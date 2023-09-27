Starfield | Where To Get Ionic Liquids (IL)

Ionic Liquids (IL)

Exotic inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
MASS
0.8
VALUE
23

Ionic Liquids (IL) is an Exotic Tier 3 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures. It has a Mass of 0.8 and Value of 23. This makes it a low value per weight item.

Crafting Recipes

Ionic Liquids Item Code

Players can spawn this item with the following console command:

  • player.additem 0000557A

All Planets With Ionic Liquids (IL)

Ionic Liquids (IL) can be harvested or extracted from the 21 Planets or Moons listed below. There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.

Niira Narion H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, Ar, C6Hn, F, IL
Procyon III Procyon A H20, Cu, Ar, F, xF4, IL, Ne
Volii Epsilon Volii H20, Pb, Cl, Cu, SiH3Cl, F, IL
Wellish Cheyenne H20, Cu, IL
Beta Marae III Beta Marae H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, IL
Hyla VIII-a Hyla H20, Cu, xF4, IL
Al-Battani II Al-Battani H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, HnCn, IL, Dy
Khayyam VI-e Khayyam H20, Cu, xF4, IL
Muphrid VII-c Muphrid H20, Cu, IL
Ixyll VI-a Ixyll H20, Cu, F, IL
Nirvana II Nirvana H20, Cu, Fe, U, F, xF4, V, IL
Kumasi VII-b Kumasi H20, Cu, F, xF4, IL
Kumasi VIII-c Kumasi H20, Cu, F, IL
Feynman V Feynman H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, F, Co, W, IL
Tirna II Alpha Tirna H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, F, IL, Dy
Sparta IV Sparta H20, Cl, Cu, HnCn, SiH3Cl, F, IL
Masada VII-b Masada H20, Cu, IL
Foucault VIII-a Foucault H20, Cu, F, IL
Rana VIII Rana H20, Cu, F, xF4, IL
Archimedes IV Archimedes H20, Cu, Pb, F, Hg, IL
Pyraas VII-a Pyraas H20, Cu, F, IL

What Is Ionic Liquids (IL) Used For In Starfield?

Ionic Liquids (IL) is used in 2 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Industrial Workbench

Isotopic Coolant Material

Simple Fabricator

Isotopic Coolant Material

