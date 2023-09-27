Starfield | Where To Get Ionic Liquids (IL)

Ionic Liquids (IL)
Exotic inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
MASS
0.8
VALUE
23
Ionic Liquids (IL) is an Exotic Tier 3 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures. It has a Mass of 0.8 and Value of 23. This makes it a low value per weight item.
Ionic Liquids Item Code
Players can spawn this item with the following console command:
- player.additem 0000557A
All Planets With Ionic Liquids (IL)
Ionic Liquids (IL) can be harvested or extracted from the 21 Planets or Moons listed below. There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.
|Niira
|Narion
|H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, Ar, C6Hn, F, IL
|Procyon III
|Procyon A
|H20, Cu, Ar, F, xF4, IL, Ne
|Volii Epsilon
|Volii
|H20, Pb, Cl, Cu, SiH3Cl, F, IL
|Wellish
|Cheyenne
|H20, Cu, IL
|Beta Marae III
|Beta Marae
|H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, IL
|Hyla VIII-a
|Hyla
|H20, Cu, xF4, IL
|Al-Battani II
|Al-Battani
|H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, HnCn, IL, Dy
|Khayyam VI-e
|Khayyam
|H20, Cu, xF4, IL
|Muphrid VII-c
|Muphrid
|H20, Cu, IL
|Ixyll VI-a
|Ixyll
|H20, Cu, F, IL
|Nirvana II
|Nirvana
|H20, Cu, Fe, U, F, xF4, V, IL
|Kumasi VII-b
|Kumasi
|H20, Cu, F, xF4, IL
|Kumasi VIII-c
|Kumasi
|H20, Cu, F, IL
|Feynman V
|Feynman
|H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, F, Co, W, IL
|Tirna II
|Alpha Tirna
|H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, F, IL, Dy
|Sparta IV
|Sparta
|H20, Cl, Cu, HnCn, SiH3Cl, F, IL
|Masada VII-b
|Masada
|H20, Cu, IL
|Foucault VIII-a
|Foucault
|H20, Cu, F, IL
|Rana VIII
|Rana
|H20, Cu, F, xF4, IL
|Archimedes IV
|Archimedes
|H20, Cu, Pb, F, Hg, IL
|Pyraas VII-a
|Pyraas
|H20, Cu, F, IL
What Is Ionic Liquids (IL) Used For In Starfield?
Ionic Liquids (IL) is used in 2 crafting recipes that we know of so far.
Industrial Workbench
|Isotopic Coolant
|Material
Simple Fabricator
|Isotopic Coolant
|Material