Starfield | Where To Get Lead (Pb)

By

Home
Guides
Weapons
Armor
Aid
Resources
Planets

Lead (Pb)

Common inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting.
MASS
0.7
VALUE
10

Lead (Pb) is a Ccommon Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures.

Crafting Recipes

All Planets With Lead (Pb)

Lead (Pb) can be harvested or extracted from the 334 Planets or Moons listed below.

There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, at these locations and others will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.

Kreet Narion H20, He-3, Fe, Pb, Ar, HnCn, Ag, Ne
Vectera Narion H20, He-3, Fe, Pb, Ar, HnCn, Ag, Ne
Magreth Narion He-3, Pb, Al
Sumati Narion H20, Pb, Cl, Cu, SiH3Cl, F, xF4
Jemison Alpha Centauri H20, Cl, Pb, Ar, SiH3Cl
Bondar Alpha Centauri Cl, Ni, Pb, W, Pt, Xe
Voss Alpha Centauri H20, Ni, Pb, U, Co, W, V, Dy
Hawley Alpha Centauri H20, Ni, Pb, U, Co
Gagarin Alpha Centauri H20, Cl, Pb, SiH3Cl
Venus Sol H20, Ni, Pb, Co, Dy
Earth Sol H20, Cl, Pb, SiH3Cl, Hg
Mars Sol H20, Cl, Pb, SiH3Cl
Dione Sol H20, Pb, Ag
Titan Sol H20, Pb, W, Ti
Tethys Sol H20, Pb
Miranda Sol H20, Pb
Pluto Sol H20, Pb, W, Ti
Procyon I Procyon A Cl, Cu, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, F, W, Ir
Procyon II Procyon A Ni, Pb, Ti
Procyon VI-b Procyon A H20, Fe, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, R-COC
Frost Barnard’s Star H20, He-3, Pb
Altair I Altair Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ag, Ir, Pt, Pu
Altair III Altair H20, Cu, Pb, F, Au
Altair IV-c Altair H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, Co, W
Altair V-a Altair H20, Pb
Kapteyn I Kapteyn’s Star H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Pt, V
Tau Ceti IV Tau Ceti H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, SiH3Cl, F
Eridani V Eridani H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, Ag
Eridani VI-a Eridani H20, Pb
Eridani VII-c Eridani H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, W, Ti, Eu
Eridani VIII-b Eridani H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, Be, Co, Ag
Volii Chi Volii H20, Pb
Volii Epsilon Volii H20, Pb, Cl, Cu, SiH3Cl, F, IL
Dionysus Olympus H20, Pb, Cl, Ni, Fe, U, C6Hn, HnCn
Aranae V Aranae H20, Pb
Oborum II-a Oborum Prime H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, Pb, Ag, Pt, Ta
Guniibuu III Guniibuu H20, Pb, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ir, V, R-COC
Guniibuu VI-b Guniibuu H20, Ni, Pb, Co, Hg, Pd
Guniibuu VI-d Guniibuu H20, Pb, HnCn, Ti
Guniibuu VI-e Guniibuu H20, Pb, W, Ti
Indum IV-c Indum H20, Pb, Hg
Pontem Wolf H20, Pb, Ag, Hg
Vega II-b Vega H20, Pb, Ti, Dy
Vega II-c Vega H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, Ar
Bindi Cheyenne He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Ag
Skink Cheyenne H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, F, Co, Ag, Hg
Washakie Cheyenne H20, Pb, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ag, Ne
Heilo Cheyenne H20, Pb, W, Ti
Thren Cheyenne H20, Pb, W
Cragg Cheyenne H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, Ag, xF4
Max Kryx H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, Li
Jaffa I Jaffa Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, W, Ti, Dy
Jaffa II Jaffa H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, F, Li, Au, Hg
Jaffa IV Jaffa H20, Cu, Pb, U, Ar, V, R-COC
Jaffa VI-a Jaffa H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, C6Hn, Ag
Jaffa VII-b Jaffa H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, SiH3Cl, W, Ti, Dy
Vesta Lunara H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, F, Hg
Petria Lunara H20, Cu, Pb, F, xF4
Okoro Epsilon Lunara H20, Pb
Copernicus I Copernicus H20, Ni, Pb, W
Copernicus II Copernicus H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, Pb, C6Hn, F, Ti
Copernicus III Copernicus H20, Pb, Ar, C6Hn
Copernicus VIII-b Copernicus H20, Pb
Copernicus VIII-c Copernicus H20, Pb, Ti
Heisenberg II Heisenberg H20, Cu, Pb, U, F, W, Ir, xF4
Heisenberg III Heisenberg H20, Pb, Ar, Ag
Heisenberg IV Heisenberg H20, Cu, Pb, F, W, xF4
Heisenberg V Heisenberg H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ir, Pt
Heisenberg VIII-b Heisenberg H20, Pb, W, Ti
Heisenberg VIII-d Heisenberg H20, Pb
Alpha Marae I Alpha Marae Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ag, V
Alpha Marae III-a Alpha Marae H20, Pb
Beta Marae I Beta Marae H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, U, Ar
Beta Marae II Beta Marae H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, F, Co, W, Pd
Beta Marae III Beta Marae H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, IL
Leviathan III Leviathan Cl, Pb
Maheo I Maheo H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, Co, Ag
Maheo II Maheo H20, He-3, Cu, Fe, Pb, HnCn, xF4, Yb
Carinae III-a Carinae H20, Fe, Pb, HnCn, Rc
Carinae III-b Carinae H20, Pb, Hg
Carinae III-c Carinae H20, Pb
Carinae V-c Carinae H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, SiH3Cl, W, Xe, Pd
Alpha Andraste III Alpha Andraste H20, Cl, Pb, Ar, SiH3Cl, Xe
Alpha Andraste IV Alpha Andraste H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, Pb, HnCn, Ti, Pd
Alpha Andraste VI Alpha Andraste H20, Ni, Pb
Magnar Delta Pavonis H20, Ni, Pb, Ar, Al, Co, Ag, Be
Arachna Delta Pavonis H20, Cl, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, W, Dy
Ampere Delta Pavonis H20, Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, Ag, Ir, V
Cassiopeia II-a Eta Cassiopeia H20, He-3, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, W
Piazzi I Piazzi Pb
Oborum Proxima I Oborum Proxima H20, Cl, Pb
Nikola II Nikola H20, Ni, Pb, U, Ar, W, Pu
Decaran III Decaran H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, U, Co, W, Pd
Ternion III Alpha Ternion H20, Cl, Pb, Ar, W, Ti, R-COC
Ternion IV Alpha Ternion H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, Hg
Ternion V Alpha Ternion H20, Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, W, Ta
Ternion V-a Alpha Ternion H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, SiH3Cl, Co, Xe
Ternion VI Alpha Ternion H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, F, W, Ta, Ti
Beta Ternion III Beta Ternion H20, Cu, Pb, Ar, C6Hn
Proxima Ternion I-b Proxima Ternion Pb, F, Ag
Enlil I Enlil Ni, Pb, U, Co, Pt
Enlil I-a Enlil Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ir
Enlil IV Enlil H20, Pb, Ar, C6Hn
Enlil VI-b Enlil H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, U, F, W, Au
Hyla I Hyla H20, Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, Ir, Hg
Hyla II Hyla H20, Al, Pb, Ar, F, Be, Ag, R-COC
Hyla III Hyla H20, He-3, Al, Pb, Be, Nd, Hg
Hyla V Hyla H20, He-3, Al, Pb, Ag, Nd, Hg
Hyla VII-a Hyla H20, Cl, Pb, W, Li, Ti
Al-Battani II Al-Battani H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, HnCn, IL, Dy
Al-Battani III Al-Battani Cu, Ni, Pb, F, Pd
Al-Battani IV Al-Battani H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, SiH3Cl, HnCn
Al-Battani VIII-a Al-Battani H20, Pb, Ag
Khayyam III Khayyam H20, Cl, Cu, Fe, Pb, SiH3Cl, HnCn, Au
Khayyam IV Khayyam H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, HnCn, W, Ta, Ti
Khayyam VI-b Khayyam H20, Pb, W
Moloch I Moloch H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, Co, V, Hg
Moloch III Moloch H20, Cu, Pb, Ar, F, R-COC, Sb
Moloch V-c Moloch H20, He-3, Fe, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, Ag
Shoza II Shoza H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, Pb, Co, Ag
Shoza III Shoza H20, Al, Cl, Cu, Pb, SiH3Cl, F, Li
Shoza IV Shoza H20, Ni, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, Co, Pt, R-COC
Shoza V Shoza H20, Cu, Pb, Ar, F, W, R-COC
Shoza VII-a Shoza H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Pb, F, W
Shoza VII-b Shoza H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb
Shoza VII-c Shoza H20, Al, Ni, Pb, Be, Co, Eu, Pd
Shoza VIII-d Shoza H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ir, Pd
Arcturus I Arcturus He-3, Pb, U, Ir
Muphrid V-b Muphrid H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, SiH3Cl, F, W, Xe
Muphrid VI-b Muphrid Cl, Fe, Pb, Hg
Muphrid VIII-a Muphrid H20, Ni, Pb, U, Ag, Pt, V
Muphrid VIII-c Muphrid H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, Co, W
Porrima II-c Porrima H20, Cl, Pb
Porrima IV-d Porrima H20, Ni, Pb, U, Ar, R-COC, Pu, Ne
Freya II Freya Cl, Pb, U, V
Freya III Freya H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, Ag, Hg
Freya V Freya H20, He-3, Cl, Ni, Fe, Pb, SiH3Cl, Co
Freya VII-a Freya H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, F, W, xF4, Ti
Freya VIII-a Freya H20, Pb
Freya IX-b Freya H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Pt
Ixyll I Ixyll Ni, Fe, Pb, U, Co, HnCn, Ir
Ixyll V Ixyll H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, F, Ag, Li
Ixyll VI-c Ixyll H20, He-3, Al, Fe, Pb, HnCn, Eu
Ixyll VI-d Ixyll H20, Pb
Ixyll VII-b Ixyll H20, Cu, Pb, W, Au
Bara V-a Bara H20, Pb, Ti
Rutherford II Rutherford Cl, Ni, Pb, Pt
Rutherford III Rutherford H20, Cl, Pb, Ar, SiH3Cl, Li
Rutherford V-a Rutherford H20, Cu, Pb, Ti
Rutherford V-b Rutherford H20, He-3, Cl, Fe, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, Hg
Rutherford VI-d Rutherford H20, Pb
Heinlein IV-b Heinlein H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, HnCn, Ag, Hg, Cs
Heinlein V Heinlein H20, Ni, Pb, Ar, Co, Ag, R-COC, Pd
Heinlein VI-a Heinlein H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, SiH3Cl, Co, Xe, Pd
Heinlein VII Heinlein H20, Pb
Toliman II Toliman H20, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, Ag
Denebola I-b Denebola H20, He-3, Cu, Fe, Pb, U, Ag, Ir
Lantana II Lantana Ni, Pb, U, W
Lantana VII Lantana He-3, Cl, Cu, Pb, Ag, Au
Lantana VIII-b Lantana H20, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ir, Pt, Pu
Lantana VIII-c Lantana H20, He-3, Cl, Ni, Fe, Pb, SiH3Cl
Lantana IX-b Lantana H20, Pb, Ag, Hg
Lantana IX-e Lantana H20, Cl, Cu, Fe, Pb, HnCn, Ta
Bolivar I Bolivar H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, Pb, W
Rivera I Rivera H20, Ni, Pb, U, Ar, C6Hn, Co, Pt
Rivera II Rivera H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, Ag, Hg
Nirvana Nirvana Pb, U, Ag, Ir, V
Kumasi I Kumasi H20, Cl, Pb, Ar, Ne
Kumasi IV Kumasi H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, Co, Dy
Kumasi VIII-b Kumasi H20, Pb
Kumasi VIII-d Kumasi H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, Pb, SiH3Cl, F, Co
Groombridge II Groombridge H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, HnCn, W
Groombridge II-b Groombridge H20, Cu, Pb, xF4
Groombridge III Groombridge H20, Pb, U, Ag
Groombridge VII-b Groombridge H20, Pb, Ti
Groombridge VIII-a Groombridge H20, Cl, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, R-COC
Groombridge VIII-c Groombridge H20, Al, Cu, Pb, Be
Schrodinger II Schrodinger Cl, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, W, Ti, Pu, Ad
Schrodinger VI-a Schrodinger H20, Pb, Ag, Hg
Schrodinger VI-c Schrodinger H20, Fe, Pb, Ar, HnCn, Ta, R-COC, Ne
Schrodinger VIII-a Schrodinger H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, Pb, U, Co, HnCn
Schrodinger VIII-e Schrodinger H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, Li, Dy
Xi Ophiuchi V Xi Ophiuchi H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, F, Co, xF4, Pt
Xi Ophiuchi VI-d Xi Ophiuchi H20, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ir, Pt
Xi Ophiuchi VI-e Xi Ophiuchi H20, Cl, Pb, U, W, Ir, V, Dy
Xi Ophiuchi VII-a Xi Ophiuchi H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, SiH3Cl, Ag, Li, Hg
Xi Ophiuchi VII-b Xi Ophiuchi H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, Ar, Co, Pt, R-COC
Xi Ophiuchi VIII-c Xi Ophiuchi H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, Ar, Ag, V
Zeta Ophiuchi I Zeta Ophiuchi H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, HnCn, Ag, Ta, Yb
Zeta Ophiuchi IV-e Zeta Ophiuchi H20, Pb, Ag
Zeta Ophiuchi VI-a Zeta Ophiuchi H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, U, F, Au, Sb
Zeta Ophiuchi VI-c Zeta Ophiuchi H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Pt
Feynman II Feynman Pb, U, Ag, Ir, V
Feynman V Feynman H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, F, Co, W, IL
Feynman VI-c Feynman H20, Pb, W
Feynman VII-b Feynman H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, Ar, Nd, Pu
Feynman VIII-d Feynman H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, Au, Hg
Feynman IX-a Feynman H20, Pb
Linnaeus II Linnaeus H20, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, Ag
Linnaeus IV-a Linnaeus H20, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ir, Pt
Linnaeus IV-b Linnaeus H20, He-3, Al, Fe, Pb, Be, HnCn, Yb
Linnaeus IV-c Linnaeus H20, Ni, Pb
Tirna II Alpha Tirna H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, F, IL, Dy
Tirna III Alpha Tirna H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, Ar, F, Co, Ag
Tirna V Alpha Tirna H20, Cu, Pb, U, F, W, V
Tirna VII-b Alpha Tirna H20, Pb, W
Tirna VIII-c Alpha Tirna H20, Fe, Pb, HnCn, W, Ta, Ti, Dy
Tirna X-a Alpha Tirna H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, W, Au, Ti
Alchiba I Alchiba Ni, Pb, Co, Pd
Alchiba II Alchiba Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, Ag, Ir
Alchiba III-a Alchiba H20, He-3, Al, Pb, W
Alchiba IV Alchiba H20, Cu, Pb, U, Ir, xF4, V
Alchiba IV-a Alchiba H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, Ar, F, Co
Alchiba V Alchiba H20, Pb, U, Ar, Ir
Alchiba VII-b Alchiba H20, Cl, Cu, Ni, Pb, Co, xF4
Alchiba VII-c Alchiba H20, Pb, Hg
Alchiba VII-d Alchiba H20, Pb
Alchiba VIII-a Alchiba H20, Pb
Alchiba X-b Alchiba H20, Pb, Ar, C6Hn
N’raal Nirah H20, Pb, W
Umanah Nirah H20, Pb
Serpentis II Serpentis H20, Al, Cl, Pb, Be, SiH3Cl, W, Li
Serpentis III Serpentis H20, Cu, Pb, F
Sparta II Sparta Pb, U, W, Ti
Sparta III Sparta H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, F
Sparta VI-b Sparta H20, Ni, Pb, U, Ir, Pd
Sparta VI-c Sparta H20, Pb, Ag
Sparta VII-a Sparta H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, Co, Pt
Sparta VIII-b Sparta H20, He-3, Al, Cu, Pb, Be, F
Maal III Maal Cu, Fe, Pb, HnCn, Au, Ti
Maal IV Maal H20, Cl, Pb, U, Ag, Ir, Hg
Maal V Maal H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, Ar, Co, Ag
Maal VI-a Maal H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Pb, U, Be, Li
Gamma Vulpes IV-a Gamma Vulpes H20, Pb, U, W, Ti, Dy
Bannoc I Bannoc Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ag, Hg
Bannoc IV-b Bannoc H20, Pb, Ag
Masada II Masada Pb, U, Ag, Ir
Masada IV Masada H20, Ni, Pb, U, F, Co, W, V
Masada V-c Masada H20, Ni, Pb, U, Ar, C6Hn, W
Syrma I Syrma Ni, Pb, U, Co
Syrma VI-b Syrma H20, Pb
Syrma VI-c Syrma H20, Ni, Fe, Pb, U, Pt, Ta, Yb
Foucault III Foucault H20, Ni, Pb
Foucault V-b Foucault H20, Cu, Ni, Fe, Pb, HnCn, Hg
Foucault V-d Foucault H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, F, Co, W
Foucault VII-a Foucault H20, Fe, Pb, U, W, Ti, V
Foucault VII-e Foucault H20, He-3, Al, Pb, U, Ar, Nd, R-COC
Kang III Kang H20, Fe, Pb, HnCn, Ag
Kang IV Kang H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ir, V
Kang IV-a Kang H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Ar
Kang V Kang H20, Ni, Fe, Pb, Ar, Co, HnCn, Ta
Kang VI Kang H20, Cu, Pb, Ti, Sb
Kang VII-c Kang H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, U, F, xF4
Kang VIII-d Kang H20, Pb, Ag
Bradbury II Bradbury Fe, Pb, U, HnCn
Bradbury III Bradbury H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, Co, Ti
Newton III Newton H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, U, W, Li, Au
Newton V-a Newton H20, Pb
Newton V-b Newton H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, F, W, Au, Ti
Newton V-c Newton H20, Pb
Zosma I Zosma Ni, Pb, Co
Zosma IV-b Zosma H20, Pb
Zosma IV-c Zosma H20, Ni, Fe, Pb, Co, HnCn, Pd
Zosma V-a Zosma H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, HnCn
Bardeen II Bardeen Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, Ag, Ta
Bardeen V-b Bardeen Cl, Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, Ir, Ta
Bardeen V-e Bardeen H20, Pb, Ti
Nemeria I Nemeria H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, Ar, Ag, R-COC
Nemeria II Nemeria H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, W, Ne
Nemeria II-b Nemeria H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, HnCn
Nemeria IV-a Nemeria H20, Al, Cu, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, F, Sb
Nemeria IV-b Nemeria H20, Ni, Pb, U, Co, V, Pd, Dy
Nemeria VI-b Nemeria H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, F, HnCn, W, Yb
Charybdis I Charybdis Fe, Pb, U
Charybdis V Charybdis H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, W, Au, Ti, Sb
Charybdis VII-c Charybdis H20, Pb, Hg
Charybdis VII-d Charybdis H20, Cl, Ni, Fe, Pb, Co, Pt, Ta
Charybdis VIII-a Charybdis H20, Pb
Leonis I Leonis He-3, Al, Cl, Pb, U, Be, Ag, Nd
Leonis I-b Leonis He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ag
Leonis II Leonis He-3, Al, Pb, U, Be, Ag, Hg
Leonis VIII-a Leonis H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, Ag
Zelazny I Zelazny Cl, Pb, Xe
Zelazny II Zelazny H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, Ar, SiH3Cl, W, Ti
Zelazny III Zelazny H20, Cl, Pb, Ar, W, Cs
Zelazny IV Zelazny H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, SiH3Cl, F, Li, xF4
Zelazny V Zelazny H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, Li, Pt, Xe
Zelazny VI Zelazny H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, SiH3Cl, Li
Zelazny VII-b Zelazny H20, Ni, Fe, Pb, Co, Pt, Ti
Zelazny VII-c Zelazny H20, Pb, Ti
Zelazny VIII-c Zelazny H20, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ag, Pt, Pd
Rana I Rana Fe, Pb, U, HnCn, W, Ta, Ti, V
Rana II Rana Cl, Pb, U, Ag
Rana III Rana H20, Al, Ni, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, W, Pt
Rana IV Rana H20, Cl, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, Ag
Rana V Rana H20, Cu, Pb, Ar, F, W, Ti
Rana VI-d Rana H20, Cu, Pb, U, F, Ag
Katydid II Katydid H20, Cl, Pb, Ag
Katydid III Katydid H20, Al, Cu, Fe, Pb, Be, Ag, Ie
Algorab I Algorab Pb, U, Ir
Marduk III Marduk Cl, Fe, Pb, U, SiH3Cl
Marduk IV Marduk H20, Pb, Ar, R-COC
Marduk V Marduk H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, U, SiH3Cl, Co
Archimedes III Archimedes H20, Al, Cl, Cu, Pb, Be, W, Nd
Archimedes IV Archimedes H20, Cu, Pb, F, Hg, IL
Archimedes VI-a Archimedes H20, Pb, U, Ar, Ag, Ir, R-COC
Hawking I Hawking H20, Cl, Pb, Ar, SiH3Cl, W
Hawking IV Hawking H20, Cl, Ni, Pb
Hawking VI-b Hawking H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, SiH3Cl, Ag, Li, Pt
Huygens III Huygens H20, Cl, Cu, Pb, HnCn, F, Cs
Huygens VI Huygens H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, Co, Hg
Huygens VI-a Huygens Pb, U, W, V, Pu
Huygens VIII Huygens H20, Cl, Pb, SiH3Cl, W
Verne II Verne H20, Cl, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, W, Ti
Verne IV Verne H20, Pb, U, Ar, C6Hn, Ag, Ir, V
Verne V Verne H20, Fe, Pb, U, V, Hg, Yb
Verne VI-a Verne H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, F, Ag, Pt
Verne VII-d Verne H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, U, F, Ag, Hg
Bohr I Bohr Cl, Pb, Ag, Hg
Bohr VII Bohr H20, Cl, Fe, Pb, W
Fermi I Fermi Pb, U, Ag, V, Hg
Fermi II Fermi Fe, Pb, HnCn, Ag
Fermi V Fermi H20, Cl, Ni, Pb, Co, Xe
Fermi VII-b Fermi H20, He-3, Al, Pb, W, Eu, Dy
Fermi VIII-b Fermi H20, Pb
Strix II Strix H20, Cu, Fe, Pb, Ar, C6Hn, F
Strix III-a Strix H20, He-3, Al, Ni, Pb, U, Co, Ag
Strix III-b Strix H20, Pb, Dy
Strix IV Strix H20, Cu, Ni, Pb, F, Co, Au, Hg
Pyraas II Pyraas H20, Cl, Pb, U, Ar, SiH3Cl, Ir, Ti
Pyraas V Pyraas H20, Cu, Pb
Pyraas VI-c Pyraas H20, Pb
Pyraas VI-d Pyraas H20, Pb
Pyraas VIII-a Pyraas H20, He-3, Al, Cl, Ni, Fe, Pb, SiH3Cl

What Is Lead (Pb) Used For In Starfield?

Lead (Pb) is used in 23 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Research Lab

Magazine And Battery Mods 1 Research

Weapon Workbench

Annihilator Rounds Laser Mod
Armor-Piercing Rounds Magazine and Battery Mod
Depleted Uranium Rounds Magazine and Battery Mod
Drum Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod
Explosive Rounds Magazine and Battery Mod
Extended Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod
Flechette Drum Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod
Flechette Large Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod
Flechette Rounds Magazine and Battery Mod
Flechette Tactical Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod
Hornet Nest Magazine and Battery Mod
Gut Buster Rounds Magazine and Battery Mod
Large Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod
Medium Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod
Penetrator Rounds Magazine and Battery Mod
Slug Shots Magazine and Battery Mod
Small Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod
Standard Flechette Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod
Standard Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod
Standard Shells Magazine and Battery Mod
Tactical Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod

Spacesuit Workbench

Hazard Protection Pack Mod

Leave a Reply