Starfield | Where To Get Lead (Pb)

Lead (Pb) Common inorganic resource. This item can be used as a component in crafting. MASS

0.7 VALUE

10

Lead (Pb) is a Ccommon Tier 1 Resource in Starfield. It can be used in crafting various things in the game; from Weapons, Armor, and Consumables to Reaserch, Mods, and Structures.

All Planets With Lead (Pb)

Lead (Pb) can be harvested or extracted from the 334 Planets or Moons listed below.

There is also a random chance at points of interests, such as caves and outposts, at these locations and others will have them in the various interactable storage units or corpses found throughout.

What Is Lead (Pb) Used For In Starfield?

Lead (Pb) is used in 23 crafting recipes that we know of so far.

Research Lab

Magazine And Battery Mods 1 Research

Weapon Workbench

Annihilator Rounds Laser Mod Armor-Piercing Rounds Magazine and Battery Mod Depleted Uranium Rounds Magazine and Battery Mod Drum Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod Explosive Rounds Magazine and Battery Mod Extended Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod Flechette Drum Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod Flechette Large Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod Flechette Rounds Magazine and Battery Mod Flechette Tactical Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod Hornet Nest Magazine and Battery Mod Gut Buster Rounds Magazine and Battery Mod Large Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod Medium Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod Penetrator Rounds Magazine and Battery Mod Slug Shots Magazine and Battery Mod Small Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod Standard Flechette Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod Standard Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod Standard Shells Magazine and Battery Mod Tactical Magazine Magazine and Battery Mod

Spacesuit Workbench