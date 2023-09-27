Starfield | Where To Get Ionic Liquids (IL)

Ionic Liquids (IL) Exotic inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting. MASS

0.8 VALUE

23

Ionic Liquids (IL) is an Exotic Tier 3 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures. It has a Mass of 0.8 and Value of 23. This makes it a low value per weight item.

Ionic Liquids Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

player.additem 0000557A

All Planets With Ionic Liquids (IL)

Ionic Liquids (IL) can be harvested or extracted from the 21 Planets or Moons listed below. There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.

What Is Ionic Liquids (IL) Used For In Starfield?

Ionic Liquids (IL) is used in 2 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Industrial Workbench

Isotopic Coolant Material

Simple Fabricator