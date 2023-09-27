Starfield | Where To Get Immunostimulant

Immunostimulant Unique organic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting. MASS

1.3 VALUE

58

Immunostimulant is a Common Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Research, Mods, and Structures.

Where To Get Immunostimulant

There is a random chance at many different points of interests, such as caves and outposts, to loot Immunostimulant in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout. Stay tuned as we look for specific vendors with a resupplying stock of Immunostimulant.

Immunostimulant Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

player.additem 000055B3

What Is Immunostimulant Used For In Starfield?

Immunostimulant is used in 2 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Cooking Station