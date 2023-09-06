Starfield | Where To Get Helium-3 (He-3)

Helium-3 (He-3)

Common inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
MASS
0.5
VALUE
5

Helium-3 (He-3) is a Ccommon Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures.

Crafting Recipes

All Planets With Helium-3 (He-3)

Helium-3 (He-3) can be harvested or extracted from the 473 Planets or Moons listed below.

There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, at these locations and others will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.

Kreet Narion H20, He-3, Fe, Pb, Ar, HnCn, Ag, Ne
Vectera Narion H20, He-3, Fe, Pb, Ar, HnCn, Ag, Ne
Magreth Narion He-3, Pb, Al
Hyperia Narion He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Andraphon Narion He-3, Al, Fe, Be, Eu
Danra Narion He-3, Al, U, Ir
Podius Narion He-3, Fe
Gryphus Narion He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
Kurtz Alpha Centauri He-3, Al
Curbeam Alpha Centauri He-3, Al
Grissom Alpha Centauri He-3, Fe
Zamka Alpha Centauri H20, He-3, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Co, V
Mercury Sol He-3, Al, Nd
Luna Sol He-3, Fe
Callisto Sol He-3, Fe
Io Sol He-3, Fe
Procyon III-a Procyon A He-3, Fe
Procyon IV-a Procyon A He-3, Al
Procyon-B I Procyon B He-3, Al, Nd
Frost Barnard’s Star H20, He-3, Pb
Altair III-b Altair He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Altair III-c Altair He-3, Al, Be
Altair V Altair He-3, Al, Be
Luyten’s Rock Luyten’s Star H20, He-3, Cl, Fe, Ar, HnCn, Li, Ta
Sirius I Sirius He-3, Fe, HnCn
Sirius II-a Sirius H20, He-3, Fe, U, Ar, C6Hn
Kapteyn I Kapteyn’s Star H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Pt, V
Tau Ceti I Tau Ceti He-3, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Pt, V, Pd
Tau Ceti II-a Tau Ceti He-3, Al, Nd
Tau Ceti IV-a Tau Ceti He-3, Al, Be
Tau Ceti IV-b Tau Ceti He-3, Fe
Tau Ceti VII Tau Ceti He-3, Al
Tau Ceti VII-a Tau Ceti He-3, Al
Eridani III-a Eridani He-3, Fe, HnCn
Eridani III-b Eridani H20, He-3, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, Ir, V
Eridani III-c Eridani He-3, Al
Eridani IV-a Eridani He-3, Al
Eridani IV-b Eridani He-3, Al, Be, Nd, Eu
Eridani IV-c Eridani He-3, Al, Eu
Eridani VII-c Eridani H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, W, Ti, Eu
Eridani VIII-b Eridani H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, Be, Co, Ag
Volii Gamma Volii He-3, Fe
Volii Tau Volii He-3, Fe
Volii Psi Volii He-3, Fe
Volii Phi Volii He-3, Al, Nd
Mir II Sakharov He-3, Al
Ananke Olympus He-3, Al, Eu
Pontus Olympus He-3, Al, Be
Thalassa Olympus He-3, Al
Orphius Olympus He-3, Fe
Cybele Olympus He-3, Al
Aranae I Aranae He-3, Al, Be
Aranae II Aranae He-3, Al
Aranae II-a Aranae He-3, Al
Aranae II-b Aranae He-3, Al
Aranae III Aranae He-3, Fe
Aranae IV-a Aranae He-3, Fe, Ta
Aranae IV-b Aranae He-3, Fe, HnCn
Oborum III-b Oborum Prime He-3, Al, Nd
Guniibuu I Guniibuu He-3, Al
Guniibuu I-a Guniibuu He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Guniibuu I-b Guniibuu He-3, Al, Nd
Guniibuu III-b Guniibuu He-3, Al
Guniibuu III-c Guniibuu He-3, Al
Guniibuu IV-a Guniibuu He-3, Fe
Guniibuu IV-b Guniibuu He-3, Al, Nd
Guniibuu VI-c Guniibuu He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Indum I-a Indum He-3, Al
Indum V-a Indum He-3, Fe, HnCn, Yb
Chthonia Wolf He-3, Al, Be
Bessel II Bessel He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Bessel III Bessel He-3, Al
Bessel III-a Bessel He-3, Al, Be
Andromas III Andromas H20, He-3, Al, Ar, Be, Eu, Ne
Andromas VI-b Andromas H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Fe, Be, F, HnCn
Vega I-b Vega He-3, Al
Antherum Cheyenne He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Bindi Cheyenne He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Ag
Burran Cheyenne He-3, Fe
Rell Cheyenne He-3, Al, Be
Grizzit Cheyenne He-3, Al, Be
Smet Cheyenne He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Rocklock Kryx He-3, Fe
Candore Kryx He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Nox Kryx He-3, Al, Be
Boron Kryx He-3, Al, Be
Jaffa I-a Jaffa He-3, Fe, HnCn
Jaffa IV-a Jaffa He-3, Al, Be
Jaffa VI-c Jaffa He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
Jaffa VII-a Jaffa He-3, Fe
Vesta Lunaris Lunara He-3, Al
Numitor Lunara He-3, Al, Be
Remus Lunara He-3, Fe, HnCn
Romulus Lunara He-3, Al, Be
Earrach Lunara He-3, Fe, HnCn
Gaea Lunara He-3, Al, Nd
Crius Lunara He-3, Al
Coeus Lunara He-3, Fe
Nyarloth Lunara He-3, Fe
Az-Valok Lunara He-3, Fe
Reva’s World Lunara He-3, Al
Copernicus III-a Copernicus He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Copernicus VI Copernicus He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
Tidacha I-a Tidacha He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Tidacha I-b Tidacha He-3, Fe, Ta
Tidacha I-c Tidacha He-3, Fe, Yb
Heisenberg IX Heisenberg He-3, Al, Be
Alpha Marae V Alpha Marae He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Beta Marae I-a Beta Marae He-3, Fe
Beta Marae II-a Beta Marae He-3, Al, Nd
Beta Marae III-a Beta Marae He-3, Fe
Beta Marae V-a Beta Marae He-3, Al
Leviathan I Leviathan He-3, Fe
Leviathan II Leviathan He-3, Al, Be, Nd, Eu
Leviathan VI-b Leviathan H20, He-3, Cl, Fe, SiH3Cl, Xe
Leviathan VII Leviathan He-3, Al
Maheo II Maheo H20, He-3, Cu, Fe, Pb, HnCn, xF4, Yb
Maheo III Maheo He-3, Al, Be
Maheo III-a Maheo He-3, Al, Be
Maheo III-b Maheo He-3, Al
Maheo VI Maheo He-3, Al, Be
Maheo VI-a Maheo He-3, Fe
Carinae I Carinae He-3, Al, Be
Carinae II Carinae H20, He-3, Al, Ar, Nd, Ne
Carinae II-a Carinae He-3, Al, Be
Alpha Andraste I Alpha Andraste He-3, Al
Alpha Andraste I-a Alpha Andraste He-3, Fe
Alpha Andraste II Alpha Andraste He-3, Al, Cl, Fe, Be, Ta
Beta Andraste I-a Beta Andraste H20, He-3, Cu, Ni, U, F, Ir, V
Curie Delta Pavonis He-3, Al
Worthless Delta Pavonis He-3, Fe
Bitsy Delta Pavonis He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Nascent Delta Pavonis He-3, Fe
Rudiment Delta Pavonis He-3, Fe
Bose Delta Pavonis He-3, Fe
Bode Delta Pavonis He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Herald Delta Pavonis He-3, Al, Be
Cassiopeia II-a Eta Cassiopeia H20, He-3, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, W
Cassiopeia III-a Eta Cassiopeia He-3, Al
Piazzi III Piazzi He-3, Al
Piazzi III-a Piazzi He-3, Al
Piazzi III-b Piazzi He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Piazzi IV-a Piazzi He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Piazzi IV-b Piazzi He-3, Fe
Piazzi V Piazzi He-3, Fe, HnCn
Piazzi V-a Piazzi He-3, Fe
Piazzi V-b Piazzi He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Piazzi V-c Piazzi He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Piazzi VI Piazzi He-3, Al
Piazzi VI-a Piazzi He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Piazzi VI-b Piazzi He-3, Al, Be
Nikola II-a Nikola He-3, Fe
Nikola III-a Nikola He-3, Al
Nikola III-b Nikola He-3, Al, Be
Nikola IV Nikola He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Nikola IV-a Nikola He-3, Fe
Nikola V Nikola He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Nikola VI Nikola He-3, Al, Be
Nikola VI-a Nikola He-3, Fe
Nikola VI-b Nikola He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Nikola VIII Nikola He-3, Al
Nikola IX Nikola He-3, Al
Rasalhague I-a Rasalhague He-3, Al, Be
Rasalhague IV Rasalhague He-3, Fe
Decaran II Decaran He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Decaran IV Decaran He-3, Al, Be
Decaran V Decaran He-3, Al, Be
Decaran V-a Decaran He-3, Fe
Decaran V-b Decaran He-3, Al, Be
Decaran VII Decaran He-3, Al
Decaran VII-b Decaran He-3, U, Ir, Vy
Decaran VIII-a Decaran He-3, Fe
Decaran IX Decaran He-3, Al, Be
Ternion I Alpha Ternion He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Ternion III-a Alpha Ternion He-3, Fe
Ternion VI-a Alpha Ternion He-3, Al, Be
Ternion VII Alpha Ternion H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Be, SiH3Cl, Li
Beta Ternion III-a Beta Ternion H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Ni, SiH3Cl
Proxima Ternion I-a Proxima Ternion He-3, Al
Proxima Ternion I-c Proxima Ternion He-3, Fe
Proxima Ternion IV-a Proxima Ternion He-3, Al, Eu
Enlil IV-a Enlil He-3, Al
Enlil VII-a Enlil He-3, Fe
Hyla I-a Hyla He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Hyla II-a Hyla He-3, Al, Eu
Hyla III Hyla H20, He-3, Al, Pb, Be, Nd, Hg
Hyla V Hyla H20, He-3, Al, Pb, Ag, Nd, Hg
Al-Battani I Al-Battani He-3, Fe
Al-Battani I-a Al-Battani He-3, Al, Be
Al-Battani I-b Al-Battani He-3, Al, Be
Al-Battani I-c Al-Battani He-3, Fe, Ta
Al-Battani III-a Al-Battani He-3, Fe
Al-Battani III-b Al-Battani He-3, Al, Be
Al-Battani IV-a Al-Battani He-3, Fe
Al-Battani V Al-Battani He-3, Fe
Al-Battani V-a Al-Battani He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Al-Battani VII-a Al-Battani He-3, Al, Be
Al-Battani VIII Al-Battani He-3, Al, Be
Khayyam I Khayyam He-3, Al, Be
Khayyam II-a Khayyam He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Khayyam III-a Khayyam He-3, Fe
Khayyam III-b Khayyam He-3, Fe, HnCn, Yb
Khayyam III-c Khayyam He-3, Al, Eu
Khayyam IV-a Khayyam He-3, Al
Moloch I-a Moloch He-3, Al
Moloch IV Moloch He-3, Al
Moloch V-c Moloch H20, He-3, Fe, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, Ag
Moloch V-d Moloch H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Nd
Moloch VI-b Moloch H20, He-3, Al, Ni, U, Co, Ir, Nd
Shoza I-a Shoza He-3, Fe, Yb
Shoza II-a Shoza H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Ni, U, SiH3Cl, Co
Shoza III-a Shoza He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Shoza VII-a Shoza H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Pb, F, W
Shoza VII-b Shoza H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb
Shoza VIII-b Shoza H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Fe, Be, F, Au
Arcturus I Arcturus He-3, Pb, U, Ir
Muphrid I-a Muphrid He-3, Al
Muphrid II-a Muphrid H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Be
Muphrid III-a Muphrid He-3, Fe, Yb
Muphrid III-b Muphrid He-3, Al
Muphrid III-c Muphrid He-3, Al
Muphrid V-d Muphrid H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Ni, Ar, C6Hn, Co
Muphrid VI-c Muphrid He-3, Al
Muphrid VIII-d Muphrid H20, He-3, Ni, Fe, Co
Porrima I Porrima He-3, Fe
Porrima I-a Porrima He-3, Fe, HnCn
Porrima I-b Porrima He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Porrima II-b Porrima He-3, Al
Porrima III Porrima H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Li
Porrima III-a Porrima He-3, Al, Eu
Porrima III-b Porrima He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Freya I Freya He-3, Al, Eu
Freya IV Freya H20, He-3, Al, Ni, U, Co, Ir, Eu
Freya IV-a Freya He-3, Fe
Freya IV-b Freya He-3, Al, Eu
Freya IV-c Freya He-3, Al
Freya V Freya H20, He-3, Cl, Ni, Fe, Pb, SiH3Cl, Co
Freya VI Freya He-3, Al
Freya IX-c Freya H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Be, Eu
Ixyll III-a Ixyll He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Ixyll VI-c Ixyll H20, He-3, Al, Fe, Pb, HnCn, Eu
Ixyll VII-a Ixyll H20, He-3, Al, Cu, U, Be, F, Sb
Ixyll VIII-a Ixyll He-3, Al, U, Be, Ir, Pu
Bara I Bara He-3, Fe
Bara II-a Bara He-3, Al, Be
Bara III-a Bara He-3, Al, Be
Bara IV Bara He-3, Fe, Ta
Rutherford I Rutherford He-3, Al, Be
Rutherford I-a Rutherford He-3, Al
Rutherford I-b Rutherford He-3, Al
Rutherford II-a Rutherford He-3, Al, Nd
Rutherford III-a Rutherford He-3, Al, Be
Rutherford IV-d Rutherford H20, He-3, Al, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, V
Rutherford V-b Rutherford H20, He-3, Cl, Fe, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, Hg
Rutherford VI-a Rutherford H20, He-3, Al, Cl, U, Be, Nd, Cs
Heinlein I Heinlein He-3, Al, Be
Heinlein II-a Heinlein He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Heinlein II-b Heinlein He-3, Fe
Heinlein III-a Heinlein He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Heinlein V-b Heinlein He-3, Al, Be, Nd, Eu
Heinlein V-c Heinlein He-3, Al
Toliman I Toliman He-3, Al
Toliman II-a Toliman He-3, Al, Be
Toliman II-b Toliman He-3, Al
Toliman II-c Toliman He-3, Al, Be
Denebola I-a Denebola He-3, Al
Denebola I-b Denebola H20, He-3, Cu, Fe, Pb, U, Ag, Ir
Denebola III-a Denebola H20, He-3, Cl, Fe, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Ta, Yb
Lantana I Lantana He-3, Al, Be
Lantana III-a Lantana He-3, Al, Be
Lantana VII Lantana He-3, Cl, Cu, Pb, Ag, Au
Lantana VIII-c Lantana H20, He-3, Cl, Ni, Fe, Pb, SiH3Cl
Lantana VIII-d Lantana H20, He-3, Cl, Ni, Co, Pt, Pd
Rivera I-a Rivera H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Be, SiH3Cl, Nd
Rivera II-a Rivera He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Rivera II-b Rivera He-3, Al
Rivera II-c Rivera He-3, Al, Eu
Rivera III Rivera He-3, Fe
Rivera IV Rivera He-3, Fe, HnCn
Rivera IV-a Rivera He-3, Al
Nirvana II-a Nirvana He-3, Fe, HnCn
Nirvana III-a Nirvana He-3, Al, Be
Ursae Major I-a Ursae Majoris He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Ursae Major I-c Ursae Majoris He-3, Fe, Ta
Ursae Minor I-a Ursae Minoris He-3, Al, Eu
Ursae Minor I-b Ursae Minoris He-3, Fe, Ta
Ursae Minor II-a Ursae Minoris He-3, Al, Eu
Kumasi I-a Kumasi He-3, Fe, Ta
Kumasi IV-a Kumasi He-3, Al, Be
Kumasi VII-a Kumasi He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
Kumasi VII-c Kumasi He-3, Fe
Kumasi VIII-a Kumasi H20, He-3, Fe, Ar, C6Hn, Ne
Groombridge II-a Groombridge He-3, Al
Groombridge II-c Groombridge He-3, Al, Nd
Groombridge IV Groombridge He-3, Al, Be
Groombridge IV-a Groombridge He-3, Al
Groombridge VI-a Groombridge H20, He-3, Al, Cu
Celebrai IV Celebrai He-3, Al, Be
Schrodinger I Schrodinger He-3, Al
Schrodinger I-a Schrodinger He-3, Al, Be
Schrodinger III-a Schrodinger He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Schrodinger V-a Schrodinger He-3, Fe
Schrodinger VII-a Schrodinger He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Xi Ophiuchi I Xi Ophiuchi He-3, Al, Be
Xi Ophiuchi III-a Xi Ophiuchi He-3, Fe
Xi Ophiuchi V-a Xi Ophiuchi He-3, Fe, Yb
Xi Ophiuchi VIII-c Xi Ophiuchi H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, Ar, Ag, V
XI Ophiuchi IX Xi Ophiuchi He-3, Fe
Zeta Ophiuchi II Zeta Ophiuchi He-3, Al, Be
Zeta Ophiuchi III Zeta Ophiuchi He-3, Al, Be
Zeta Ophiuchi III-a Zeta Ophiuchi He-3, Fe
Zeta Ophiuchi IV-b Zeta Ophiuchi He-3, Fe
Zeta Ophiuchi IV-d Zeta Ophiuchi He-3, Al, Be
Feynman IV Feynman H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, C6Hn, SiH3Cl
Feynman V-a Feynman He-3, Fe, HnCn
Feynman VI-b Feynman He-3, Al, Be
Feynman VII-b Feynman H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, Ar, Nd, Pu
Feynman IX Feynman He-3, Al, Eu
Linnaeus II-a Linnaeus He-3, Fe, Ta
Linnaeus III-a Linnaeus He-3, Al, Be
Linnaeus IV-b Linnaeus H20, He-3, Al, Fe, Pb, Be, HnCn, Yb
Linnaeus V Linnaeus He-3, Al, Eu
Linnaeus VII Linnaeus He-3, Al, Nd
Tirna I Alpha Tirna He-3, Fe, Ta
Tirna II-a Alpha Tirna He-3, Fe
Tirna III-a Alpha Tirna He-3, Al, Be
Tirna III-b Alpha Tirna He-3, Al, Be
Tirna III-c Alpha Tirna He-3, Fe
Tirna IV-a Alpha Tirna He-3, Fe, Ta
Tirna VI-b Alpha Tirna H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Cu, F, Au, Eu
Tirna VIII-e Alpha Tirna H20, He-3, Al, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, Ne
Tirna B Beta Tirna He-3, Fe, HnCn
Alchiba II-a Alchiba He-3, Al
Alchiba III-a Alchiba H20, He-3, Al, Pb, W
Alchiba III-b Alchiba He-3, Al
Alchiba III-c Alchiba H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Be, Co, Nd, Pt
Alchiba V-a Alchiba He-3, Fe, HnCn, Yb
Alchiba VIII Alchiba He-3, Fe
Alchiba VIII-b Alchiba He-3, Al
Lontrah Nirah He-3, Al, Ni, U, Be
Delah Nirah He-3, Fe, U, HnCn, Ir, Ta
Serpentis I Serpentis He-3, Al, U, V
Serpentis II-a Serpentis He-3, Al
Sparta II-a Sparta He-3, Al
Sparta III-a Sparta He-3, Al, Nd
Sparta V-a Sparta He-3, Al, Be
Sparta VIII-b Sparta H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Pb, Be, F
Maal I Maal He-3, Fe, Yb
Maal I-a Maal He-3, Al
Maal I-b Maal He-3, Fe
Maal II-a Maal He-3, Al
Maal V-a Maal He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Maal VI-a Maal H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Pb, U, Be, Li
Delta Vulpes III Delta Vulpes He-3, Al, Be
Delta Vulpes III-a Delta Vulpes He-3, Fe, Ta
Delta Vulpes V-c Delta Vulpes H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Cu, Fe, U, xF4
Delta Vulpes VII Delta Vulpes He-3, Fe, HnCn
Gamma Vulpes IV-b Gamma Vulpes He-3, Fe
Gamma Vulpes IV-d Gamma Vulpes He-3, Al, Nd
Bannoc III-a Bannoc He-3, Al, Be
Bannoc Secondus I Bannoc Secondus He-3, Al, Nd
Masada I Masada He-3, Al, Be
Syrma I-a Syrma He-3, Al
Syrma I-b Syrma He-3, Al, Be
Syrma II-a Syrma He-3, Al, Be
Syrma III Syrma H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Ar, C6Hn, Co, R-COC
Syrma IV-a Syrma He-3, Al
Bel I-a Bel He-3, Al, Be
Bel III-a Bel He-3, Al, Be
Bel III-b Bel He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Bel III-c Bel He-3, Al, Nd, Eu
Bel V Bel He-3, Fe
Foucault I Foucault He-3, Al, Be
Foucault I-a Foucault He-3, Al, Nd
Foucault I-b Foucault He-3, Al
Foucault II-a Foucault He-3, Al, Be
Foucault II-b Foucault He-3, Fe
Foucault III-a Foucault He-3, Fe, HnCn
Foucault III-b Foucault He-3, Al
Foucault IV Foucault He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Foucault VI-c Foucault H20, He-3, Al, Cu, xF4
Foucault VII-e Foucault H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, Ar, Nd, R-COC
Kang I Kang He-3, Fe, Yb
Kang II Kang He-3, Al, Be
Kang IV-a Kang H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Ar
Kang IV-b Kang He-3, Fe, Yb
Kang IV-c Kang He-3, Al
Kang VI-a Kang He-3, Al, Be
Kang VIII-a Kang He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Bradbury I Bradbury He-3, Fe, HnCn, Yb
Bradbury I-a Bradbury He-3, Al
Bradbury I-b Bradbury He-3, Al
Bradbury IV-a Bradbury He-3, Al, Eu
McClure I McClure He-3, Al, Nd
McClure I-a McClure He-3, Fe
McClure II-a McClure He-3, Al
McClure II-b McClure He-3, Al, Nd
Newton I Newton He-3, Al
Newton I-a Newton He-3, Al
Newton II-a Newton He-3, Al, Be
Newton II-b Newton He-3, Fe
Newton VI Newton He-3, Fe
Zosma III-a Zosma H20, He-3, Cl, U
Bardeen I-a Bardeen He-3, Fe, Ta, Yb
Bardeen III-a Bardeen He-3, Al
Bardeen III-b Bardeen He-3, Al, Nd
Nemeria II-a Nemeria He-3, Al, Be
Nemeria III Nemeria He-3, Al, Be
Nemeria III-a Nemeria He-3, Fe
Nemeria V-c Nemeria H20, He-3, Cu, Fe, U, HnCn, xF4, V
Nemeria VI-a Nemeria He-3, Al
Charybdis IV-a Charybdis He-3, Al, Nd
Charybdis VI-a Charybdis He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Leonis I Leonis He-3, Al, Cl, Pb, U, Be, Ag, Nd
Leonis I-a Leonis He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Leonis I-b Leonis He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ag
Leonis II Leonis He-3, Al, Pb, U, Be, Ag, Hg
Leonis II-a Leonis He-3, Fe
Zelazny II-a Zelazny He-3, Fe
Rana I-a Rana He-3, Al
Rana I-b Rana He-3, Fe
Rana I-c Rana He-3, Al, Be
Rana II-a Rana He-3, Al, Be
Rana III-a Rana He-3, Fe, Yb
Rana V-a Rana He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Katydid I-a Katydid H20, He-3, Cl, Fe, U, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Yb
Algorab III-a Algorab H20, He-3, U, Ar
Marduk I-a Marduk He-3, Al
Marduk III-a Marduk He-3, Al, Be
Marduk V-a Marduk He-3, Al, Eu
Archimedes I-a Archimedes He-3, Al, Be
Archimedes IV-a Archimedes He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Hawking I-a Hawking He-3, Fe
Hawking IV-a Hawking He-3, Fe, HnCn, Ta, Yb
Huygens I Huygens He-3, Fe
Huygens I-a Huygens He-3, Al, Be
Huygens II-a Huygens He-3, Al, Be
Huygens II-b Huygens He-3, Al
Huygens VII-c Huygens He-3, Al, Nd
Verne II-a Verne He-3, Al, Be
Verne III-a Verne He-3, Fe
Verne VII-c Verne He-3, Al
Bohr I-a Bohr He-3, Fe
Bohr III-a Bohr He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Bohr III-b Bohr He-3, Al
Bohr VI-c Bohr He-3, Al
Fermi II-a Fermi He-3, Al, Be, Eu
Fermi III-a Fermi He-3, Al, Eu
Fermi III-b Fermi He-3, Fe
Fermi IV-a Fermi He-3, Al, Be
Fermi IV-b Fermi He-3, Al, Be
Fermi V-a Fermi He-3, Al
Fermi VI-a Fermi He-3, Fe
Fermi VII-b Fermi H20, He-3, Al, Pb, W, Eu, Dy
Fermi IX-d Fermi He-3, Al, Be
Fermi X Fermi He-3, Fe, Ta, Yb
Strix I Strix H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Fe, U, Be, HnCn
Strix I-a Strix He-3, Fe
Strix III-a Strix H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ag
Strix IV-a Strix He-3, Fe
Pyraas I Pyraas He-3, Al, Be
Pyraas II-a Pyraas He-3, Al, Be
Pyraas III-a Pyraas He-3, Al, Be
Pyraas III-b Pyraas He-3, Al
Pyraas VIII-a Pyraas H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Ni, Fe, Pb, SiH3Cl
Pyraas VIII-b Pyraas He-3, Al, Nd
Miatha Valo He-3, Al, Nd
Navacci Valo He-3, Al, Eu
Cantra Valo He-3, Al, Be, Nd
Prax Valo He-3, Al
Hillex Valo He-3, Al
Golga Valo He-3, Al
Kindi Valo He-3, Al, Be, Nd

What Is Helium-3 (He-3) Used For In Starfield?

Helium-3 (He-3) is used in 3 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Weapon Workbench

Foregrip With Laser Sight Laser Mod
Laser Sight Laser Mod
Red Dot Sight Optic Mod

