Starfield | Where To Get Iron (Fe)

Iron (Fe)
Common inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
MASS
0.6
VALUE
8
Iron (Fe) is a Ccommon Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures.
All Planets With Iron (Fe)
Iron (Fe) can be harvested or extracted from the 316 Planets or Moons listed below.
There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, at these locations and others will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.
What Is Iron (Fe) Used For In Starfield?
Iron (Fe) is used in 22 crafting recipes that we know of so far.
Outpost Development
|Extractor – Iron
|Structure
|Industrial Workbench
|Structure
|Cooking Station
|Structure
|Pharmaceutical Lab
|Structure
|Weapon Workbench
|Structure
Research Lab
|Manufacturing 1
|Research
|Manufacturing 2
|Research
|Barrel Mods 1
|Research
Industrial Workbench
|Adaptive Frame
|Material
|Austenitic Manifold
|Material
Simple Fabricator
|Adaptive Frame
|Material
|Austenitic Manifold
|Material
Weapon Workbench
|Extended Barrel
|Barrel Mod
|Long Barrel
|Barrel Mod
|Short Barrel
|Barrel Mod
|Standard Barrel
|Barrel Mod
|Tech Barrel
|Barrel Mod
|Standard Cover
|Cover Mod
|Standard Whitehot Rounds
|Magazine and Battery Mod
|Whitehot Rounds
|Magazine and Battery Mod
|No Mod
|Muzzle Mod
|Standard Muzzle
|Muzzle Mod