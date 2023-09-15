Starfield | Where To Get Isotopic Coolant

Isotopic Coolant Common manufactured component. This item can be used as a component in crafting. MASS

0.8 VALUE

25

Isotopic Coolant is a Common Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Research, Mods, and Structures.

Where To Get Isotopic Coolant

There is a random chance at many different points of interests, such as caves and outposts, to loot Isotopic Coolant in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout. Stay tuned as we look for specific vendors with a resupplying stock of Isotopic Coolant.

What Is Isotopic Coolant Used For In Starfield?

Isotopic Coolant is used in 2 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Research Lab

Receiver Mods 1 Research

Spacesuit Workbench