Ag
|Burran
|Cheyenne
|He-3, Fe
|Rell
|Cheyenne
|He-3, Al, Be
|Grizzit
|Cheyenne
|He-3, Al, Be
|Smet
|Cheyenne
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Rocklock
|Kryx
|He-3, Fe
|Candore
|Kryx
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Nox
|Kryx
|He-3, Al, Be
|Boron
|Kryx
|He-3, Al, Be
|Jaffa I-a
|Jaffa
|He-3, Fe, HnCn
|Jaffa IV-a
|Jaffa
|He-3, Al, Be
|Jaffa VI-c
|Jaffa
|He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
|Jaffa VII-a
|Jaffa
|He-3, Fe
|Vesta Lunaris
|Lunara
|He-3, Al
|Numitor
|Lunara
|He-3, Al, Be
|Remus
|Lunara
|He-3, Fe, HnCn
|Romulus
|Lunara
|He-3, Al, Be
|Earrach
|Lunara
|He-3, Fe, HnCn
|Gaea
|Lunara
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Crius
|Lunara
|He-3, Al
|Coeus
|Lunara
|He-3, Fe
|Nyarloth
|Lunara
|He-3, Fe
|Az-Valok
|Lunara
|He-3, Fe
|Reva’s World
|Lunara
|He-3, Al
|Copernicus III-a
|Copernicus
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Copernicus VI
|Copernicus
|He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
|Tidacha I-a
|Tidacha
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Tidacha I-b
|Tidacha
|He-3, Fe, Ta
|Tidacha I-c
|Tidacha
|He-3, Fe, Yb
|Heisenberg IX
|Heisenberg
|He-3, Al, Be
|Alpha Marae V
|Alpha Marae
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Beta Marae I-a
|Beta Marae
|He-3, Fe
|Beta Marae II-a
|Beta Marae
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Beta Marae III-a
|Beta Marae
|He-3, Fe
|Beta Marae V-a
|Beta Marae
|He-3, Al
|Leviathan I
|Leviathan
|He-3, Fe
|Leviathan II
|Leviathan
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd, Eu
|Leviathan VI-b
|Leviathan
|H20, He-3, Cl, Fe, SiH3Cl, Xe
|Leviathan VII
|Leviathan
|He-3, Al
|Maheo II
|Maheo
|H20, He-3, Cu, Fe, Pb, HnCn, xF4, Yb
|Maheo III
|Maheo
|He-3, Al, Be
|Maheo III-a
|Maheo
|He-3, Al, Be
|Maheo III-b
|Maheo
|He-3, Al
|Maheo VI
|Maheo
|He-3, Al, Be
|Maheo VI-a
|Maheo
|He-3, Fe
|Carinae I
|Carinae
|He-3, Al, Be
|Carinae II
|Carinae
|H20, He-3, Al, Ar, Nd, Ne
|Carinae II-a
|Carinae
|He-3, Al, Be
|Alpha Andraste I
|Alpha Andraste
|He-3, Al
|Alpha Andraste I-a
|Alpha Andraste
|He-3, Fe
|Alpha Andraste II
|Alpha Andraste
|He-3, Al, Cl, Fe, Be, Ta
|Beta Andraste I-a
|Beta Andraste
|H20, He-3, Cu, Ni, U, F, Ir, V
|Curie
|Delta Pavonis
|He-3, Al
|Worthless
|Delta Pavonis
|He-3, Fe
|Bitsy
|Delta Pavonis
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Nascent
|Delta Pavonis
|He-3, Fe
|Rudiment
|Delta Pavonis
|He-3, Fe
|Bose
|Delta Pavonis
|He-3, Fe
|Bode
|Delta Pavonis
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Herald
|Delta Pavonis
|He-3, Al, Be
|Cassiopeia II-a
|Eta Cassiopeia
|H20, He-3, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, W
|Cassiopeia III-a
|Eta Cassiopeia
|He-3, Al
|Piazzi III
|Piazzi
|He-3, Al
|Piazzi III-a
|Piazzi
|He-3, Al
|Piazzi III-b
|Piazzi
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Piazzi IV-a
|Piazzi
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Piazzi IV-b
|Piazzi
|He-3, Fe
|Piazzi V
|Piazzi
|He-3, Fe, HnCn
|Piazzi V-a
|Piazzi
|He-3, Fe
|Piazzi V-b
|Piazzi
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Piazzi V-c
|Piazzi
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Piazzi VI
|Piazzi
|He-3, Al
|Piazzi VI-a
|Piazzi
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Piazzi VI-b
|Piazzi
|He-3, Al, Be
|Nikola II-a
|Nikola
|He-3, Fe
|Nikola III-a
|Nikola
|He-3, Al
|Nikola III-b
|Nikola
|He-3, Al, Be
|Nikola IV
|Nikola
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Nikola IV-a
|Nikola
|He-3, Fe
|Nikola V
|Nikola
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Nikola VI
|Nikola
|He-3, Al, Be
|Nikola VI-a
|Nikola
|He-3, Fe
|Nikola VI-b
|Nikola
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Nikola VIII
|Nikola
|He-3, Al
|Nikola IX
|Nikola
|He-3, Al
|Rasalhague I-a
|Rasalhague
|He-3, Al, Be
|Rasalhague IV
|Rasalhague
|He-3, Fe
|Decaran II
|Decaran
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Decaran IV
|Decaran
|He-3, Al, Be
|Decaran V
|Decaran
|He-3, Al, Be
|Decaran V-a
|Decaran
|He-3, Fe
|Decaran V-b
|Decaran
|He-3, Al, Be
|Decaran VII
|Decaran
|He-3, Al
|Decaran VII-b
|Decaran
|He-3, U, Ir, Vy
|Decaran VIII-a
|Decaran
|He-3, Fe
|Decaran IX
|Decaran
|He-3, Al, Be
|Ternion I
|Alpha Ternion
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Ternion III-a
|Alpha Ternion
|He-3, Fe
|Ternion VI-a
|Alpha Ternion
|He-3, Al, Be
|Ternion VII
|Alpha Ternion
|H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Be, SiH3Cl, Li
|Beta Ternion III-a
|Beta Ternion
|H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Ni, SiH3Cl
|Proxima Ternion I-a
|Proxima Ternion
|He-3, Al
|Proxima Ternion I-c
|Proxima Ternion
|He-3, Fe
|Proxima Ternion IV-a
|Proxima Ternion
|He-3, Al, Eu
|Enlil IV-a
|Enlil
|He-3, Al
|Enlil VII-a
|Enlil
|He-3, Fe
|Hyla I-a
|Hyla
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Hyla II-a
|Hyla
|He-3, Al, Eu
|Hyla III
|Hyla
|H20, He-3, Al, Pb, Be, Nd, Hg
|Hyla V
|Hyla
|H20, He-3, Al, Pb, Ag, Nd, Hg
|Al-Battani I
|Al-Battani
|He-3, Fe
|Al-Battani I-a
|Al-Battani
|He-3, Al, Be
|Al-Battani I-b
|Al-Battani
|He-3, Al, Be
|Al-Battani I-c
|Al-Battani
|He-3, Fe, Ta
|Al-Battani III-a
|Al-Battani
|He-3, Fe
|Al-Battani III-b
|Al-Battani
|He-3, Al, Be
|Al-Battani IV-a
|Al-Battani
|He-3, Fe
|Al-Battani V
|Al-Battani
|He-3, Fe
|Al-Battani V-a
|Al-Battani
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Al-Battani VII-a
|Al-Battani
|He-3, Al, Be
|Al-Battani VIII
|Al-Battani
|He-3, Al, Be
|Khayyam I
|Khayyam
|He-3, Al, Be
|Khayyam II-a
|Khayyam
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Khayyam III-a
|Khayyam
|He-3, Fe
|Khayyam III-b
|Khayyam
|He-3, Fe, HnCn, Yb
|Khayyam III-c
|Khayyam
|He-3, Al, Eu
|Khayyam IV-a
|Khayyam
|He-3, Al
|Moloch I-a
|Moloch
|He-3, Al
|Moloch IV
|Moloch
|He-3, Al
|Moloch V-c
|Moloch
|H20, He-3, Fe, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, Ag
|Moloch V-d
|Moloch
|H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Nd
|Moloch VI-b
|Moloch
|H20, He-3, Al, Ni, U, Co, Ir, Nd
|Shoza I-a
|Shoza
|He-3, Fe, Yb
|Shoza II-a
|Shoza
|H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Ni, U, SiH3Cl, Co
|Shoza III-a
|Shoza
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Shoza VII-a
|Shoza
|H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Pb, F, W
|Shoza VII-b
|Shoza
|H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb
|Shoza VIII-b
|Shoza
|H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Fe, Be, F, Au
|Arcturus I
|Arcturus
|He-3, Pb, U, Ir
|Muphrid I-a
|Muphrid
|He-3, Al
|Muphrid II-a
|Muphrid
|H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Be
|Muphrid III-a
|Muphrid
|He-3, Fe, Yb
|Muphrid III-b
|Muphrid
|He-3, Al
|Muphrid III-c
|Muphrid
|He-3, Al
|Muphrid V-d
|Muphrid
|H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Ni, Ar, C6Hn, Co
|Muphrid VI-c
|Muphrid
|He-3, Al
|Muphrid VIII-d
|Muphrid
|H20, He-3, Ni, Fe, Co
|Porrima I
|Porrima
|He-3, Fe
|Porrima I-a
|Porrima
|He-3, Fe, HnCn
|Porrima I-b
|Porrima
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Porrima II-b
|Porrima
|He-3, Al
|Porrima III
|Porrima
|H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Li
|Porrima III-a
|Porrima
|He-3, Al, Eu
|Porrima III-b
|Porrima
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Freya I
|Freya
|He-3, Al, Eu
|Freya IV
|Freya
|H20, He-3, Al, Ni, U, Co, Ir, Eu
|Freya IV-a
|Freya
|He-3, Fe
|Freya IV-b
|Freya
|He-3, Al, Eu
|Freya IV-c
|Freya
|He-3, Al
|Freya V
|Freya
|H20, He-3, Cl, Ni, Fe, Pb, SiH3Cl, Co
|Freya VI
|Freya
|He-3, Al
|Freya IX-c
|Freya
|H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Be, Eu
|Ixyll III-a
|Ixyll
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Ixyll VI-c
|Ixyll
|H20, He-3, Al, Fe, Pb, HnCn, Eu
|Ixyll VII-a
|Ixyll
|H20, He-3, Al, Cu, U, Be, F, Sb
|Ixyll VIII-a
|Ixyll
|He-3, Al, U, Be, Ir, Pu
|Bara I
|Bara
|He-3, Fe
|Bara II-a
|Bara
|He-3, Al, Be
|Bara III-a
|Bara
|He-3, Al, Be
|Bara IV
|Bara
|He-3, Fe, Ta
|Rutherford I
|Rutherford
|He-3, Al, Be
|Rutherford I-a
|Rutherford
|He-3, Al
|Rutherford I-b
|Rutherford
|He-3, Al
|Rutherford II-a
|Rutherford
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Rutherford III-a
|Rutherford
|He-3, Al, Be
|Rutherford IV-d
|Rutherford
|H20, He-3, Al, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, V
|Rutherford V-b
|Rutherford
|H20, He-3, Cl, Fe, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, Hg
|Rutherford VI-a
|Rutherford
|H20, He-3, Al, Cl, U, Be, Nd, Cs
|Heinlein I
|Heinlein
|He-3, Al, Be
|Heinlein II-a
|Heinlein
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Heinlein II-b
|Heinlein
|He-3, Fe
|Heinlein III-a
|Heinlein
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Heinlein V-b
|Heinlein
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd, Eu
|Heinlein V-c
|Heinlein
|He-3, Al
|Toliman I
|Toliman
|He-3, Al
|Toliman II-a
|Toliman
|He-3, Al, Be
|Toliman II-b
|Toliman
|He-3, Al
|Toliman II-c
|Toliman
|He-3, Al, Be
|Denebola I-a
|Denebola
|He-3, Al
|Denebola I-b
|Denebola
|H20, He-3, Cu, Fe, Pb, U, Ag, Ir
|Denebola III-a
|Denebola
|H20, He-3, Cl, Fe, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Ta, Yb
|Lantana I
|Lantana
|He-3, Al, Be
|Lantana III-a
|Lantana
|He-3, Al, Be
|Lantana VII
|Lantana
|He-3, Cl, Cu, Pb, Ag, Au
|Lantana VIII-c
|Lantana
|H20, He-3, Cl, Ni, Fe, Pb, SiH3Cl
|Lantana VIII-d
|Lantana
|H20, He-3, Cl, Ni, Co, Pt, Pd
|Rivera I-a
|Rivera
|H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Be, SiH3Cl, Nd
|Rivera II-a
|Rivera
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Rivera II-b
|Rivera
|He-3, Al
|Rivera II-c
|Rivera
|He-3, Al, Eu
|Rivera III
|Rivera
|He-3, Fe
|Rivera IV
|Rivera
|He-3, Fe, HnCn
|Rivera IV-a
|Rivera
|He-3, Al
|Nirvana II-a
|Nirvana
|He-3, Fe, HnCn
|Nirvana III-a
|Nirvana
|He-3, Al, Be
|Ursae Major I-a
|Ursae Majoris
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Ursae Major I-c
|Ursae Majoris
|He-3, Fe, Ta
|Ursae Minor I-a
|Ursae Minoris
|He-3, Al, Eu
|Ursae Minor I-b
|Ursae Minoris
|He-3, Fe, Ta
|Ursae Minor II-a
|Ursae Minoris
|He-3, Al, Eu
|Kumasi I-a
|Kumasi
|He-3, Fe, Ta
|Kumasi IV-a
|Kumasi
|He-3, Al, Be
|Kumasi VII-a
|Kumasi
|He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
|Kumasi VII-c
|Kumasi
|He-3, Fe
|Kumasi VIII-a
|Kumasi
|H20, He-3, Fe, Ar, C6Hn, Ne
|Groombridge II-a
|Groombridge
|He-3, Al
|Groombridge II-c
|Groombridge
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Groombridge IV
|Groombridge
|He-3, Al, Be
|Groombridge IV-a
|Groombridge
|He-3, Al
|Groombridge VI-a
|Groombridge
|H20, He-3, Al, Cu
|Celebrai IV
|Celebrai
|He-3, Al, Be
|Schrodinger I
|Schrodinger
|He-3, Al
|Schrodinger I-a
|Schrodinger
|He-3, Al, Be
|Schrodinger III-a
|Schrodinger
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Schrodinger V-a
|Schrodinger
|He-3, Fe
|Schrodinger VII-a
|Schrodinger
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Xi Ophiuchi I
|Xi Ophiuchi
|He-3, Al, Be
|Xi Ophiuchi III-a
|Xi Ophiuchi
|He-3, Fe
|Xi Ophiuchi V-a
|Xi Ophiuchi
|He-3, Fe, Yb
|Xi Ophiuchi VIII-c
|Xi Ophiuchi
|H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, Ar, Ag, V
|XI Ophiuchi IX
|Xi Ophiuchi
|He-3, Fe
|Zeta Ophiuchi II
|Zeta Ophiuchi
|He-3, Al, Be
|Zeta Ophiuchi III
|Zeta Ophiuchi
|He-3, Al, Be
|Zeta Ophiuchi III-a
|Zeta Ophiuchi
|He-3, Fe
|Zeta Ophiuchi IV-b
|Zeta Ophiuchi
|He-3, Fe
|Zeta Ophiuchi IV-d
|Zeta Ophiuchi
|He-3, Al, Be
|Feynman IV
|Feynman
|H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, C6Hn, SiH3Cl
|Feynman V-a
|Feynman
|He-3, Fe, HnCn
|Feynman VI-b
|Feynman
|He-3, Al, Be
|Feynman VII-b
|Feynman
|H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, Ar, Nd, Pu
|Feynman IX
|Feynman
|He-3, Al, Eu
|Linnaeus II-a
|Linnaeus
|He-3, Fe, Ta
|Linnaeus III-a
|Linnaeus
|He-3, Al, Be
|Linnaeus IV-b
|Linnaeus
|H20, He-3, Al, Fe, Pb, Be, HnCn, Yb
|Linnaeus V
|Linnaeus
|He-3, Al, Eu
|Linnaeus VII
|Linnaeus
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Tirna I
|Alpha Tirna
|He-3, Fe, Ta
|Tirna II-a
|Alpha Tirna
|He-3, Fe
|Tirna III-a
|Alpha Tirna
|He-3, Al, Be
|Tirna III-b
|Alpha Tirna
|He-3, Al, Be
|Tirna III-c
|Alpha Tirna
|He-3, Fe
|Tirna IV-a
|Alpha Tirna
|He-3, Fe, Ta
|Tirna VI-b
|Alpha Tirna
|H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Cu, F, Au, Eu
|Tirna VIII-e
|Alpha Tirna
|H20, He-3, Al, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, Ne
|Tirna B
|Beta Tirna
|He-3, Fe, HnCn
|Alchiba II-a
|Alchiba
|He-3, Al
|Alchiba III-a
|Alchiba
|H20, He-3, Al, Pb, W
|Alchiba III-b
|Alchiba
|He-3, Al
|Alchiba III-c
|Alchiba
|H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Be, Co, Nd, Pt
|Alchiba V-a
|Alchiba
|He-3, Fe, HnCn, Yb
|Alchiba VIII
|Alchiba
|He-3, Fe
|Alchiba VIII-b
|Alchiba
|He-3, Al
|Lontrah
|Nirah
|He-3, Al, Ni, U, Be
|Delah
|Nirah
|He-3, Fe, U, HnCn, Ir, Ta
|Serpentis I
|Serpentis
|He-3, Al, U, V
|Serpentis II-a
|Serpentis
|He-3, Al
|Sparta II-a
|Sparta
|He-3, Al
|Sparta III-a
|Sparta
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Sparta V-a
|Sparta
|He-3, Al, Be
|Sparta VIII-b
|Sparta
|H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Pb, Be, F
|Maal I
|Maal
|He-3, Fe, Yb
|Maal I-a
|Maal
|He-3, Al
|Maal I-b
|Maal
|He-3, Fe
|Maal II-a
|Maal
|He-3, Al
|Maal V-a
|Maal
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Maal VI-a
|Maal
|H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Pb, U, Be, Li
|Delta Vulpes III
|Delta Vulpes
|He-3, Al, Be
|Delta Vulpes III-a
|Delta Vulpes
|He-3, Fe, Ta
|Delta Vulpes V-c
|Delta Vulpes
|H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Cu, Fe, U, xF4
|Delta Vulpes VII
|Delta Vulpes
|He-3, Fe, HnCn
|Gamma Vulpes IV-b
|Gamma Vulpes
|He-3, Fe
|Gamma Vulpes IV-d
|Gamma Vulpes
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Bannoc III-a
|Bannoc
|He-3, Al, Be
|Bannoc Secondus I
|Bannoc Secondus
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Masada I
|Masada
|He-3, Al, Be
|Syrma I-a
|Syrma
|He-3, Al
|Syrma I-b
|Syrma
|He-3, Al, Be
|Syrma II-a
|Syrma
|He-3, Al, Be
|Syrma III
|Syrma
|H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Ar, C6Hn, Co, R-COC
|Syrma IV-a
|Syrma
|He-3, Al
|Bel I-a
|Bel
|He-3, Al, Be
|Bel III-a
|Bel
|He-3, Al, Be
|Bel III-b
|Bel
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Bel III-c
|Bel
|He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
|Bel V
|Bel
|He-3, Fe
|Foucault I
|Foucault
|He-3, Al, Be
|Foucault I-a
|Foucault
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Foucault I-b
|Foucault
|He-3, Al
|Foucault II-a
|Foucault
|He-3, Al, Be
|Foucault II-b
|Foucault
|He-3, Fe
|Foucault III-a
|Foucault
|He-3, Fe, HnCn
|Foucault III-b
|Foucault
|He-3, Al
|Foucault IV
|Foucault
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Foucault VI-c
|Foucault
|H20, He-3, Al, Cu, xF4
|Foucault VII-e
|Foucault
|H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, Ar, Nd, R-COC
|Kang I
|Kang
|He-3, Fe, Yb
|Kang II
|Kang
|He-3, Al, Be
|Kang IV-a
|Kang
|H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Ar
|Kang IV-b
|Kang
|He-3, Fe, Yb
|Kang IV-c
|Kang
|He-3, Al
|Kang VI-a
|Kang
|He-3, Al, Be
|Kang VIII-a
|Kang
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Bradbury I
|Bradbury
|He-3, Fe, HnCn, Yb
|Bradbury I-a
|Bradbury
|He-3, Al
|Bradbury I-b
|Bradbury
|He-3, Al
|Bradbury IV-a
|Bradbury
|He-3, Al, Eu
|McClure I
|McClure
|He-3, Al, Nd
|McClure I-a
|McClure
|He-3, Fe
|McClure II-a
|McClure
|He-3, Al
|McClure II-b
|McClure
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Newton I
|Newton
|He-3, Al
|Newton I-a
|Newton
|He-3, Al
|Newton II-a
|Newton
|He-3, Al, Be
|Newton II-b
|Newton
|He-3, Fe
|Newton VI
|Newton
|He-3, Fe
|Zosma III-a
|Zosma
|H20, He-3, Cl, U
|Bardeen I-a
|Bardeen
|He-3, Fe, Ta, Yb
|Bardeen III-a
|Bardeen
|He-3, Al
|Bardeen III-b
|Bardeen
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Nemeria II-a
|Nemeria
|He-3, Al, Be
|Nemeria III
|Nemeria
|He-3, Al, Be
|Nemeria III-a
|Nemeria
|He-3, Fe
|Nemeria V-c
|Nemeria
|H20, He-3, Cu, Fe, U, HnCn, xF4, V
|Nemeria VI-a
|Nemeria
|He-3, Al
|Charybdis IV-a
|Charybdis
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Charybdis VI-a
|Charybdis
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Leonis I
|Leonis
|He-3, Al, Cl, Pb, U, Be, Ag, Nd
|Leonis I-a
|Leonis
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Leonis I-b
|Leonis
|He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ag
|Leonis II
|Leonis
|He-3, Al, Pb, U, Be, Ag, Hg
|Leonis II-a
|Leonis
|He-3, Fe
|Zelazny II-a
|Zelazny
|He-3, Fe
|Rana I-a
|Rana
|He-3, Al
|Rana I-b
|Rana
|He-3, Fe
|Rana I-c
|Rana
|He-3, Al, Be
|Rana II-a
|Rana
|He-3, Al, Be
|Rana III-a
|Rana
|He-3, Fe, Yb
|Rana V-a
|Rana
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Katydid I-a
|Katydid
|H20, He-3, Cl, Fe, U, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Yb
|Algorab III-a
|Algorab
|H20, He-3, U, Ar
|Marduk I-a
|Marduk
|He-3, Al
|Marduk III-a
|Marduk
|He-3, Al, Be
|Marduk V-a
|Marduk
|He-3, Al, Eu
|Archimedes I-a
|Archimedes
|He-3, Al, Be
|Archimedes IV-a
|Archimedes
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Hawking I-a
|Hawking
|He-3, Fe
|Hawking IV-a
|Hawking
|He-3, Fe, HnCn, Ta, Yb
|Huygens I
|Huygens
|He-3, Fe
|Huygens I-a
|Huygens
|He-3, Al, Be
|Huygens II-a
|Huygens
|He-3, Al, Be
|Huygens II-b
|Huygens
|He-3, Al
|Huygens VII-c
|Huygens
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Verne II-a
|Verne
|He-3, Al, Be
|Verne III-a
|Verne
|He-3, Fe
|Verne VII-c
|Verne
|He-3, Al
|Bohr I-a
|Bohr
|He-3, Fe
|Bohr III-a
|Bohr
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Bohr III-b
|Bohr
|He-3, Al
|Bohr VI-c
|Bohr
|He-3, Al
|Fermi II-a
|Fermi
|He-3, Al, Be, Eu
|Fermi III-a
|Fermi
|He-3, Al, Eu
|Fermi III-b
|Fermi
|He-3, Fe
|Fermi IV-a
|Fermi
|He-3, Al, Be
|Fermi IV-b
|Fermi
|He-3, Al, Be
|Fermi V-a
|Fermi
|He-3, Al
|Fermi VI-a
|Fermi
|He-3, Fe
|Fermi VII-b
|Fermi
|H20, He-3, Al, Pb, W, Eu, Dy
|Fermi IX-d
|Fermi
|He-3, Al, Be
|Fermi X
|Fermi
|He-3, Fe, Ta, Yb
|Strix I
|Strix
|H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Fe, U, Be, HnCn
|Strix I-a
|Strix
|He-3, Fe
|Strix III-a
|Strix
|H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ag
|Strix IV-a
|Strix
|He-3, Fe
|Pyraas I
|Pyraas
|He-3, Al, Be
|Pyraas II-a
|Pyraas
|He-3, Al, Be
|Pyraas III-a
|Pyraas
|He-3, Al, Be
|Pyraas III-b
|Pyraas
|He-3, Al
|Pyraas VIII-a
|Pyraas
|H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Ni, Fe, Pb, SiH3Cl
|Pyraas VIII-b
|Pyraas
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Miatha
|Valo
|He-3, Al, Nd
|Navacci
|Valo
|He-3, Al, Eu
|Cantra
|Valo
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
|Prax
|Valo
|He-3, Al
|Hillex
|Valo
|He-3, Al
|Golga
|Valo
|He-3, Al
|Kindi
|Valo
|He-3, Al, Be, Nd
What Is Helium-3 (He-3) Used For In Starfield?
Helium-3 (He-3) is used in 3 crafting recipes that we know of so far.
Weapon Workbench
|Foregrip With Laser Sight
|Laser Mod
|Laser Sight
|Laser Mod
|Red Dot Sight
|Optic Mod