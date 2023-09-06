Starfield | Where To Get Iron (Fe)

Iron (Fe)

Common inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
MASS
0.6
VALUE
8

Iron (Fe) is a Ccommon Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures.

Crafting Recipes

All Planets With Iron (Fe)

Iron (Fe) can be harvested or extracted from the 316 Planets or Moons listed below.

There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, at these locations and others will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.

Kreet Narion H20, He-3, Fe, Pb, Ar, HnCn, Ag, Ne
Vectera Narion H20, He-3, Fe, Pb, Ar, HnCn, Ag, Ne
Andraphon Narion He-3, Al, Fe, Be, Eu
Podius Narion He-3, Fe
Grissom Alpha Centauri He-3, Fe
Zamka Alpha Centauri H20, He-3, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Co, V
Luna Sol He-3, Fe
Callisto Sol He-3, Fe
Io Sol He-3, Fe
Procyon III-a Procyon A He-3, Fe
Procyon VI-b Procyon A H20, Fe, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, R-COC
Procyon VI-c Procyon A H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, HnCn
Luyten’s Rock Luyten’s Star H20, He-3, Cl, Fe, Ar, HnCn, Li, Ta
Sirius I Sirius He-3, Fe, HnCn
Sirius II-a Sirius H20, He-3, Fe, U, Ar, C6Hn
Tau Ceti I Tau Ceti He-3, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Pt, V, Pd
Tau Ceti II Tau Ceti H20, Fe, Ar, C6Hn, HnCn
Tau Ceti III Tau Ceti H20, Cl, Cu, Fe, HnCn, Li, xF4
Tau Ceti IV-b Tau Ceti He-3, Fe
Tau Ceti V Tau Ceti H20, Ni, Fe, Co, HnCn, Pt, Pd, Yb
Tau Ceti VI-a Tau Ceti H20, Fe, Ta
Tau Ceti VIII-b Tau Ceti H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, SiH3Cl
Eridani II Eridani H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, Fe, F, Co, Au
Eridani III-a Eridani He-3, Fe, HnCn
Eridani III-b Eridani H20, He-3, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, Ir, V
Eridani VIII-d Eridani H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, Co, HnCn, Li
Volii Gamma Volii He-3, Fe
Volii Tau Volii He-3, Fe
Volii Psi Volii He-3, Fe
Nesoi Olympus H20, Fe, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, R-COC, Ta
Erebus Olympus Fe, U, HnCn
Orphius Olympus He-3, Fe
Dionysus Olympus H20, Pb, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, C6Hn, HnCn
Aranae III Aranae He-3, Fe
Aranae IV-a Aranae He-3, Fe, Ta
Aranae IV-b Aranae He-3, Fe, HnCn
Oborum II-a Oborum Prime H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, Pb, Ag, Pt, Ta
Guniibuu II Guniibuu H20, Cl, Al, Cu, Fe, Be, F, Au
Guniibuu IV Guniibuu H20, Cu, Fe, U, HnCn, Ir, Ta
Guniibuu IV-a Guniibuu He-3, Fe
Indum I Indum H20, Cl, Fe, U, HnCn, Ir, Ta
Indum III-b Indum H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, Co, xF4, Ta, Yb
Indum IV-d Indum H20, Cl, Cu, Fe, F, Au, Ta, Sb
Indum V-a Indum He-3, Fe, HnCn, Yb
Bessel III-b Bessel H20, Al, Ni, Fe, Ar, Co, Pt, Ne
Andromas I Andromas H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, Ir, V, Xe
Andromas VI-b Andromas H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Fe, Be, F, HnCn
Vega II-d Vega H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, HnCn, Pd
Codos Cheyenne H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, Be, HnCn, R-COC
Burran Cheyenne He-3, Fe
Cragg Cheyenne H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, Ag, xF4
Belwah Cheyenne H20, Ni, Fe, U, Ar, Co, Ir, V
Neebas Kryx H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Co, Au, Pu
Rocklock Kryx He-3, Fe
Jaffa I Jaffa Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, W, Ti, Dy
Jaffa I-a Jaffa He-3, Fe, HnCn
Jaffa VII-a Jaffa He-3, Fe
Jaffa VII-b Jaffa H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, SiH3Cl, W, Ti, Dy
Remus Lunara He-3, Fe, HnCn
Earrach Lunara He-3, Fe, HnCn
Coeus Lunara He-3, Fe
Nyarloth Lunara He-3, Fe
Az-Valok Lunara He-3, Fe
Copernicus Minor I-b Copernicus Minor H20, Cl, Fe, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Li
Copernicus II Copernicus H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, Pb, C6Hn, F, Ti
Tidacha I Tidacha H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, HnCn, C6Hn, R-COC
Tidacha I-b Tidacha He-3, Fe, Ta
Tidacha I-c Tidacha He-3, Fe, Yb
Heisenberg V-a Heisenberg H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, Be, SiH3Cl, R-COC
Heisenberg VIII-c Heisenberg H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, SiH3Cl, HnCn
Alpha Marae III-d Alpha Marae H20, Cl, Fe, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, Li
Alpha Marae IV-b Alpha Marae H20, Al, Cl, Ni, Fe, Be, Co, HnCn
Beta Marae I-a Beta Marae He-3, Fe
Beta Marae III-a Beta Marae He-3, Fe
Beta Marae V-c Beta Marae H20, Ni, Fe, U, Ar, HnCn, V, Pu
Leviathan I Leviathan He-3, Fe
Leviathan IV Leviathan H20, Cl, Al, Cu, Fe, F, Yb
Leviathan VI-b Leviathan H20, He-3, Cl, Fe, SiH3Cl, Xe
Maheo II Maheo H20, He-3, Cu, Fe, Pb, HnCn, xF4, Yb
Maheo VI-a Maheo He-3, Fe
Carinae III-a Carinae H20, Fe, Pb, HnCn, Rc
Alpha Andraste I-a Alpha Andraste He-3, Fe
Alpha Andraste II Alpha Andraste He-3, Al, Cl, Fe, Be, Ta
Alpha Andraste IV Alpha Andraste H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, Pb, HnCn, Ti, Pd
Worthless Delta Pavonis He-3, Fe
Nascent Delta Pavonis He-3, Fe
Rudiment Delta Pavonis He-3, Fe
Gamow Delta Pavonis H20, Ni, Fe, Cl, Co, HnCn, SiH3Cl, Li
Bose Delta Pavonis He-3, Fe
Ampere Delta Pavonis H20, Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, Ag, Ir, V
Volt Delta Pavonis H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Yb
Cassiopeia IV-a Eta Cassiopeia H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, HnCn, Ir, Ta
Piazzi IV-b Piazzi He-3, Fe
Piazzi V Piazzi He-3, Fe, HnCn
Piazzi V-a Piazzi He-3, Fe
Nikola I Nikola H20, Al, Fe, Ar, Be, HnCn, Ta, R-COC
Nikola II-a Nikola He-3, Fe
Nikola III Nikola H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Co, HnCn, Ta
Nikola IV-a Nikola He-3, Fe
Nikola VI-a Nikola He-3, Fe
Rasalhague I Rasalhague Fe, U, HnCn, Yb
Rasalhague II Rasalhague H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, Fe, Co, Cs
Rasalhague IV Rasalhague He-3, Fe
Decaran I Decaran H20, Cl, Fe, Ar, C6Hn, R-COC
Decaran V-a Decaran He-3, Fe
Decaran VIII-a Decaran He-3, Fe
Ternion III-a Alpha Ternion He-3, Fe
Ternion IV Alpha Ternion H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, Hg
Ternion V Alpha Ternion H20, Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, W, Ta
Ternion VI Alpha Ternion H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, F, W, Ta, Ti
Beta Ternion I Beta Ternion H20, Cl, Cu, Fe, SiH3Cl, Li
Beta Ternion II Beta Ternion H20, Ni, Fe, U, Ar, Co, Pt, Pd
Proxima Ternion I-c Proxima Ternion He-3, Fe
Proxima Ternion IV Proxima Ternion H20, Cl, Fe, U, HnCn, Li, Pu
Enlil II Enlil H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Be, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Ta
Enlil III Enlil H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, Ar, C6Hn, HnCn, Ta
Enlil VII-a Enlil He-3, Fe
Hyla I Hyla H20, Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, Ir, Hg
Hyla V-a Hyla H20, Cl, Fe, U, Ar, Ta, V, Ne
Al-Battani I Al-Battani He-3, Fe
Al-Battani I-c Al-Battani He-3, Fe, Ta
Al-Battani III-a Al-Battani He-3, Fe
Al-Battani IV Al-Battani H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, SiH3Cl, HnCn
Al-Battani IV-a Al-Battani He-3, Fe
Al-Battani V Al-Battani He-3, Fe
Khayyam III Khayyam H20, Cl, Cu, Fe, Pb, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Au
Khayyam III-a Khayyam He-3, Fe
Khayyam III-b Khayyam He-3, Fe, HnCn, Yb
Khayyam IV Khayyam H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, HnCn, W, Ta, Ti
Moloch II Moloch H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, C6Hn, Li, R-COC
Moloch V-c Moloch H20, He-3, Fe, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, Ag
Shoza I-a Shoza He-3, Fe, Yb
Shoza VIII-b Shoza H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Fe, Be, F, Au
Arcturus II Arcturus H20, Cl, Fe, U, Ar, C6Hn, HnCn, Ir
Muphrid III Muphrid Ni, Fe, U, HnCn, V
Muphrid III-a Muphrid He-3, Fe, Yb
Muphrid IV Muphrid H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Li
Muphrid VI-b Muphrid Cl, Fe, Pb, Hg
Muphrid VII-b Muphrid H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, F, Co, Sb
Muphrid VIII-d Muphrid H20, He-3, Ni, Fe, Co
Porrima I Porrima He-3, Fe
Porrima I-a Porrima He-3, Fe, HnCn
Porrima IV-c Porrima H20, Cl, Fe, Ar, SiH3Cl, HnCn, R-COC, Ne
Freya IV-a Freya He-3, Fe
Freya V Freya H20, He-3, Cl, Ni, Fe, Pb, SiH3Cl, Co
Ixyll I Ixyll Ni, Fe, Pb, U, Co, HnCn, Ir
Ixyll II Ixyll H20, Cl, Cu, Fe, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Au, Sb
Ixyll III Ixyll H20, Cl, Cu, Fe, SiH3Cl
Ixyll III-b Ixyll H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, C6Hn, Be, SiH3Cl
Ixyll VI-c Ixyll H20, He-3, Al, Fe, Pb, HnCn, Eu
Bara I Bara He-3, Fe
Bara II Bara Fe, U, Ir
Bara III Bara H20, Cl, Fe, Ar, SiH3Cl, HnCn, R-COC
Bara IV Bara He-3, Fe, Ta
Bara VII-d Bara H20, Al, Cl, Cu, Fe, U, Li
Rutherford V-b Rutherford H20, He-3, Cl, Fe, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, Hg
Heinlein II Heinlein Cl, Ni, Fe, U, Ir, V
Heinlein II-b Heinlein He-3, Fe
Heinlein IV-b Heinlein H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, HnCn, Ag, Hg, Cs
Denebola I-b Denebola H20, He-3, Cu, Fe, Pb, U, Ag, Ir
Denebola III-a Denebola H20, He-3, Cl, Fe, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Ta, Yb
Lantana III Lantana H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, Fe, SiH3Cl
Lantana VI Lantana H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, Co, HnCn, V
Lantana VIII-c Lantana H20, He-3, Cl, Ni, Fe, Pb, SiH3Cl
Lantana IX-e Lantana H20, Cl, Cu, Fe, Pb, HnCn, Ta
Rivera III Rivera He-3, Fe
Rivera IV Rivera He-3, Fe, HnCn
Nirvana II Nirvana H20, Cu, Fe, U, F, xF4, V, IL
Nirvana II-a Nirvana He-3, Fe, HnCn
Ursae Major I-c Ursae Majoris He-3, Fe, Ta
Ursae Major II Ursae Majoris H20, Cl, Fe, Ar, C6Hn, SiH3Cl
Ursae Minor I-b Ursae Minoris He-3, Fe, Ta
Kumasi I-a Kumasi He-3, Fe, Ta
Kumasi VI Kumasi H20, Cl, Fe, U, HnCn, Ir, Cs
Kumasi VII-c Kumasi He-3, Fe
Kumasi VIII-a Kumasi H20, He-3, Fe, Ar, C6Hn, Ne
Groombridge I Groombridge H20, Al, Fe, U, Be, V
Groombridge II Groombridge H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, HnCn, W
Celebrai I Celebrai Cl, Fe, U, HnCn, Ta, Yb
Celebrai II Celebrai H20, Cl, Cu, Fe, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Au
Schrodinger III Schrodinger H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, Ar, Co
Schrodinger V-a Schrodinger He-3, Fe
Schrodinger VI-c Schrodinger H20, Fe, Pb, Ar, HnCn, Ta, R-COC, Ne
Schrodinger VIII-a Schrodinger H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, Pb, U, Co, HnCn
Schrodinger VIII-e Schrodinger H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, Li, Dy
Xi Ophiuchi II Xi Ophiuchi H20, Ni, Fe, U, V
Xi Ophiuchi III Xi Ophiuchi Cu, Fe, U, F, HnCn, Ir, Sb, Yb
Xi Ophiuchi III-a Xi Ophiuchi He-3, Fe
Xi Ophiuchi V-a Xi Ophiuchi He-3, Fe, Yb
Xi Ophiuchi VIII-b Xi Ophiuchi H20, Cl, Ni, Fe
XI Ophiuchi IX Xi Ophiuchi He-3, Fe
Zeta Ophiuchi I Zeta Ophiuchi H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, HnCn, Ag, Ta, Yb
Zeta Ophiuchi III-a Zeta Ophiuchi He-3, Fe
Zeta Ophiuchi IV-b Zeta Ophiuchi He-3, Fe
Zeta Ophiuchi VI-a Zeta Ophiuchi H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, U, F, Au, Sb
Feynman III Feynman H20, Cl, Fe, U, HnCn, Ir, Ta, V
Feynman IV Feynman H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, C6Hn, SiH3Cl
Feynman V-a Feynman He-3, Fe, HnCn
Feynman VIII-c Feynman H20, Cl, Fe, SiH3Cl
Feynman VIII-d Feynman H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, Au, Hg
Linnaeus II-a Linnaeus He-3, Fe, Ta
Linnaeus IV-b Linnaeus H20, He-3, Al, Fe, Pb, Be, HnCn, Yb
Tirna I Alpha Tirna He-3, Fe, Ta
Tirna II-a Alpha Tirna He-3, Fe
Tirna III-c Alpha Tirna He-3, Fe
Tirna IV Alpha Tirna H20, Ni, Fe, U, Ar, Co, V
Tirna IV-a Alpha Tirna He-3, Fe, Ta
Tirna VIII-c Alpha Tirna H20, Fe, Pb, HnCn, W, Ta, Ti, Dy
Tirna VIII-d Alpha Tirna H20, Ni, Fe, U, Ar, C6Hn, HnCn, R-COC
Tirna X-a Alpha Tirna H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, W, Au, Ti
Tirna B Beta Tirna He-3, Fe, HnCn
Alchiba II Alchiba Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, Ag, Ir
Alchiba V-a Alchiba He-3, Fe, HnCn, Yb
Alchiba VIII Alchiba He-3, Fe
Delah Nirah He-3, Fe, U, HnCn, Ir, Ta
Sparta I Sparta Cl, Fe, U, HnCn, Ir, Ta, V
Sparta III Sparta H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, F
Sparta V Sparta H20, Ni, Fe, U, Co, HnCn, Pt, Ta
Maal I Maal He-3, Fe, Yb
Maal I-b Maal He-3, Fe
Maal II Maal Cl, Ni, Fe
Maal III Maal Cu, Fe, Pb, HnCn, Au, Ti
Maal VIII Maal H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Ir, V
Delta Vulpes II Delta Vulpes H20, Ni, Fe, Co
Delta Vulpes III-a Delta Vulpes He-3, Fe, Ta
Delta Vulpes V-c Delta Vulpes H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Cu, Fe, U, xF4
Delta Vulpes VII Delta Vulpes He-3, Fe, HnCn
Gamma Vulpes II-a Gamma Vulpes H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Ar, Co, Ir
Gamma Vulpes IV-b Gamma Vulpes He-3, Fe
Masada III Masada H20, Ni, Fe, Ar, Co, HnCn, Pt, Yb
Syrma II Syrma Cl, Ni, Fe, U, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Pt, Pu
Syrma VI-c Syrma H20, Ni, Fe, Pb, U, Pt, Ta, Yb
Bel II-a Bel H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Co, HnCn, Sb
Bel IV-d Bel H20, Ni, Fe, Co, HnCn, Pt, Ta
Bel V Bel He-3, Fe
Foucault II-b Foucault He-3, Fe
Foucault III-a Foucault He-3, Fe, HnCn
Foucault V-b Foucault H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, Pb, HnCn, Hg
Foucault VII-a Foucault H20, Fe, Pb, U, W, Ti, V
Kang I Kang He-3, Fe, Yb
Kang III Kang H20, Fe, Pb, HnCn, Ag
Kang IV-b Kang He-3, Fe, Yb
Kang V Kang H20, Ni, Fe, Pb, Ar, Co, HnCn, Ta
Kang VIII-c Kang H20, Cl, Cu, Fe, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Yb
Bradbury I Bradbury He-3, Fe, HnCn, Yb
Bradbury II Bradbury Fe, Pb, U, HnCn
McClure I-a McClure He-3, Fe
McClure III McClure H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, Fe, Co, HnCn, Ta
Newton II Newton H20, Al, Cu, Fe, U, HnCn, xF4, V
Newton II-b Newton He-3, Fe
Newton VI Newton He-3, Fe
Zosma II Zosma H20, Cl, Fe, U, HnCn, Ir, Ta
Zosma IV-c Zosma H20, Ni, Fe, Pb, Co, HnCn, Pd
Zosma V-a Zosma H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, HnCn
Bardeen I Bardeen Cl, Ni, Fe, U, SiH3Cl, Co, Ta
Bardeen I-a Bardeen He-3, Fe, Ta, Yb
Bardeen II Bardeen Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, Ag, Ta
Bardeen III Bardeen H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, Ar, SiH3Cl, Co, R-COC
Bardeen V-b Bardeen Cl, Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, Ir, Ta
Bardeen V-d Bardeen H20, Cl, Cu, Fe, U, F, Ir, Ta
Nemeria II Nemeria H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, W, Ne
Nemeria II-b Nemeria H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, HnCn
Nemeria III-a Nemeria He-3, Fe
Nemeria V-c Nemeria H20, He-3, Cu, Fe, U, HnCn, xF4, V
Nemeria VI-b Nemeria H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, F, HnCn, W, Yb
Charybdis I Charybdis Fe, Pb, U
Charybdis VI-b Charybdis H20, Cl, Fe, U, HnCn, Ta
Charybdis VII-d Charybdis H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, Pb, Co, Pt, Ta
Leonis II-a Leonis He-3, Fe
Leonis IV Leonis H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, SiH3Cl, Co, HnCn, Pt
Leonis V Leonis H20, Cl, Fe, Ar, C6Hn, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Li
Leonis VI Leonis H20, Ni, Fe, U, Ar, C6Hn, Co
Leonis VII Leonis H20, Ni, Fe, U, Ar, C6Hn, Co
Leonis VIII-c Leonis H20, Cl, Fe, Ar, HnCn, Yb
Zelazny II Zelazny H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, Ar, SiH3Cl, W, Ti
Zelazny II-a Zelazny He-3, Fe
Zelazny VI Zelazny H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, SiH3Cl, Li
Zelazny VII-b Zelazny H20, Ni, Fe, Pb, Co, Pt, Ti
Rana I Rana Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, W, Ta, Ti, V
Rana I-b Rana He-3, Fe
Rana III-a Rana He-3, Fe, Yb
Rana VI-b Rana H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Li
Katydid I-a Katydid H20, He-3, Cl, Fe, U, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Yb
Katydid III Katydid H20, Al, Cu, Fe, Pb, Be, Ag, Ie
Algorab III-b Algorab H20, Al, Cl, Fe, Ar, C6Hn, HnCn, R-COC
Marduk III Marduk Cl, Fe, Pb, U, SiH3Cl
Archimedes I Archimedes H20, Ni, Fe, U, Co, HnCn, Pt
Archimedes V-a Archimedes H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, Fe, Ta, Pd, Yb
Archimedes VI Archimedes H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Co, Pt
Hawking I-a Hawking He-3, Fe
Hawking II Hawking H20, Cl, Cu, Fe, HnCn
Hawking IV-a Hawking He-3, Fe, HnCn, Ta, Yb
Huygens I Huygens He-3, Fe
Huygens II Huygens Cl, Fe, U, Ir, V, Xe
Verne III-a Verne He-3, Fe
Verne V Verne H20, Fe, Pb, U, V, Hg, Yb
Bohr I-a Bohr He-3, Fe
Bohr II Bohr H20, Cu, Ni, Fe
Bohr III Bohr H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, SiH3Cl
Bohr V Bohr H20, Cl, Fe, U, HnCn, Cs
Bohr VII Bohr H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, W
Fermi II Fermi Fe, Pb, HnCn, Ag
Fermi III Fermi H20, Fe, U, Ar, C6Hn, HnCn, Ir, V
Fermi III-b Fermi He-3, Fe
Fermi VI Fermi H20, Cl, Cu, Fe, SiH3Cl, F, HnCn, Ta
Fermi VI-a Fermi He-3, Fe
Fermi VII-c Fermi H20, Al, Cu, Ni, Fe, U, Be, Nd
Fermi X Fermi He-3, Fe, Ta, Yb
Strix I Strix H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Fe, U, Be, HnCn
Strix I-a Strix He-3, Fe
Strix II Strix H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, F
Strix IV-a Strix He-3, Fe
Pyraas IV Pyraas H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Pt
Pyraas VI-a Pyraas H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, HnCn, Ir, Li
Pyraas VII Pyraas H20, Cu, Fe, U, F, HnCn, Ir, V
Pyraas VIII-a Pyraas H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Ni, Fe, Pb, SiH3Cl

What Is Iron (Fe) Used For In Starfield?

Iron (Fe) is used in 22 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Outpost Development

Extractor – Iron Structure
Industrial Workbench Structure
Cooking Station Structure
Pharmaceutical Lab Structure
Weapon Workbench Structure

Research Lab

Manufacturing 1 Research
Manufacturing 2 Research
Barrel Mods 1 Research

Industrial Workbench

Adaptive Frame Material
Austenitic Manifold Material

Simple Fabricator

Adaptive Frame Material
Austenitic Manifold Material

Weapon Workbench

Extended Barrel Barrel Mod
Long Barrel Barrel Mod
Short Barrel Barrel Mod
Standard Barrel Barrel Mod
Tech Barrel Barrel Mod
Standard Cover Cover Mod
Standard Whitehot Rounds Magazine and Battery Mod
Whitehot Rounds Magazine and Battery Mod
No Mod Muzzle Mod
Standard Muzzle Muzzle Mod

