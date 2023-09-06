Starfield | Where To Get Iron (Fe)

Iron (Fe) Common inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting. MASS

0.6 VALUE

8

Iron (Fe) is a Ccommon Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures.

All Planets With Iron (Fe)

Iron (Fe) can be harvested or extracted from the 316 Planets or Moons listed below.

There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, at these locations and others will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.

What Is Iron (Fe) Used For In Starfield?

Iron (Fe) is used in 22 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Outpost Development

Extractor – Iron Structure Industrial Workbench Structure Cooking Station Structure Pharmaceutical Lab Structure Weapon Workbench Structure

Research Lab

Manufacturing 1 Research Manufacturing 2 Research Barrel Mods 1 Research

Industrial Workbench

Adaptive Frame Material Austenitic Manifold Material

Simple Fabricator

Adaptive Frame Material Austenitic Manifold Material

Weapon Workbench